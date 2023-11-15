Home » Investing Articles » My 5 steps to achieving a passive income with the FTSE 100

My 5 steps to achieving a passive income with the FTSE 100

This Fool consistently follows a five-step plan to achieve passive income through investing and swears by it.

I believe that creating a passive income stream through investing can be a smart way to build wealth over time. Here’s my five-step guide that helped me achieve this goal.

1. Understand the basics of the Footsie and stock market investing

Gaining a basic understanding of the FTSE 100 and stock market mechanics is key before investing. The Footsie includes 100 major companies on the London Stock Exchange, some offering dividends from profits. It’s vital to keep abreast of each stock’s fundamentals and dividend schedules for potential yield and growth.

2. Open a tax-efficient investment account

In the UK, I’ve found that a Stocks and Shares Individual Savings Account (ISA) is a great vehicle for tax-efficient investing. Any gains made within an ISA, including dividends, are not subject to tax. This means I can reinvest my full dividend earnings, enhancing the potential for compound growth. It’s important to understand the annual limits and rules for ISAs to make the most of this tax advantage.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

3. Start by investing in high-dividend yield stocks

I begin by investing in companies within the FTSE 100 that have a history of paying high dividends. I research companies that have consistently paid and increased their dividends over the years. This consistency is key to creating a reliable second income stream. Remember, investing in a diverse range of sectors can help mitigate risks.

Some of the top dividend payers in the Footsie that I’m active with include:

  1. Shell: Shell is known for its consistent and high dividend payouts.
  2. British American Tobacco: this multinational tobacco company has a long history of paying substantial dividends to its shareholders.
  3. GSK: GSK has been a reliable payer of dividends, thanks to its strong pharmaceutical and consumer health business.
  4. HSBC Holdings: HSBC is known for its significant dividend payments.
  5. BP: another major player in the energy sector, BP has historically provided high dividend yields.
  6. AstraZeneca: a global, science-led biopharmaceutical business that has been consistently paying dividends.

4. I reinvest my dividends for compound growth

The power of compounding cannot be overstated. Instead of spending the dividends I receive, I reinvest them to purchase more shares. This increases the number of shares I own, potentially increasing my future dividend income. Over time, this reinvestment strategy can lead to exponential growth in my investment portfolio and, consequently, my passive income.

5. I monitor and adjust my portfolio regularly

Investing is not a ‘set and forget’ process. I regularly review my portfolio to ensure it aligns with my income goals and risk tolerance. I’m aware of market changes, and I consider rebalancing my portfolio if certain stocks or sectors become too dominant. This will help in managing risk and keeping my investment strategy on track.

From small streams, mighty rivers do flow

By following these steps, I have worked towards building a stream of passive income that can support my financial goals, whether it’s for retirement, additional income, or fulfilling other personal aspirations.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Kate Leaman holds positions in  Shell, British American Tobacco and GSK.The Motley Fool UK has recommended AstraZeneca Plc, British American Tobacco P.l.c., GSK, and HSBC Holdings. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

