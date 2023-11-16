Home » Investing Articles » Dividend Shares » Buying 37,832 shares of this FTSE 250 superstar could make me £250 a month

Buying 37,832 shares of this FTSE 250 superstar could make me £250 a month

Jon Smith outlines the investment case for a FTSE 250 stock and explains how he can build up dividend income from it over time.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
| More on:
Solar panels fields on the green hills

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

There are some dividend income superstars in the FTSE 250. Given the broader reach of the index versus the FTSE 100, I can often find some good opportunities to consider. For investors who are thinking about a high-yield option for the future, here’s a stock that I think merits further attention.

The business on my mind

NextEnergy Solar Fund (LSE:NESF) does exactly what its name suggests. It’s a renewable energy investment company that focuses primarily on utility scale solar assets, alongside other projects like energy storage.

Over the past year, the share price has fallen by 18%. The current dividend yield is 8.92%. Granted, the fall in the share price has acted to push the yield higher. Yet the investment objective of the fund is to provide strong returns “principally in the form of regular dividends” as stated in the annual report.

Therefore, I’m confident that future income from dividends is likely. In the past these have been paid on a quarterly basis. For each of the past five years, the dividend payments have been growing. Based on the latest financial results, I see no reason for this trend to stop any time soon.

One point that’s worth keeping an eye on is free cash flow. Solar projects are time consuming and costly, so tying up a lot of money in one area for years has the potential to cause problems.

How to get to £250 a month

The current share price is 88.9p. The total dividend per share payments over the past year come to 7.93p. So if I wanted to make £250 a month (on average) from income, it would total £3,000 a year. To earn this amount, I’d need a total notional amount of shares worth £33,632.29. So when I divide that by the current share price, I figure out I need to own 37,832 shares of NextEnergy.

This does sound like a lot of stock to own in one company. But I do need to remember that part of this is because the share price is low. If the share price was double at 180p, I’d need to own half the number of shares. So to some extent it’s all relative to the share price.

Ways to get there

What’s true though is that I’ll need to invest over £33k to get the kind of income I’m looking for. If this is the total amount of liquid funds I have to invest, it doesn’t make sense to put it all in one place. This isn’t diversified. I could end up in a real pickle if the dividend gets cut and the share price falls.

At the same time, there’s no rush to do everything at once. I could look to buy a smaller amount of stock on a monthly basis. Given the fact that dividends are paid each quarter, I won’t have to wait long to start building up my exposure to the solar fund. Depending on how much I can afford to invest each month, I should be able to reach my income goal a few years down the line.

Whatever the optimal way is to receive dividends from NextEnergy, I think that it’s a stock for investors to consider.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Dividend Shares

White female supervisor working at an oil rig
Investing Articles

Down 15%! Is the BP share price now too cheap to ignore?

| Simon Watkins

The BP share price now looks very undervalued to its peers, ignoring the fact that the company remains a huge…

Read more »

2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise
Investing Articles

I’m buying world-class dividend shares now for passive income in 2024

| John Fieldsend

If 2024 brings us an economic downturn or even a recession, I might be very pleased with buying the most…

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Dividend Shares

2 terrific dividend stocks in this uncertain world

| Paul Summers

The economic headlines may be improving but Paul Summers still thinks there's a place for defensive dividend stocks in his…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I’d buy this underappreciated FTSE 100 stock right now

| Muhammad Cheema

Aviva has underperformed the market quite significantly in 2023, but Muhammad Cheema discusses why he still likes this FTSE 100…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Which of these FTSE 100 dividend shares should I buy for passive income in 2024?

| Royston Wild

Energy producers are classic 'go-to' stocks for investors seeking a second income. But which of these FTSE 100 stocks is…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Should I buy these 2 dominant FTSE 100 shares for long-term growth?

| Sumayya Mansoor

This Fool is looking past current issues and hunting for long-term growth options. Could these FTSE 100 shares fit the…

Read more »

Long-term vs short-term investing concept on a staircase
Investing Articles

The BAE Systems share price is up on £30bn sales spike. Is it my next SIPP star?

| Tom Rodgers

The BAE Systems share price is booming on a huge sales spike from conflicts in Ukraine and beyond. With a…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

UK shares have never looked so good! Here’s one I like

| Sumayya Mansoor

As volatility continues to keep markets in a choke hold, our writer explains why UK shares present a rare opportunity…

Read more »