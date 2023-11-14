Home » Investing Articles » Lloyds shares look dirt cheap. Am I missing out by not buying?

Lloyds shares look dirt cheap. Am I missing out by not buying?

At 42p, this Fool thinks Lloyds shares could be a steal. Here, he details why he’d be rushing to buy the Black Horse Bank today if he had the cash.

Charlie Keough
Latest posts by Charlie Keough (see all)
Published
| More on:
Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Investors who purchased Lloyds (LSE: LLOY) shares five years ago have been on some journey. Back then, a share in the Black Horse Bank would have set me back 54p. A share in late 2019 would have cost me 64p.

Today, however, I’d only have to fork out around 42p. And with that, I think Lloyds shares look cheap.

Building for the future

I’m always looking out for a bargain. And right now, I’m looking to spend any of my excess cash on UK shares.

I think Lloyds could be a smart option. To start, the business is making moves that I as an investor look for. By this, I mean planning for the long term. Through a £3bn strategic investment made early last year, Lloyds plans to diversify its revenue streams. CEO Charlie Nunn labelled the move as “an exciting new chapter” for the business. As part of this, the bank plans to increase investment in areas including IT transformation to upgrade its digital capabilities.

What’s more, Lloyds stock looks cheap. It’s traded at around just below five times earnings over the past year. And it has a forward price-to-earnings of around 6. On top of that, its price-to-book ratio, which measures a stock’s price relative to the value of its assets, sits at just 0.6.

UK exposure

Before we move on, let’s get any potential issues I have out of the way. What is of concern is the firm’s exposure to the UK economy. With its sole focus on domestic activities, this leaves it more prone to these economic fluctuations as opposed to its global competitors.

With its performance linked closely to the British economy, any signs of stagnation or decline are likely to see the Lloyds share price suffer. Recently it was announced by the Bank of England that the UK economy was not likely to see growth until 2025.

On top of that, due to its position as one of the UK’s largest mortgage lenders, predictions that house prices won’t stop falling until 2025 may also be an issue.

Extra cash

With that said, as I continue to slowly build up the size of my investment pot, I’m searching for ways to speed this process up. As such, the passive income that Lloyds provides is a further attraction.

A 6% dividend yield cements it comfortably above the average of its FTSE 100 peers. With the government clamping down on banks regarding offering low interest rates on savings accounts, it also trumps leaving my cash in the bank.

Of course, I’m aware that dividends can be reduced or, even worse, cut altogether. We saw this during the pandemic. And with an unstable economic environment, this is something worth considering. However, with Lloyds’ dividend covered around three times by earnings, I think a payout seems safe.

Silly not to buy?

So, am I missing out by not buying at this price?

Well, I think there’s certainly a case to be made. The next few months could be choppy. A flagging UK economy could impact Lloyds.

However, I like the moves the business is making for future success. With a low valuation and high yield, I’m further enticed. If I had some spare cash lying around, I’d be buying some Lloyds shares.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Charlie Keough has positions in Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

3 dividend stocks to consider for a Stocks and Shares ISA

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks buying dividend shares in a Stocks and Shares ISA is a great way of earning passive income.…

Read more »

Investing Articles

9% yield! Is this FTSE 100 value stock worth a closer look?

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright is looking at a FTSE 100 company that looks like its share price is in freefall. But is…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 shares I’d buy today to start generating long-term passive income

| Matthew Dumigan

In the pursuit to earn some dividend income, our writer is eyeing up two high-quality FTSE 100 stocks with proven…

Read more »

A senior group of friends enjoying rowing on the River Derwent
Investing Articles

4 UK shares I’ve bought to try and help me retire comfortably!

| Royston Wild

Concerns over the State Pension are steadily rising as Britain's national debt soars. Here's why investing in UK shares is…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

Is now the time to buy Persimmon shares?

| Gordon Best

Persimmon shares have had a bumpy few years, but with demand for housing growing, is now the time to be…

Read more »

Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer
Investing Articles

Is this slumping FTSE stock a contrarian pick to consider buying?

| Sumayya Mansoor

As one of the worst-performing stocks on the FTSE 100, could this mining giant be a contrarian option with a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Should I buy more Rolls-Royce shares for 2024?

| Ben McPoland

Rolls-Royce shares have soared higher than any other FTSE 100 stock in 2023. Should this Fool top up his holding…

Read more »

Young black man looking at phone while on the London Overground
Investing Articles

Up 56% in 4 months, have I missed the boat with this FTSE 250 stock?

| Sumayya Mansoor

Has this Fool arrived too late to the party to snap up this flying FTSE 250 defence business to her…

Read more »