Home » Investing Articles » Up over 5% in one day! Should I buy this recovering FTSE 100 stock? 

Up over 5% in one day! Should I buy this recovering FTSE 100 stock? 

This FTSE 100 stock is shooting higher today on a positive trading update. But can this big-cap keep rising in the years ahead?

Latest posts by Kevin Godbold (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Despite their reputation as slow movers, FTSE 100 stocks can sometimes gallop.

And that’s what’s happening with Rightmove (LSE: RMV) today (27 November), on the release of a positive trading update.

The company describes itself as the UK’s largest property portal. And my guess is many people have probably heard of it even if they haven’t used the website.

However, a threat has emerged that could upset Rightmove’s strong position.

A big player is moving in

In October, Rightmove’s smaller and newer rival OnTheMarket received a takeover offer. And the suitor is a deep-pocketed American company called CoStar.

The problem here is that CoStar’s more than £27bn market capitalisation makes Rightmove’s almost £5bn look tiny. And CoStar is keen to enter the UK property market to extend its previous success. 

CoStar reckons it has previously invested billions into building the world’s leading online property marketplaces, “generating hundreds of millions of leads, resulting in millions of successful commercial and residential property transactions for its clients”.

It looks like OnTheMarket, with its modest market-cap around £87m may be about to be transformed into a well-financed powerhouse. And it could seriously challenging Rightmove’s dominance in the UK in the coming years.

Shareholders’ wild ride

Back in October when the takeover news broke, the Rightmove share price plunged. However, it’s been recovering well since.

Today’s update has fuelled the stock’s resurgence, And as I write, the price is up around 6% since the stock market opened.

The directors said that robust trading is continuing and they have a “clear” investment plan to “accelerate”revenue and profit growth.

Chief executive Johan Svanstrom said business momentum has continued through the third quarter and beyond. 

So for the time being, the popularity of the platform is still driving sales. And Svanstrom thinks there are “significant” growth opportunities ahead.

Steady performance and a rich valuation

However, City analysts have pencilled in modest-looking projections. Earnings and shareholder dividends look set to rise by mid-single-digit percentages on for the full 2023 trading year and in 2024. 

Rightmove has been a steady performer but it doesn’t look like a high-growth proposition. And that’s even before any threat from CoStar develops. 

If it’s not fast growth, it must be income, right? 

Sadly, no. With the share price near 541p, the anticipated dividend yield is a mere 1.75% for 2024. And the main reason for that is the lofty projected earnings multiple for that year near 21.

The Rightmove business has a long record of reliable progress, and that could continue into the future.

However, the risks stack up too much here for my liking. Rightmove’s long-term position in the market may be under threat. And the stock has extra vulnerability because of it high-looking valuation.

So I’m choosing to ignore the shares for the time being and will consider other stock opportunities instead.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Kevin Godbold has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended CoStar Group and Rightmove Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

The BT share price is rising! Is it time to buy?

| Dr. James Fox

Momentum is a valuable commodity on the stock market. Not many FTSE stocks have it. Here, Dr James Fox takes…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

2 top dividend growth stocks that just gave investors a 10% pay rise!

| Ben McPoland

Our writer looks at two excellent dividend stocks that have recently been rewarding shareholders with very juicy income hikes.

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

A 9.6% yield but down 11%! This FTSE 100 stock looks cheap to me

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 financial stock looks poised for growth, is undervalued to its peer group, and pays a whopping yield…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is the easyJet share price primed for take-off?

| Dr. James Fox

The easyJet share price is up just 2% over the year, underperforming many peers. But Tuesday’s results announcement will provide…

Read more »

2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise
Investing Articles

£2k to invest? I’ll buy these 2 FTSE 250 dividend growth stocks in 2024

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is spreading his wings beyond UK blue-chips and has found a couple of FTSE 250 stocks that look…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

Are these 2 FTSE 100 companies recession-resistant?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explores two FTSE 100 giants that could outperform the stock market in the event of a near-term recession…

Read more »

Happy African American Man Hugging New Car In Auto Dealership
Investing Articles

Leverage the correction and buy dirt-cheap shares to target a richer lifestyle

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explores his strategy for buying cheap shares in uncertain, volatile market conditions for long-term wealth creation.

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

10% dividend yield! Should I buy this FTSE stock before 2024?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

This once-thriving transportation business is driving over bumpy roads, but can its 10% dividend yield turn it into a solid…

Read more »