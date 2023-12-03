Home » Investing Articles » I think these are my best growth shares to buy with £1,000

I think these are my best growth shares to buy with £1,000

Jon Smith talks through some shares to buy that he likes for next year, with a particular focus on retail and the defence sector.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
Abstract 3d arrows with rocket

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

It has been a funny year for growth stocks. In some areas, these have been the hottest shares to buy. Yet in some other sectors, the star growth names have disappointed in performance. So when I’m thinking about which stocks to buy now for 2024, here are my selective picks.

A contrarian area to consider

The first area I’d allocate some of my £1,000 to is retail. This might sound odd, given the doomsayers talking about the death of the high street. Of course, demand from consumers is more online, but there’s no reason why a company can’t offer both online and physical capabilities and perform very well.

For example, that’s the case with Pets At Home. The UK’s go-to retailer for pet supplies is continuing to grow. The latest results for H1 showed consumer revenue up 8.6% year-on-year.

It has a good mix of generating revenue both in-store and online and I don’t see this changing anytime soon. People like to have the ability to try and see goods (particularly in the pet market), even if they then go online and buy it there. A risk is that consumers change their spending habits, or that they tighten their belts if the economy worsens in 2024

The share price is up 21% over the past year. I feel there’s more potential for this to run next year.

Time to arm up

Another area of growth I like is aerospace and defence. Let’s be real, the need for government spending on defence has stepped up several gears over the past year.

Some might think that this is a mature sector without any real potential for growth. This isn’t correct. For example, Babcock International shares are up 39% over the past year. The company specialises in critical services related to international defence.

With an increase in the order book and recent wins with new contracts, 2024 is looking like it could be very profitable for the business. Of course, I’m not in any way supporting conflicts by wanting to buy the stock. Rather, it’s a sad reality that scuffles are becoming more pronounced around the world.

This sector is competitive though, so I’d consider spreading my money around two or three stocks to diversify my risk.

Using my £1,000

I’m considering buying the two shares with a portion of my available cash. With the whole amount, I’d aim to pick four stocks from the two sectors, to allocate £250 in each.

The aim here is to have enough in each one so that should I see large growth next year, it’ll make a financial difference to me. At the same time, by splitting up the money to different shares, I reduce my risk of putting everything on black and it coming up red.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Pets At Home Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Mature black couple enjoying shopping together in UK high street
Investing Articles

How much must I invest in Tesco shares to earn income of £1,000 a year in 2024?

| Harvey Jones

Tesco shares have given investors a winning combination of dividend income and share price growth lately. Should I buy them?

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Should I sell underperforming Fundsmith Equity or can Terry Smith beat the world again?

| Harvey Jones

Terry Smith's investment vehicle Fundsmith Equity is heading for a second year of underperformance. Is it time to bail out?

Read more »

Shot of a young Black woman doing some paperwork in a modern office
Investing Articles

2 quality growth stocks I’m looking to buy in December

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks two growth stocks could be great investments for 2024. One is a FTSE 100 conglomerate, the other…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

Does today’s beaten down Scottish Mortgage share price make it a no-brainer buy?

| Harvey Jones

The crashing Scottish Mortgage share price has marred many a portfolio. Now there's talk of a recovery. Am I in?

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

If I could only buy 1 more FTSE income stock in December, I’d grab this ultra-high-yielder

| Harvey Jones

I think I can afford to buy one more FTSE 100 income stock before the end of the year. My…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

2 terrific cheap shares I’d snap up before it’s too late!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Our writer wants to capitalise on cheap shares now before any potential market rally and identifies a couple of stocks…

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

While the US stock market booms, the FTSE 100 lags behind. Or does it?

| Cliff D'Arcy

In November, global stock markets had their best month in over three years. Meanwhile, the UK's Footsie keeps falling further…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

What should I buy for my Stocks and Shares ISA in 2024?

| Cliff D'Arcy

From 6 April 2024, UK adults qualify for a new Stocks and Shares ISA allowance of £20,000. But what assets…

Read more »