Home » Investing Articles » Growth Shares » If the stock market crashes I’d buy these cheap shares

If the stock market crashes I’d buy these cheap shares

Jon Smith runs over some of his favourite ideas for the cheap shares he’d buy if the stock market suddenly saw a sharp fall.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Earlier this week I read an article stating that the UK might already be in a recession. We’ll have to wait for the data to see if this turns out to be correct, but if so then the stock market could get spooked. In the event of a crash, I’d expect most stocks to fall, creating some opportunities to buy cheap shares. But which ones make sense to buy?

Figuring things out

It might sound a bit odd to be selective about the stocks worth buying if the market dumps. After all, a crash is usually classified as a fall of 20% or more. So assuming every stock falls by this amount, shouldn’t I just buy everything? No!

The reason for this is that some firms are struggling now, and a crash is only going to make matters worse. For example, take CAB Payment Holdings, a finance company in the FTSE 250. The stock has dropped 73% over the past three months due to a poor trading update. I think there are more problems ahead for the firm. So even if it dropped another 20% from a broader market crash, I still don’t want to buy it!

The kind of stocks I do want to add on my watchlist are shares that I like, but that I feel are currently a little bit overvalued. Or stocks that are simply fairly valued. In both cases, I’m not really gaining much in buying at this moment. But if the share price dips in the future, I’d be keen to snap it up.

Specific examples

A good example is Games Workshop. The stock is up 63% over the past year, and jumped 6% last month thanks to strong quarterly results that beat expectations.

Yet the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is now 26.24, well above the FTSE 250 average. With the extra jump following the results, I feel I’ve missed the boat to buy right now. I’d prefer to see the valuation reduce before I purchase.

Another case is JD Wetherspoon. The well-known pub chain has done very well over the past year as it continues to recover from the pandemic. The stock is up 48% over the past year, with a P/E ratio of 26.88.

I like the company and feel it could do well going forward, but don’t have enough of a reason to buy it currently. Yet if the stock suffered a sharp fall, I’d use this as an entry point to buy.

Not timing the market

A valid risk is that we might not have a market crash, in which case I might never get an opportunity to buy at lower levels. This is true, which is why I’m not putting all of my eggs in one basket. There are good value shares out there that I’m looking at buying right now. So even if a crash doesn’t happen, I’m not going to lose out!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Games Workshop Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Growth Shares

Satellite on planet background
Investing Articles

Should I buy more of this FTSE 100 stock for SpaceX exposure?

| Dr. James Fox

This FTSE 100 stock is the only company on the index that can provide exposure to Elon Musk's SpaceX Corp.…

Read more »

Typical street lined with terraced houses and parked cars
Investing Articles

The Auto Trader share price doubled in under a decade. Can it happen again?

| Christopher Ruane

The Auto Trader share price is up 158% in under a decade. With business remaining strong in the past six…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Could this once high-flying UK share crash to zero?

| Christopher Ruane

This UK share has lost over 90% of its former value -- and just gave shareholders more bad news. Should…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Growth Shares

Flutter Entertainment shares plunge 11%. What’s going on?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs through the latest financial results that have caused a sharp sell-off in Flutter Entertainment shares so far…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £10k in Marks & Spencer shares a year ago here’s what I’d have now

| Harvey Jones

Marks & Spencer shares have smashed it over the last 12 months in a blistering return to form. Where will…

Read more »

White middle-aged woman in wheelchair shopping for food in delicatessen
Investing Articles

These FTSE growth stocks look like hidden gems to me

| Paul Summers

These growth stocks have been doing well for investors, but our writer thinks the best is yet to come and…

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

Here are 2 of my favourite FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 stocks for 2024!

| Royston Wild

I think these top UK shares (including a FTSE 250 property giant) could be brilliant buys even if the global…

Read more »

Blue NIO sports car in Oslo showroom
Growth Shares

At $8, could NIO shares deliver Tesla-like returns over the next 10 years?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

NIO shares have fallen from $60 to $8. Could an investment in the Chinese EV maker at that price deliver…

Read more »