Home » Investing Articles » The UK stock market is rich with Dividend Aristocrats!

The UK stock market is rich with Dividend Aristocrats!

The London stock market has numerous high-quality dividend stocks that offer investors potentially decades of passive income.

Ben McPoland
Latest posts by Ben McPoland (see all)
Published
| More on:
The Mall in Westminster, leading to Buckingham Palace

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A UK Dividend Aristocrat is generally defined as a company listed on the stock market with increasing or stable dividends for at least 10 consecutive years. For shares in the US S&P 500, it’s 25 years.

Considering the London Stock Exchange traces its roots back to 1698, it’s not surprising to find it packed with income royalty. Indeed, a handful of investment trusts have increased dividends for over 50 years!

Dividend Aristocrats tend to perform well over long periods. Their established market positions and stable earnings give them a defensive quality, which investors typically value during periods of turbulence.

Therefore, they can provide a resilient backbone to a stocks portfolio. To use a football analogy, I suppose it’s similar to having a sturdy defence. This solid base means the team is unlikely to fold every time it gets put under pressure.

A cherry-picking strategy

Thankfully, we don’t have to start rooting through the dividend track records of hundreds of stocks to compile a list. Some firms have already done that work for us and made specific Dividend Aristocrat exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

A popular one is the SPDR S&P UK Dividend Aristocrats ETF (LSE: UKDV). Here are its top 10 holdings.

ETF weighting
Intermediate Capital Group 5.79%
Legal & General5.29%
Primary Health Properties5.29%
IG Group5.25%
National Grid 4.98%
British American Tobacco 4.83%
Hargreaves Lansdown4.36%
Schroders 4.20%
Big Yellow Group 3.92%
Unilever 3.60%

At first glance, the list contains some excellent income stocks.

So, should I just invest in this ETF and forget about picking individual stocks?

Looking at its stagnant five-year share price, I’m going to say no.

Granted, there have been the regular dividends paid over this period, but the fund’s yield is only about 4.1% today.

I don’t find that very tempting when I can invest in shares of Legal & General and British American Tobacco individually and aim to double that yield.

Of course, those payouts aren’t guaranteed and, as in history, aristocrat status isn’t permanent.

But I do think a fruitful strategy would be to cherry-pick what I consider to be the best individual Dividend Aristocrats and build an income portfolio around those.

The importance of dividends

Since 1926, dividends have contributed approximately a third of the S&P 500’s total return, with share price appreciation making up the rest.

For the FTSE 100, it’s even more dramatic. According to data from wealth management firm Charles Stanley, putting £1,000 into the blue-chip index 20 years ago would have generated around £2,179 (as of February). But with dividends reinvested, it would be £4,577, more than double.

This points to the power of compounding returns.

Sacrificing yield

Looking at my own portfolio, one high-quality Dividend Aristocrat that stands out is spirits giant Diageo.

The starting yield isn’t the highest at 2.9%, and the firm is on the naughty step with investors after delivering a shock profit warning in November. This concern about a slowdown in sales hasn’t gone away, and may even intensify.

Yet I think its portfolio of premium brands — including Guinness, Smirnoff and Johnnie Walker — will stand the test of time. Meanwhile, the prospective payout is covered almost two times by forecast earnings.

I recently took advantage of share price weakness to buy more shares.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has positions in Diageo Plc, Legal & General Group Plc, and National Grid Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c., Diageo Plc, Hargreaves Lansdown Plc, Primary Health Properties Plc, Schroders Plc, and Unilever Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

Here are 3 Warren Buffett lessons I’m taking into 2024

| Charlie Keough

Warren Buffett is a source of inspiration for many. As we head towards 2024, this Fool is using the great…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

If I’d put £20k into a Stocks and Shares ISA 10 years ago, here’s what I could have had now

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Invested the right way, a Stocks and Shares ISA could have delivered enormous returns over the last decade, says Edward…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Dividend Shares

Should I buy this FTSE 100 jewel for second income before 2024?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why now could be a good time for him to buy a media giant for second income…

Read more »

Illustration of flames over a black background
Investing Articles

2 red-hot growth stocks that exploded 21%-30% higher in November!

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland looks at a pair of incredible growth stocks listed in the UK and US that each surged by…

Read more »

Yellow number one sitting on blue background
Growth Shares

If I could only buy one FTSE stock in 2024, this would be it

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reveals the FTSE 250 growth stock that would be the one he'd pick if he could only buy…

Read more »

Electric cars charging in station
Dividend Shares

Should I buy Glencore shares for 2024?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Glencore shares have taken a big hit in 2023 on the back of economic weakness. Are they worth buying for…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

Saving for retirement? I’d buy UK value stocks for lifelong passive income!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Interest rates are higher, but savings accounts still lag what UK value stocks can potentially offer patient investors. Zaven Boyrazian…

Read more »

Investing Articles

If I could buy 2 cheap shares in December, I’d pick these

| James Beard

Identifying cheap shares can be difficult. But there are two stocks in the FTSE 100 that look significantly undervalued to…

Read more »