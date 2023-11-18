Home » Investing Articles » With a P/E ratio of 6, is the Lloyds share price too cheap to ignore?

With a P/E ratio of 6, is the Lloyds share price too cheap to ignore?

When a FTSE 100 bank is on such a low valuation, it’s surely a no-brainer buy — or a big risk. So what about the Lloyds share price?

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Lloyds Banking Group (LSE: LLOY) share price is down 20% since a 52-week high in February.

Since then, interest rates have climbed. That can help a bank’s lending margins. But it’s not so good when a mortgage squeeze can lead to bad debt losses.

Still, the Bank of England seems to be holding rates for now.

Low valuation

Judging by Lloyds’ very low price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just six, it looks like investors are scared of it.

In fact, the whole bank sector seems to be striking fear into hearts, as Lloyds is by no means the lowest. Of the big FTSE 100 banks, both Barclays and NatWest Group have P/Es under five.

The P/E is a fairly crude measure, but these low values do tell us a lot about the way investors feel right now.

To put it bluntly, I think these are the kind of values I’d expect from companies that have a fair chance of going bust.

Less than half

The Lloyds P/E is well under half the FTSE 100‘s long-term average. A valuation squeeze, considering the risks the bank sector faces right now, is no surprise. But this is enough to make the pips squeak.

Markets almost always seem to overreact. When things look good, they push share prices up too high. And in darker days, the sell-off is often overdone.

So what, really, is the risk with Lloyds?

Impairments

Many folk will be spooked by the £881m in impairment charges the bank made in the first nine months of 2023. And there could be a lot more to come.

Still, so far, it’s less than the £1.01bn set aside over the same period in 2022. The difference? Lloyds puts it down to a modest improvement in the bank’s outlook. Yes, that’s right, an improvement!

The thing is, this time last year, we were staring into the abyss of soaring inflation and expected rises in interest rates.

Now, we’ve been through the thick of it, and we’re coming out the other side.

Liquidity

Lloyds’ liquidity position has declined, but only a bit. At Q3 time, total equity was down just 1% from 31 December.

And the bank’s CET1 ratio had dropped by 0.5 percentage points. But it still stood at 14.3%. That looks healthy to me, and it’s well within the liquidity requirements set by the Prudential Regulation Authority.

Lloyds did fine in the 2022-23 Bank of England (BoE) stress tests too. Those tests model a scenario that the BoE describes as “more severe than the 2007-08 global financial crisis,” and “substantially more severe than the current macroeconomic outlook.

Going bust?

Now, I don’t want to downplay the risks the banks face right now.

Broker forecasts show the dividend yield staying strong. But they often don’t reflect the real risks until it’s too late.

So, yes, I can see the Lloyds share price staying weak for some time yet.

But I think it’s cheap, and I can’t ignore it. I might buy some more. If I don’t go for Barclays instead.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has positions in Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Female analyst sat at desk looking at pie charts on paper
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 stock is down 10%. Here’s why I’m hoping it falls further

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks Barclays has a unique position among FTSE 100 banks. But is a falling share price a concern…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 superb luxury FTSE stocks to buy in 2024?

| Ben McPoland

Many luxury shares have fallen lately due to fears of belt-tightening among wealthy consumers. I'm wondering which stocks to buy…

Read more »

Electric cars charging at a charging station
Investing Articles

Why I’m about to buy this FTSE 100 stock

| Oliver Rodzianko

Oliver Rodzianko breaks down why he'll be buying FTSE 100 stock Auto Trader in the coming day. He admits the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Will Rolls-Royce shares continue their form in 2024?

| Charlie Keough

2023 has been fruitful for Rolls-Royce shares. However, this Fool is wondering if this fine momentum will continue in the…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

These dividend shares yield 8.5% and 9% and I think they’re on sale!

| Charlie Keough

This Fool plans to target dividend shares to start generating passive income. Here are two he thinks look dirt-cheap.

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

Here’s 1 thriving FTSE 100 stock I’d snap up in November

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Stock market volatility has created some exciting opportunities within FTSE 100 stocks. But is this business currently the best bargain?

Read more »

Content white businesswoman being congratulated by colleagues at her retirement party
Investing Articles

Instead of gold, I’d buy fallen FTSE 100 shares and aim to retire 14 years early!

| Christopher Ruane

Could putting £500 a month into shares really help our writer retire early -- 14 years early, to be precise?…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

I’d adapt Buffett’s strategy and start buying the best UK shares right now

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian believes following Warren Buffett’s principles can help investors profit from volatile UK shares in 2023 and beyond.

Read more »