Home » Investing Articles » Have Barclays shares just become a must-buy bargain?

Have Barclays shares just become a must-buy bargain?

The price of Barclays shares tumbled after the bank released its third-quarter results. Our writer examines whether they’re now in bargain territory.

James Beard
Latest posts by James Beard (see all)
Published
| More on:
Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Barclays (LSE:BARC) shares have fallen 14% since the start of October 2023. Much of this decline occurred on 24 October, when investors reacted badly to the bank’s third-quarter results.

Despite beating profit expectations, its stock closed the day 6.5% lower. The trading outlook was less positive, which probably prompted the sell-off.

The bank’s estimate of its net interest margin for 2023 — the difference between the amount earned on loans and that paid on deposits — was downgraded from 3.15%-3.2% to 3.05%-3.1%.

All this means the shares are currently changing hands for around 136p, which is only 6% above its 52-week low of 128p.

Look at the balance sheet

By one key measure, the shares appear to be significantly undervalued.

The price-to-book ratio (P/B) compares a company’s stock market valuation with its accounting value. Barclays currently has a market cap of £20.6bn. And its balance sheet at 30 September 2023 showed net assets of £69bn. Dividing one by the other gives a P/B ratio of 0.3.

This compares favourably to the other big banks in the FTSE 100. HSBC (0.73), Lloyds Banking Group (0.56) and NatWest Group (0.44) all have valuations closer to their book values.

In its latest global banking review, McKinsey & Co claims the average for all banks in 2022 was 0.9.

To put this in perspective, if Barclays could achieve a similar P/B its share price would be over three times higher. The figures above show that all of the UK’s banks are achieving valuations lower than the global average. Even so, if Barclays was valued the same as NatWest, its shares would be worth 47% more.

Cost control

I think shareholders in the UK’s third biggest bank are likely to experience a difficult few months.

When it comes to controlling costs, it lags behind other financial institutions. McKinsey’s survey found that the average ratio of costs to income was 52%. Barclays was 61% for the nine months ended 30 September. Worryingly, it was 63% during the third quarter.

If the bank matched the global average, its profit before impairment charges would have been £1.78bn better (22%) during the first nine months of 2023 — £2.37bn on an annualised basis. With a current price-to-earnings ratio of 4.3, this improvement in earnings would have added £10bn to its market cap.

Conscious of rising costs, the directors have said they’re “evaluating actions to reduce structural costs to help drive future returns“. They warn this “may result in material additional charges in Q4 2023“.

It sounds to me like the bank’s earnings are unlikely to improve soon.

And that’s why I’m not going to invest. Although the cost savings will help over the medium term, I think there’s going to be some disappointing results over the next few months, putting further downwards pressure on the share price.

Payments to shareholders

But some will point to the bank’s yield as evidence that the shares are something of a bargain.

The consensus amongst analysts is for a dividend of 8.5p in 2023. If correct, the shares are currently yielding 6.3%. This compares favourably to the FTSE 100 average of 3.9%.

However, I’m still not tempted.

There are stocks of other companies offering better returns at the moment, businesses that I think have better visibility of their short-term earnings.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. James Beard has positions in HSBC Holdings and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc, HSBC Holdings, and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smiling family of four enjoying breakfast at sunrise while camping
Investing Articles

Why I’d drip-feed £500 a month into sold-off FTSE 250 shares, starting today

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Buying discounted FTSE 250 shares regularly could be a sound long-term move for building wealth in the stock market. Zaven…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

8.2% dividend yield! An energy stock to buy right now?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

I’m hunting for top-notch income stocks, and this beaten-down, high-dividend-yield business looks like it could be a solid addition to…

Read more »

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

I’d invest my first £1,000 in this high-yield FTSE 100 business today

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The ongoing market correction is pushing FTSE 100 yields higher. Here’s one enterprise that might be a fantastic source of…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

Should I buy Lloyds shares for 2024? 3 reasons why my answer is NO!

| Royston Wild

The Lloyds share price has just plummeted to its cheapest since spring 2021. Is this a brilliant buying opportunity for…

Read more »

Bournemouth at night with a fireworks display from the pier
Investing Articles

3 top dividend-paying stocks I’d buy to earn a second income before a year-end rally

| Harvey Jones

FTSE 100 dividend shares are a great way of building a second income for my retirement. I fancy these three…

Read more »

Entrepreneur on the phone.
Investing Articles

I’d buy these 2 cheap FTSE 100 shares in a heartbeat!

| Cliff D'Arcy

While the FTSE 100 looks great value right now, these two Footsie stocks appear even better buys. They pay cash…

Read more »

Abstract bull climbing indicators on stock chart
Investing Articles

How I’d aim for a £1m Stocks & Shares ISA starting with £10k

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why it's not a pipedream to aim to become a Stocks & Shares ISA millionaire, even from…

Read more »

2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise
Investing Articles

Buying 2,077 National Grid shares would give me monthly income of £100 in 2024

| Harvey Jones

Is there a more solid source of dividend income than National Grid shares? Possibly, but it's still good enough for…

Read more »