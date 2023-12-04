Home » Investing Articles » Is this FTSE 250 TV giant one of the best opportunities on the market right now?

Is this FTSE 250 TV giant one of the best opportunities on the market right now?

A staple name among UK television lovers, this FTSE 250 stock has fallen substantially. Is it time to buy the dip?

Sumayya Mansoor
Latest posts by Sumayya Mansoor (see all)
Published
| More on:
Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

FTSE 250 incumbent ITV (LSE: ITV) has seen its shares fall sharply in recent years. The old adage ‘too big to fail,’ continues to rattle around in my head, although I know it is possible. Let’s dig deeper to see what’s happened and if there’s a buying opportunity here.

No introduction needed!

Now I know some people (I don’t know many of them personally) don’t watch television. However, I don’t think I need to introduce ITV or explain what it does.

Let’s instead start by examining what’s happened to ITV shares in recent times. As I write, they’re trading for 60p. Over a 12-month period, the shares are down 21% from 76p to current levels.

The shares looked to be heading upwards but macroeconomic volatility pulled them back. They’ve dropped from 2023 highs of 90p in February, to current levels, which is a 34% drop.

Since prior to the pandemic, they’re down 59% from 147p to current levels.

So what’s happened, you’re wondering? I’ll break it down into more recent and slightly older developments. The former has been due to massively declining advertising revenues, which is a huge money maker for ITV. The latter is due to the rise of streaming giants and disruptors such as Netflix, Amazon, Apple, and others offering consumers quality alternatives at their fingertips.

To buy or not to buy?

There are three main bullish aspects that help me veer towards buying ITV shares. First of all, the business had revamped its streaming offering, now known as ITVX. This has helped boost its viewership and keep in touch with the way viewers consume content these days.

Next, ITV Studios continues to create and provide quality hits such as I’m a Celebrity… as well as Love Island. This will help performance and investment viability increase, in my opinion.

Finally, I can’t help wondering if advertising revenues will rise when macroeconomic volatility subsides. If so, that would be positive for ITV too.

From an investment perspective, a price-to-earnings ratio of eight and a dividend yield of 8% help my investment case. However, I understand dividends are never guaranteed.

From a bearish perspective, continued volatility could mean ITV shares remain in the doldrums as advertising levels continue to remain subdued. Remember, this is one the FTSE 250 incumbent’s biggest money makers.

Moving on, the continued rise and success of other streaming giants is a major concern for me. The quality, variety, and pace at which major players in the market churn out content is concerning for ITV, if you ask me.

My decision

Taking everything into account, I’d be willing to buy some ITV shares when I next have some cash to invest. I reckon it is a great opportunity to buy the dip.

Its continued investment into its own content as well as positive momentum on the streaming front helped me make my decision. Furthermore, an enticing valuation coupled with a passive income opportunity are too good to ignore. Finally, I reckon advertising revenue will increase when macroeconomic turbulence dissipates. This could boost performance and help ITV shares move upwards.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Sumayya Mansoor has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended ITV. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Surprised Black girl holding teddy bear toy on Christmas
Investing Articles

4 penny stocks I’d love to buy for my Xmas stocking!

| Royston Wild

I'm hoping to buy these top penny stocks when I next have the opportunity. I think they could be some…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Why I believe the lagging FTSE 250 is a rare opportunity to buy cheap shares now

| Kevin Godbold

The FTSE 250 is showing some attractive numbers and they suggest some cracking value among businesses listed in the index.

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

Could this 2.5% yielding penny stock soar in 2024 and beyond?

| Sumayya Mansoor

This penny stock has struggled throughout 2023 but could the new year provide it with a much needed positive momentum…

Read more »

Number three written on white chat bubble on blue background
Investing Articles

Just released: the 3 best growth-focused stocks to buy in December [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Our goal here is to highlight some of our past recommendations that we think are of particular interest today, due…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

With £500 I’d start a passive income portfolio with these UK shares

| Stephen Wright

Owning shares in an established business can be a great source of passive income. And Stephen Wright thinks now is…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

I’d buy these FTSE 100 and small cap stocks in 2024 to target a second income!

| Royston Wild

This FTSE share offers a 6% dividend yield and trades on a rock-bottom P/E ratio. Here's why I'll buy it,…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

Here’s one excellent FTSE 100 value stock investors should consider buying

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor explains why this packaging giant is currently in value stock territory and should be on investors radars.

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Here’s how much I’d need to invest in dividend shares for £500 a month in passive income

| Ben McPoland

Our writer explores how much he’d need to invest in FTSE 100 dividend shares to generate an attractive second income…

Read more »