Home » Investing Articles » Here’s why the Lloyds share price could double

Here’s why the Lloyds share price could double

The Lloyds share price is trading close to its 52-week low and appears phenomenally cheap. Dr James Fox explains why it could double in value.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Lloyds (LSE:LLOY) share price dipped as low as 39p this year. And, currently, it’s not trading far off that. The blue-chip bank is now changing hands for just 42.4p.

So, why do I think the stock could double in value and trade around 85p a share? Let’s take a look.

Valuation

The price-to-earnings-to-growth ratio, also known as the PEG ratio, is a stock valuation metric that investors use to compare a stock’s price to its expected earnings growth over a specified period of time.

In my opinion, it’s one of the most important metrics to use and it’s normally calculated using the expected growth rate over the coming five years.

A lower PEG ratio is generally considered more favourable, indicating that a stock is undervalued relative to its growth prospects.

Typically, a PEG ratio of one suggests that a company is trading at fair value. Anything under that is normally considered cheap.

However, it’s not easy to find companies with PEG ratios under one.

Lloyds happens to be one such company, with a PEG ratio of 0.5. That infers that the bank is trading at half its fair value. Fair value, therefore, would be around 85p.

Essentially, that’s a price-to-earnings of 4.4 divided by a forecast annualised EPS growth rate around 8.5% of the next five years.

202320242025202620272028
EPS (p)7.17.78.49.21010.8

I do have one concern with this PEG ratio, however.

The thing is, I didn’t actually create the above PEG ratio myself. It’s a figure that’s posted on a number of specialist websites and would be created from the consensus estimates of a pool of analysts. And analyst estimates can be wrong.

For me, the above EPS projections do look quite optimistic. Nonetheless, I’m willing to trust a pool of analysts. I’m still very bullish on Lloyds myself.

How could this be possible?

Why might analysts be forecasting 8.5% annualised growth? Well, there’s a few good reasons.

  1. The ‘goldilocks zone’ — Interest rates are falling towards levels considered optimal — 2%-3%. This is where net interest margins remain high while impairment charges are less of a concern than they are now.
  2. Hedging — Banks practice hedging in order to reduce the impact of central interest rate changes on their operations. When interest rates have peaked and start to fall, this can benefit banks that have purchased fixed-income assets at higher rates. Lloyds’s gross hedge income is forecast to surpass £5bn in 2025.
  3. An improving economy — The data doesn’t look too good for next year, but over the medium term, the outlook is expected to improve. Banks are cyclical and perform best in stronger parts of the economic cycle. Of course, that means there’s a risk of serious underperformance when the economy goes into reverse. As Lloyds doesn’t have an investment arm, the impact could be particularly large.
Source: Hargreaves Lansdown

Lloyds might be cheap right now because of the risks associated with an economic downturn in 2024, but, for me, it looks like a great entry point. The lender is among my largest holdings and, if I had the capital available, I’d buy more for my portfolio.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Hargreaves Lansdown Plc and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Hargreaves Lansdown Plc and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Happy African American Man Hugging New Car In Auto Dealership
Investing Articles

Leverage the correction and buy dirt-cheap shares to target a richer lifestyle

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explores his strategy for buying cheap shares in uncertain, volatile market conditions for long-term wealth creation.

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

10% dividend yield! Should I buy this FTSE stock before 2024?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

This once-thriving transportation business is driving over bumpy roads, but can its 10% dividend yield turn it into a solid…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

Is now a great time to invest in the FTSE 100?

| Kevin Godbold

The FTSE 100 has been rising, but the modest valuation and a decent dividend yield suggest the possibility of a…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Is this the best time to buy FTSE 250 stocks in over a decade?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The FTSE 250 has been far more volatile compared to the FTSE 100 this past year, but it may hold…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

These are the stars of the FTSE over 12 months

| Cliff D'Arcy

The FTSE 100 is up just 0.2% over the past 12 months. Meanwhile, these five super-shares have soared by between…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

Why I’d put £5k into sold-off value stocks right now

| Kevin Godbold

Conditions look great for finding sold-off value stocks with strong forward-looking potential. And I feel some of these will likely…

Read more »

Entrepreneur on the phone.
Investing Articles

Down 15%, the BP share price looks crazy to me!

| Cliff D'Arcy

The BP share price has crashed by 15% since hitting an eight-month high five weeks ago. What's gone wrong for…

Read more »

Young black man looking at phone while on the London Overground
Investing Articles

Could these undervalued stocks make me a Stocks & Shares ISA millionaire?

| Dr. James Fox

The Stocks & Shares ISA allows UK residents to invest in the stock market without paying tax on their returns.…

Read more »