How I’d invest £20,000 in UK value stocks right now

Value stocks are all around, thanks to the stock market correction. Zaven Boyrazian explores the best strategies to capitalise on these opportunities.

Image source: Getty Images

Value stocks are companies whose share price is well below their underlying intrinsic value. And with the stock market still in the gutter from last year’s correction, such investment opportunities are currently bountiful.

Since stock prices eventually reflect the true worth of a business in the long run, snapping up underappreciated equities today could be a lucrative decision in the future. In fact, this strategy is precisely how investors like Warren Buffett made their fortunes.

With that in mind, here’s how I’d go about using my £20k ISA allowance to capitalise on the bargains hiding in plain sight today.

Understand what’s in store

On paper, value investing is pretty simple. But in practice, it can be quite a demanding investment style. Apart from the rigorous research required when analysing opportunities, investors may also need tremendous patience.

Even if an investor successfully identifies an absurdly discounted business, it could take years before its true value is reflected in the stock price. And that’s plenty of time for doubt to creep in. After all, someone who waited years for a value stock to start climbing may begin to wonder if their analysis is incorrect. And that could lead to an expensive mistake of selling too early.

Of course, blindly holding onto a stock that’s going nowhere can also be an error. If a key factor was overlooked during analysis, the entire investment thesis may be broken without realising it. As such, shares may never climb to the expected level.

Managing risks

There are several ways to manage the risks of value investing. The first is simply performing the best due diligence possible before committing to an investment. Whenever I’m excited about a cheap-looking stock, I always search for the opinions of bearish investors to see why such a depressed valuation exists in the first place. After all, there might be a good reason for it.

Another critical tactic is diversification. Even the most well-researched investment can turn out to be a dud. As I’ve previously highlighted, it may take years for a value stock to climb. And even if the initial analysis was spot on, that’s plenty of time for a new problem or threat to emerge.

Therefore, owning a wide range of undervalued companies across multiple industries avoids the trap of putting all my eggs in one basket. Suppose one position should fail to live up to expectations, in that case the adverse impact on my portfolio can be offset by the success of others.

Finding the best opportunities today

£20,000 is more than enough to construct a well-diversified portfolio capable of generating lucrative returns in the long run. But where can investors find bargain buying opportunities right now?

Personally, I always start my search for value opportunities among the firms that have fallen from grace. Temporary disruptions can send valuations down the drain in the short term, especially during a period of economic uncertainty like today.

