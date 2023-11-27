Home » Investing Articles » Up 5%, does the Rightmove share price make it one of the best stocks to buy now?

Up 5%, does the Rightmove share price make it one of the best stocks to buy now?

Results and trading updates can help us find the best stocks to buy. And Rightmove shares have just gained after an outlook upgrade.

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
estate agent welcoming a couple to house viewing

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Property portal Rightmove (LSE: RMV) shares have taken a hit from the property slump. I still say housebuilders are some of the best stocks to buy for long-term investors. But what about Rightmove now?

Well, the shares gained 5% on 27 November in response to the latest update.

We’ve seen a 26% fall in two years, mind. And the past five years have brought a 32% rise. There’s a lot of volatility here.

Trading update

Rightmove had previously predicted average revenue per advertiser (ARPA) of between £103 and £105. And that’s been lifted, with full-year ARPA now put at £112 to £116.

It seems most of the rise has come from new homes developers. Who says the housebuilding business is struggling? Dented a bit, maybe, but I see long-term health.

For the rest of the board’s guidance, it now sees revenue growth of 8% to 10%, with underlying operating profit up between 7% and 8%.

Rightmove expects an underlying margin of 73%. And that sounds like a cash cow margin to me.

Picks and shovels

The estate agent business does look like a risky one. But I think Rightmove has a good model.

I see it as a ‘picks and shovels’ business, named after those who cleaned up selling the tools and supplies to all the prospectors in the gold rush.

The firm says it’s the UK’s largest property portal, and that it advertises “90% of all homes for sale via estate agents across the UK, representing circa 95% of the market.

Whoever is actually making the sale, Rightmove makes a bit of cash from almost every UK transaction.

Valuation

Stocks like this, which have risen to command a specific market, rarely come cheap. And this is no exception.

Right now, broker forecasts put the stock on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio for the full year of 21. They see it dropping to 18 by 2025. But is that a bit steep in the current property climate?

There are dividends too, but we’re looking at a yield of only around 1.7% for 2023. Analysts think it should rise to 2% by 2025. It’s not what I’d call a top income stock, for sure.

Defensive moat?

I’d say Rightmove has the UK property portal business largely sewn up. At least, at the moment. But that could change.

US firm CoStar launched a bid for much smaller rival OnTheMarket in October. That gave the latter’s share price a boost on the day, but did the opposite for Rightmove.

Still, it has recovered a bit, so maybe the threat isn’t as big as it might seem.

But when a company’s business is online, all it might need to knock it off the top spot is money. CoStar has plenty of that.

Too much risk?

I do think Rightmove could be a good stock to consider buying now for long-term investors, in a market with great prospects.

I just don’t see the need to take risk at the moment, though. So it’s not for me.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended CoStar Group and Rightmove Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Up over 5% in one day! Should I buy this recovering FTSE 100 stock? 

| Kevin Godbold

This FTSE 100 stock is shooting higher today on a positive trading update. But can this big-cap keep rising in…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The BT share price is rising! Is it time to buy?

| Dr. James Fox

Momentum is a valuable commodity on the stock market. Not many FTSE stocks have it. Here, Dr James Fox takes…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

2 top dividend growth stocks that just gave investors a 10% pay rise!

| Ben McPoland

Our writer looks at two excellent dividend stocks that have recently been rewarding shareholders with very juicy income hikes.

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

A 9.6% yield but down 11%! This FTSE 100 stock looks cheap to me

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 financial stock looks poised for growth, is undervalued to its peer group, and pays a whopping yield…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is the easyJet share price primed for take-off?

| Dr. James Fox

The easyJet share price is up just 2% over the year, underperforming many peers. But Tuesday’s results announcement will provide…

Read more »

2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise
Investing Articles

£2k to invest? I’ll buy these 2 FTSE 250 dividend growth stocks in 2024

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is spreading his wings beyond UK blue-chips and has found a couple of FTSE 250 stocks that look…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

Are these 2 FTSE 100 companies recession-resistant?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explores two FTSE 100 giants that could outperform the stock market in the event of a near-term recession…

Read more »

Happy African American Man Hugging New Car In Auto Dealership
Investing Articles

Leverage the correction and buy dirt-cheap shares to target a richer lifestyle

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explores his strategy for buying cheap shares in uncertain, volatile market conditions for long-term wealth creation.

Read more »