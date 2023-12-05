The UK stock market is rich with Dividend Aristocrats!

The London stock market has numerous high-quality dividend stocks that offer investors potentially decades of passive income.

A UK Dividend Aristocrat is generally defined as a company listed on the stock market with increasing or stable dividends for at least 10 consecutive years. For shares in the US S&P 500, it’s 25 years.

Considering the London Stock Exchange traces its roots back to 1698, it’s not surprising to find it packed with income royalty. Indeed, a handful of investment trusts have increased dividends for over 50 years!

Dividend Aristocrats tend to perform well over long periods. Their established market positions and stable earnings give them a defensive quality, which investors typically value during periods of turbulence.

Therefore, they can provide a resilient backbone to a stocks portfolio. To use a football analogy, I suppose it’s similar to having a sturdy defence. This solid base means the team is unlikely to fold every time it gets put under pressure.

A cherry-picking strategy

Thankfully, we don’t have to start rooting through the dividend track records of hundreds of stocks to compile a list. Some firms have already done that work for us and made specific Dividend Aristocrat exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

A popular one is the SPDR S&P UK Dividend Aristocrats ETF (LSE: UKDV). Here are its top 10 holdings.

ETF weighting Intermediate Capital Group 5.79% Legal & General 5.29% Primary Health Properties 5.29% IG Group 5.25% National Grid 4.98% British American Tobacco 4.83% Hargreaves Lansdown 4.36% Schroders 4.20% Big Yellow Group 3.92% Unilever 3.60%

At first glance, the list contains some excellent income stocks.

So, should I just invest in this ETF and forget about picking individual stocks?

Looking at its stagnant five-year share price, I’m going to say no.

Granted, there have been the regular dividends paid over this period, but the fund’s yield is only about 4.1% today.

I don’t find that very tempting when I can invest in shares of Legal & General and British American Tobacco individually and aim to double that yield.

Of course, those payouts aren’t guaranteed and, as in history, aristocrat status isn’t permanent.

But I do think a fruitful strategy would be to cherry-pick what I consider to be the best individual Dividend Aristocrats and build an income portfolio around those.

The importance of dividends

Since 1926, dividends have contributed approximately a third of the S&P 500’s total return, with share price appreciation making up the rest.

For the FTSE 100, it’s even more dramatic. According to data from wealth management firm Charles Stanley, putting £1,000 into the blue-chip index 20 years ago would have generated around £2,179 (as of February). But with dividends reinvested, it would be £4,577, more than double.

This points to the power of compounding returns.

Sacrificing yield

Looking at my own portfolio, one high-quality Dividend Aristocrat that stands out is spirits giant Diageo.

The starting yield isn’t the highest at 2.9%, and the firm is on the naughty step with investors after delivering a shock profit warning in November. This concern about a slowdown in sales hasn’t gone away, and may even intensify.

Yet I think its portfolio of premium brands — including Guinness, Smirnoff and Johnnie Walker — will stand the test of time. Meanwhile, the prospective payout is covered almost two times by forecast earnings.

I recently took advantage of share price weakness to buy more shares.