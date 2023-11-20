Home » Investing Articles » Could NIO stock be a millionaire-maker at $7?

Could NIO stock be a millionaire-maker at $7?

Could investing in NIO stock at $7 make this Fool a fortune? Or are there now too many headwinds facing the Chinese EV firm to make this likely?

Ben McPoland
Latest posts by Ben McPoland (see all)
Published
| More on:
Close up view of Electric Car charging and field background

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Anyone who invested £10k in Tesla shares around 12 years ago would be sitting on over £1m today. Yet the market cap of NIO (NYSE: NIO), dubbed the ‘Tesla of China’, is still tiny compared to that of its US rival. So, could investing in NIO stock at $7 make me similarly massive returns?

Investing £25k

Obviously, the first thing to consider is how much money I’d have to invest in the stock.

If I were to invest £10k, then the share price would have to do something truly extraordinary to go on and generate me a seven-figure sum. It would have to go up 100 times in value.

While possible, it’s still very unlikely. In fact, according to CNBC on 8 November, only six stocks in the S&P 500 are 100-baggers or more in the last 20 years. Monster Beverage tops the list.

Now, NIO isn’t in the S&P 500, but this still shows how rare it is.

However, a £25k investment would mean the stock would ‘only’ have to go up 40 times to get me to £1m.

Again, not likely, I’d say. But slightly more plausible.

Market cap fantasy

NIO’s current market cap is $12.3bn. If it were to increase 40 times in value, it would become $492bn. Such a size would place it among the largest and most important companies in the world.

Is that likely to happen?

Well, NIO posted a net loss of $835m in the second quarter. That equated to a loss of $35,000 for each electric vehicle (EV) it sold.

I highly doubt its market value will explode higher while it’s still posting such hefty losses.

Indeed, it may need more cash again soon. It had $4.3bn in cash and cash equivalents at the end of June, but was still investing aggressively on research and battery-swapping stations.

Profits are needed

Just like Tesla did, NIO needs to turn profitable.

Unfortunately, though, that doesn’t look likely anytime soon. Vehicle margin was 6.2% in Q2 this year, compared with 16.7% in Q2 last year.

And it has now entered the vicious EV price war in China, which is likely to put more pressure on its already strained profit margins.

Even before the price war, most analysts weren’t expecting the company to reach a break-even point before 2025. It could be longer now.

A global company?

According to Reuters, NIO ranks ninth by EV and hybrid sales volume in China. But to grow into a much larger company, it’s going to have to become truly global.

Now, the firm did launch in Norway in 2021 and has since entered other European markets. And it is reportedly considering building a dealer network across Europe, where EVs sell for higher prices than in China. This could speed up sales growth, helping improve its profitability.

However, I note that NIO’s president Qin Lihong admitted in September that overseas sales have not met expectations. And the firm has since cut 10% of its workforce, alluding to a “gap between our overall performance and expectations“.

Also worrying, the European Commission is considering imposing tariffs to protect EU carmakers from state-subsidised Chinese EVs. That could immediately put a handbrake on NIO’s international growth.

Given all this, I doubt NIO stock is a millionaire-maker at $7.  

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has positions in Tesla. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Monster Beverage and Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

Better high-yield buy: Phoenix Group vs M&G shares?

| Alan Oscroft

Which is the better long-term income buy, M&G or Phoenix Group shares? It's a tricky choice, and I wonder if…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

Just released: our 3 top income-focused stocks to buy before December [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Our goal here is to highlight some of our past recommendations that we think are of particular interest today, due…

Read more »

Young black woman walking in Central London for shopping
Investing Articles

£4,000 of savings? Here’s how I’d aim to turn that into passive income of £300 a month!

| Charlie Carman

Charlie Carman outlines how he'd target a sizeable passive income portfolio via long-term investing, starting with just £4k in the…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

3 reasons why Nvidia shares could crash down to earth!

| Royston Wild

Could Nvidia's upcoming trading update send its share price still higher? Or will the NASDAQ-listed chipbuilder flounder?

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

2 rock-solid income stocks I own for juicy dividends!

| Sumayya Mansoor

This Fool breaks down why she added these income stocks to her holdings with a view to capitalising on their…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

Here’s one left-field value stock investors should consider buying

| Sumayya Mansoor

Our writer explains why this value stock may not appear to be a popular choice right now. But she thinks…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

Is this a rare UK stock to buy for growth and quality right now?

| Kevin Godbold

Why this proven business is a good candidate to consider as a stock to buy for potential multi-year earnings growth…

Read more »

Mature couple in a discussion while eating a meal in a restaurant.
Investing Articles

Does the Compass share price make it a hidden FTSE 100 gem?

| Alan Oscroft

Revenue, earnings, cash, and dividends all grew strongly in 2023, but the Compass share price dipped on the news. Funny…

Read more »