Home » Investing Articles » Are Spirax-Sarco Engineering shares cheap as FTSE firm forecasts FY24 growth?

Are Spirax-Sarco Engineering shares cheap as FTSE firm forecasts FY24 growth?

Spirax-Sarco Engineering shares pushed upwards on Thursday 16 November as the company said it expects performance to improve next year.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LSE:SPX) shares aren’t high on most retail investors’ wishlists. And I think that’s probably because it doesn’t get the attention it deserves. So, let’s take a closer look at this FTSE 100 engineering firm.

What it does

Spirax-Sarco Engineering is a global leader in the design and production of steam systems, industrial fluid control, and thermal energy management solutions.

The company specialises in providing engineering expertise and products that optimise the efficient and safe use of steam and other industrial fluids across various industries.

By enhancing energy efficiency, reducing emissions, and ensuring process reliability, Spirax-Sarco plays a pivotal role in helping industries meet sustainability goals while maintaining operational excellence.

It’s well-positioned to benefit from the green revolution and increasing emphasis on sustainability.

Trading update

In a trading update on Thursday (16 November), Spirax-Sarco Engineering reported a slowdown in sales growth due to a subdued trading environment. This led to lower revenue in the first 10 months of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022.

The company cited currency effects and a weaker macro-economic environment affecting its three business divisions.

Organic sales growth in Steam Specialities fell below the impressive 15% achieved in the first half of 2023. Meanwhile, Electric Thermal Solutions experienced continued strong demand.

Spirax-Sarco anticipates a 1.5% adverse impact on full-year sales and profit due to current exchange rates but expects a return to revenue growth in 2024, remaining confident in its growth prospects.

The Cheltenham firm expects full-year sales to be between 1% and 2% lower than the £1.73bn delivered in 2022.

Valuation

Currently, Spirax-Sarco is trading at 29 times 2022 earnings. That’s not overly cheap. In fact, it’s a considerable premium versus the FTSE 100 average of 14 times. However, companies with strong growth trajectory often trade at a premium to the index.

Looking forward, we can see that the consensus forecast is for earnings per share to improve throughout the medium term. In the below chart, I’ve used earnings per share forecasts to provide me with price-to-earnings ratios for the coming years.

202320242025
EPS (p)282342380
P/E31.726.123.6

The above data shows that EPS isn’t going to be as strong this financial year as it was last year and this leads to a more elevated forward P/E ratio.

However, the P/E ratios falls through to 2025 with the company’s EPS expected to increase by more than 10% annually across the forecasting period.

Given the downturn in profitability in 2023, Spirax-Sarco has a PEG ratio of 3.2, which isn’t overly attractive. The PEG ratio provides investors with a more nuanced perspective on a stock’s valuation by considering both its P/E ratio and its expected earnings growth rate. A PEG ratio below one normally suggests a company is undervalued.

Nonetheless, if we discount 2023 as a hiccup given the financial climate, and assume the company’s EPS growth is extended beyond 2025, it could be a highly attractive investment opportunity.

It’s not a stock I’m adding to my portfolio now, but I’m keeping a close eye on it.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

With the Melrose share price up 90%+ in a year, is there still time to buy?

| Alan Oscroft

The Melrose Industries share price has soared in 2023, with earnings growth forecast for the next two years. Is it…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The Aviva share price is finally rising. Time to buy?

| Paul Summers

The Aviva share price is finally seeing some positive momentum. Paul Summers takes a look at the FTSE 100 giant's…

Read more »

Investing Articles

With the Marks and Spencer share price up 100% in 2023, is it too late to buy?

| Gordon Best

Despite uncertainty in the economy, the Marks and Spencer share price is up 100% in 2023. Gordon Best considers whether…

Read more »

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing For Beginners

Why the Diageo share price is down 12% in a week

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why the Diageo share price is underperforming at the moment, but why this could be a time…

Read more »

Solar panels fields on the green hills
Dividend Shares

Buying 37,832 shares of this FTSE 250 superstar could make me £250 a month

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith outlines the investment case for a FTSE 250 stock and explains how he can build up dividend income…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Should I buy the Royal Mail owner for my Stocks & Shares ISA?

| Dr. James Fox

International Distributions Services shares fell on 16 November as the company reported a loss. Is this a buying opportunity for…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Growth Shares

UK investors have been piling into this £1 growth stock. Should I buy too?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This £1 growth stock is currently getting a lot of attention from small-cap investors. Here, Edward Sheldon looks at the…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Down almost 10%! is Burberry a FTSE 100 stock to buy now?

| Kevin Godbold

Is a nasty profit warning from FTSE 100 stock Burberry really an opportunity for patient, long-term investors seeking quality?

Read more »