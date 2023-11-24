Home » Investing Articles » Could the IAG share price grow 2x in 2 years?

Could the IAG share price grow 2x in 2 years?

The IAG share price has surged 15.6% over the past month. Dr James Fox thinks this aviation giant’s rally has a lot further to go. Here’s why.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Rolls-Royce plc

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Prior to the pandemic, IAG (LSE:IAG) shares were trading for over 400p. Today, the airline operator trades at just 157p, a fraction of its previous value.

The stock tumbled 4% on Tuesday 21 November after the company announced its medium-term targets, bringing an end to a month-long rally that had seen 19% growth.

So, let’s take a closer look at this stock, and explore whether it could really double in value over the next 24 months.

Medium-term targets

Tuesday 21 November was a much-anticipated capital markets day.

The British Airways parent company outlined its medium-term objectives and affirmed its aim to reinstate dividend payments once it ensures the security of its balance sheet and investment initiatives — the company has not distributed dividends since 2019.

Moving forward, IAG aims for an operating margin ranging from 12% to 15% in the medium term, in line with the 13.5% recorded in the initial nine months of 2023.

While UBS suggested the medium-term forecast was in line with expectations, the market reacted poorly with the stock down 4.5% at one point.

IAG also said it expected to keep its net debt-to-EBITDA ratio to “less than 1.8x“, compared with a ratio of 3.1 times in 2022.

Worth the risk

There are always risks when investing. Rising fuel costs is one risk for IAG. Thankfully, the airline has hedged 65% in Q4 2023, 58% in Q1 2024, 49% in Q2 2024, and 39% in Q3 2024, which does provide something of a buffer.

Equally, demand for air travel, which has been incredibly robust since the pandemic, could come under pressure in 2024 as households across Europe and America reduce their spending amid forecast recessions.

The silver line here is that these aren’t fundamental problems. They’re cyclical and geopolitical issues that should pass.

Valuation

I believe IAG is among the best stocks I could buy on the FTSE 350 or S&P 500. It’s got great metrics, some positive momentum, and an improving debt position.

To start with, IAG has outperformed the FTSE 100 over the past 12 months. The stock is up 23% over the past year. Momentum is a really valuable commodity when it comes to UK stocks at the moment.

Secondly, valuation metrics are very strong. IAG trades at 4.5 times TTM (trailing 12 months) earnings and 4.3 times forward earnings. That puts it at a 78% discount versus the industrials average.

In fact, on almost every metric, IAG has a very attractive valuation. This includes the forward EV-to-EBITDA ratio — which takes into account debt — is just 3.1 times, and a 72% discount versus the industrial average.

Earnings per share growth is expected to be modest in the medium term, with a possible downturn next year. As such, I’m not expecting the stock to double in two years, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see that happen within the next five years.

It’s a stock I’m continuing to buy. If 2024 turns out to be a more robust year for travel than expected, and fuel prices don’t rise considerably, there could be some adjustment to the forecasts.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in International Consolidated Airlines Group. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

Did a ‘massive stock market rally’ begin on 27 October?

| Cliff D'Arcy

The past month has seen a huge stock-market rally, with US shares leading the way. Could this be the start…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

Down 25%, this growth stock is a top contender for my portfolio

| Oliver Rodzianko

Finding a top-class growth stock in the UK equity markets is a challenge. Our writer analyses why Ashtead Group stands…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

What’s next for the Lloyds share price, 30p or 60p?

| Cliff D'Arcy

Even after accounting for cash dividends, the Lloyds share price has gone nowhere for over five years. But is it…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The BP share price has dipped! Is this a buying opportunity?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox has been looking for an entry point to this hydrocarbons giant for some time. As the BP…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

Investors love these FTSE 100 value shares! Here’s why I’d buy them today

| Royston Wild

Demand for these FTSE 100 shares is taking off again. I'm looking to buy them for my Stocks and Shares…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I’d start snapping up cheap FTSE shares before stock prices start rising

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains why he thinks buying some bargain FTSE shares in the current market conditions could potentially help him…

Read more »

British Isles on nautical map
Investing Articles

UK small-cap stocks look cheap right now

| G A Chester

Now could be a great time to look at small-cap stocks for investors aiming to build a diversified portfolio.

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

Never mind a stock market crash, I’d buy these cheap passive income shares now

| Alan Oscroft

Should passive income investors snap up today's big FTSE 100 dividend yields, or wait for share prices to fall even…

Read more »