Home » Investing Articles » What should I buy in my 2024 Stocks and Shares ISA? Here’s what the experts say

What should I buy in my 2024 Stocks and Shares ISA? Here’s what the experts say

I’ve been looking for ideas of what to buy for my Stocks and Shares ISA in 2024, and at what the experts have to say about it.

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
Trader on video call from his home office

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

How can a Stocks and Shares ISA investor get started in 2024?

I’ve had an ISA for years now, and I know my strategy. But I still believe that listening to all the opinions I can find is a good idea.

So I’ve been checking on what the experts say about ISAs, and about investing in UK shares, as we head to the New Year.

People are often held back by a number of myths. And I’m happy to see Hargreaves Lansdown exploding a few of them.

For the rich?

Folks often think shares are only for the wealthy, and that they haven’t got enough to buy shares.

Well, Hargreaves Lansdown lets us open an ISA with as little as £100, or monthly direct debits as modest as £25. AJ Bell is similar, with a minimum £500 lump sum, or the same £25 monthly direct debit.

I’ve picked those two just because I know them — most ISA providers have very similar deals.

And, we don’t need to make a purchase right away. We can build up cash in our ISA until we have enough for a cost-effective investment.

Mid-cap shares?

The people over at IG remind us that, though the Bank of England base rate has peaked at 5.25%, it’s likely to stay high for some time yet.

They also reckon that a lot of mid-cap shares look undervalued, and I’m seeing the same thoughts from others too.

So, maybe the FTSE 250 might be a good place to look for ISA shares in 2024.

Over the long term, the smaller index has easily beaten the FTSE 100. But it’s fallen back in the past couple of years.

Bigger might not be better

I’m always cautious when I compare stock market indexes. Unless we go for a tracker, we don’t buy an index. We buy shares in individual companies.

So I choose based on company performance and stock value, not on what index it’s in. In this case, I want to beware of not seeing the trees for the wood.

Still, if I should put some money into a tracker in my ISA next year, I think I might go for a FTSE 250 one.

Best shares to buy?

Which individual stocks are the experts highlighting for 2024?

Interestingly, Rolls-Royce Holdings seems to be a popular choice. And that’s even after the share price has trebled in the past 12 months.

A lot of commentators point to stocks paying high dividends as possible picks for next year. And, even if forecasts are tightening a little, they still suggest dividends should keep growing in the next two years.

Fidelity has HSBC Holdings and National Grid among its top dividend picks. And I like both of those.

Common thoughts

Everyone has their own Stocks and Shares ISA favourites for 2024 and beyond.

But the one thing everyone seems to agree on is that we should use as much as we can of our ISA allowance, and start investing as early as possible.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Aj Bell Plc, HSBC Holdings, and Hargreaves Lansdown Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Black woman using a debit card at an ATM to withdraw money
Investing Articles

Here’s why I’d buy UK stocks to earn passive income in 2024 and beyond

| Alan Oscroft

We're near the New Year, and people all over the country will be thinking about how to build up some…

Read more »

Two gay men are walking through a Victorian shopping arcade
Investing Articles

£30k in savings? Here’s how I’d aim to turn that into passive income of £50k a year

| Charlie Carman

Charlie Carman explains how he'd aim to build a chunky passive income portfolio over time with £30k in savings and…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

Are Barclays shares like buying £1 coins for 30p?

| Stephen Wright

With a book value of £4.11 and a price of £1.39, are Barclays shares an easy win for investors? Stephen…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

Why I expect the stock market to rally in 2024

| Stephen Wright

2023 has been a mixed year in the stock market so far. But Stephen Wright thinks share prices can finish…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is the Rolls-Royce share price horribly overvalued?

| Oliver Rodzianko

The Rolls-Royce share price looks like it's blasting off. But our writer explores whether it could come crashing down due…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 share price just jumped 15%. Is it one of the best buys for 2024?

| Alan Oscroft

We're all thinking about the best FTSE shares to buy for 2024, right? I know I am, and this one…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

The DS Smith Group share price is down, but is the FTSE 100 firm a good investment now?

| Kevin Godbold

A low-looking valuation and decent forward-looking prospects make the fallen DS Smith Group share price look attractive to me.

Read more »

New year '2023' numbers on stacked wooden cubes
Investing Articles

A flavour of our Motley Fool investing philosophy

| G A Chester

The Motley Fool's investing philosophy, stock market opportunities, and valuation measures, ft. Aviva, Tesco and Wetherspoons.

Read more »