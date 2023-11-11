Home » Investing Articles » At 41p, are dirt-cheap Lloyds shares worth buying in a heartbeat?

At 41p, are dirt-cheap Lloyds shares worth buying in a heartbeat?

After a positive Q3 interim management statement, our writer explores whether now is the right time to buy some potentially undervalued Lloyds shares.

Latest posts by Matthew Dumigan (see all)
Published
| More on:
Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The last three years have by no means been plain sailing for the Lloyds (LSE:LLOY) share price.

Back in December 2019, the bank’s shares traded for around 64p before plummeting over 60% to 24p at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This means that if I’d have been savvy enough to buy at the bottom, I could have realised a whopping 115% gain by February 2023. Alas, it’s easy to be wise after the event.

Since February, however, performance has been poor. So much so that at today’s price, I could scoop up some shares for around 41p a piece.

With that in mind, could now be an ideal opportunity to buy in? Let’s take a closer look.

Exposure to the UK economy

Fluctuations in global economic conditions, market uncertainties and specific industry challenges have all contributed to the instability experienced by UK banks.

Moreover, Lloyds is one of the nation’s biggest retail banks and mortgage lenders and has virtually no overseas activities. As a result, its fortunes are closely tied to the British economy.

Clearly, investing in a financial institution with such strong ties to a single economy comes with its risks. After all, economic downturn or political instability in the UK threaten to significantly impact Lloyds’ performance more than would be the case for a more international bank such as HSBC.

In my view, that’s particularly concerning given the UK economy is believed to be experiencing renewed signs of stress. This stems from the prospect of high interest rates, continued uncertainty and low productivity.

A group performing well

That said, amid a relatively poor macroeconomic environment, Lloyds appears to be coping well. In fact, last month the group reported a robust third quarter financial performance with strong capital generation.

While net interest margin (NIM) fell quarter-on-quarter to 3.08%, net interest income rose by 1% to £4.5bn and deposits increased by £500m.

That drop in NIM is something to keep an eye on, but it’s encouraging that management remains confident enough to reiterate full-year guidance of NIM greater than 3.1%.

Overall, the solid performance was driven by net income growth, cost discipline and resilient asset quality.

The future is bright

Looking ahead, I’m confident in the long-term outlook for Lloyds. In my eyes, it is well positioned to succeed in driving revenue growth and diversification, and strengthening cost and capital efficiency.

When it comes to strategy, I’m convinced that the core focus on growth stands the group in good stead. To illustrate, around two thirds of the £3bn strategic investment announced last year is aligned to growing and diversifying revenue.

What matters for success here is whether Lloyds can carefully prioritise opportunities across each of its businesses to ensure the group generates value in the near term while simultaneously creating new revenue streams that deliver over the longer term.

All things considered, I’d snap up some Lloyds shares in a heartbeat if I had any spare cash lying around. Today’s price of 41p per share looks like a true bargain from where I’m sitting.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Matthew Dumigan has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended HSBC Holdings and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Senior woman potting plant in garden at home
Investing Articles

3 steps to aim for a million pound SIPP

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane thinks he could turn his SIPP into a seven-figure retirement pot. Here's a trio of practical steps that…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

£8,000 of savings? I’d buy FTSE 100 shares to aim for £5,000 of passive income each year!

| Christopher Ruane

By investing in blue-chip FTSE 100 shares, this writer reckons he could build long-term passive income streams. Here's how he'd…

Read more »

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

My £3 a day passive income plan for 2024 and beyond

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how he could invest a few pounds a day in the stock market to try and build…

Read more »

Satellite on planet background
Growth Shares

1 reason I’m sticking with Scottish Mortgage shares

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust shares haven’t performed well recently. Yet Edward Sheldon still believes they have a lot of potential.

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

These 10 FTSE 100 stocks offer the biggest dividend yields!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

FTSE 100 stocks currently offer an average 4% yield. But these top 10 income stocks are paying an average of…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

No Savings at 45? I’d start drip-feeding £500 a month into UK shares to build wealth

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Nothing in the bank for retirement? Zaven Boyrazian explains how investing in UK shares could be the key to building…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

I’d use this once-in-a-decade chance to send my Stocks and Shares ISA flying!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Using a Stocks and Shares ISA to invest in undervalued stocks could lay the foundations of explosive long-term wealth. Zaven…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

Is this stock market correction a rare chance to get rich?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explains how he’s leveraging the ongoing stock market correction to target double-digit returns in 2023 within his portfolio!

Read more »