Home » Investing Articles » If I could buy 2 cheap shares in December, I’d pick these

If I could buy 2 cheap shares in December, I’d pick these

Identifying cheap shares can be difficult. But there are two stocks in the FTSE 100 that look significantly undervalued to me.

James Beard
Latest posts by James Beard (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Britvic

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A popular way to find cheap shares is to use the price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) ratio. It divides a company’s share price by its earnings per share (EPS), to come up with a way of valuing the stock.

This is best illustrated by an example.

A tale of two banks

For the four quarters to 30 September 2023, HSBC reported EPS of £1.09, compared to 34.7p for Barclays. At first sight, this suggests HSBC’s shares would make the better investment as the company is more profitable.

But this doesn’t take into account the number of shares in issue. Adjusting for this gives a P/E ratio of 5.5 for HSBC, versus 4.1 for Barclays.

This implies that Barclays offers better value. If they had the same ratios, its shares would be nearly 50p (35%) higher.

The average P/E for the FTSE 100 is 15. Although traditional banks tend to attract lower multiples when compared to, say, technology companies.

However, I already have exposure to the sector through shareholdings in two banks. Therefore, if I had some spare cash to invest, I’d be looking elsewhere for cheap shares.

Big brands

One stock that’s recently caught my eye is Unilever (LSE:ULVR). That’s because it’s trading just 2% above its 52-week low.

I used to own shares in the FTSE 100’s fourth-biggest company. But I sold them at the start of the cost-of-living crisis as I thought consumers would switch to cheaper brands.

However, the company has defied my expectations and a small drop in sales volumes has been more than compensated for by a significant increase in prices.

However, the board at Unilever acknowledges that the performance of the business doesn’t match the strength of its brands. The company’s therefore embarked on a programme of change with an emphasis on growth, increased productivity and simplicity.

Its P/E ratio is currently around 14 — the lowest it’s been since 2018. I think now could be a good time to invest.

However, it’s likely to take a long time for the changes to feed through to its share price so I don’t expect any fireworks immediately.

An alternative

Another stock in the Footsie that appears to offer good value is Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LSE:SMT).

It’s an investment company, meaning it’s better to assess its ‘cheapness’ by comparing its market cap with the underlying value of its assets. At the moment, it trades at a discount of 14%.

At the start of 2021, its shares were regularly changing hands for close to its net asset value per share.

But despite claiming to invest only in the “most exceptional growth companies“, it appears to have fallen out of favour. With the current emphasis on artificial intelligence (AI), I’d have thought it would be doing better.

Its three biggest holdings are ASML, Nvidia and Amazon — all of which are embracing the AI revolution. Their stocks have risen 15%, 181% and 61%, respectively, since December 2022.

Some have concerns that it has too many interests in unlisted companies. They can be difficult to liquidate, if cash is required. Also, it’s harder to come up with accurate valuations as an active market for their shares doesn’t exist.

Despite this, I think it’s well positioned to benefit from the renewed interest in technology stocks and I’d take a position if I could.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. James Beard has positions in HSBC Holdings. The Motley Fool UK has recommended ASML, Amazon, Barclays Plc, HSBC Holdings, Nvidia, and Unilever Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Yellow number one sitting on blue background
Growth Shares

If I could only buy one FTSE stock in 2024, this would be it

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reveals the FTSE 250 growth stock that would be the one he'd pick if he could only buy…

Read more »

Electric cars charging in station
Dividend Shares

Should I buy Glencore shares for 2024?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Glencore shares have taken a big hit in 2023 on the back of economic weakness. Are they worth buying for…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

Saving for retirement? I’d buy UK value stocks for lifelong passive income!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Interest rates are higher, but savings accounts still lag what UK value stocks can potentially offer patient investors. Zaven Boyrazian…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face
Investing Articles

How much do I need to invest in income shares to earn £1k a month?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian outlines how large a portfolio needs to be to earn an extra £1,000 a month from dividends and…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

£6,000 of savings? Here’s how I’d try to turn that into £515 a month of passive income

| Simon Watkins

Reinvesting the dividends paid from high-yielding stocks into more high-paying shares can generate significant passive income over time.

Read more »

Snowing on Jubilee Gardens in London at dusk
Investing Articles

Best British shares to consider buying in December

| The Motley Fool Staff

We asked our writers to share their ‘best of British’ stocks to buy this month, including two 5%+ yielders!

Read more »

Surprised Black girl holding teddy bear toy on Christmas
Investing Articles

4 penny stocks I’d love to buy for my Xmas stocking!

| Royston Wild

I'm hoping to buy these top penny stocks when I next have the opportunity. I think they could be some…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Why I believe the lagging FTSE 250 is a rare opportunity to buy cheap shares now

| Kevin Godbold

The FTSE 250 is showing some attractive numbers and they suggest some cracking value among businesses listed in the index.

Read more »