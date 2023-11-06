Home » Investing Articles » Get ready for a stock market rally

Get ready for a stock market rally

This writer thinks a bull market could be set to develop in 2024 and he’s been scouting for opportunities in unloved sectors of the stock market.

Ben McPoland
Latest posts by Ben McPoland (see all)
Published
Abstract bull climbing indicators on stock chart

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I think a stock market rally in 2024 is a strong possibility. Cooling inflation, a potential peaking of interest rates and low valuations across many sectors lead me to believe this. 

As a result, I’m preparing for an increase in share prices. This involves identifying stocks that I believe are currently undervalued and could outperform during a new bull market.

Inflation and interest rates

Due to cooling inflation, interest rates appear to have peaked, both in the US and UK.

Last week, the Bank of England (BoE) decided to hold rates at 5.25% for a second time after 14 increases. In the US, the Federal Reserve said it would keep interest rates between 5.25% and 5.5%.

The stock market is a forward-looking machine, with prices reflecting what investors think may happen to the economy in the future. If there’s further evidence that central banks’ rate-hiking campaigns really could be ending, this could spark a big rally in stocks.

Encouraging signs

We already saw early evidence of this breakout potential last week. The Dow Jones index had its best week since October 2022, rising 5%.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 advanced 5.85% and the Nasdaq surged 6.61%. It was the best week in almost a year for both indexes.

Likewise, the domestically-focused FTSE 250, which has struggled for a few years, also had its best week in 2023. It rose 6% despite the general outlook for the UK economy remaining gloomy.

Low valuations

I reckon the FTSE 250 remains a good hunting ground for out-of-favour stocks. The index is still around 6% lower than it was five years ago.

In my eyes, investment trusts seem to have big rebound potential. Many are trading at a significant discount to the value of their underlying assets.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group and Scottish American Investment Company are two FTSE 250 trusts I’ve been adding to lately. Both boast tremendous dividend track records and have been trading at double-digit discounts.

Of course, if inflation remains stubbornly high in the coming months, then interest rates might not be lowered until 2025. In this case, both stocks could suffer further share price setbacks.

A big chance in US stocks?

I was interested to read bullish commentary from Richard Bernstein recently. He’s the chief investment officer of Richard Bernstein Advisors and former chief investment strategist at Merrill Lynch.

In a note, he wrote: “Investors generally continue to focus on the so-called Magnificent Seven stocks. Such narrow leadership seems totally unjustified and their extreme valuations suggest a once-in-a-generation investment opportunity in virtually anything other than those seven stocks.”

As a reminder, the ‘Magnificent Seven’ stocks are Alphabet, Apple, Amazon, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia and Tesla. All have risen massively this year, largely fuelled by excitement around artificial intelligence.

However, Bernstein argues that a resilient economy could mean corporate profits are about to jump throughout the stock market. He sees investors flocking to attractively priced small-cap and mid-cap stocks, driving up their prices in a broad-based market rally.

Now, hardly anyone predicted the massive jump in stocks last week. Equally, nobody knows for certain where markets will head next. So that’s why I stay invested at all times, buying on dips and benefiting from market rises as and when they happen.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Ben McPoland has positions in Alphabet, Apple, Nvidia, Renewables Infrastructure Group, Scottish American Investment Company P.l.c., and Tesla. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

boohoo shares are up this month! Here’s what I’m doing

| Dylan Hood

boohoo shares are up almost 10% in the last 30 days, which could mark the start of a promising turnaround.…

Read more »

Dividend Shares

2 top dividend stocks to consider buying in November

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Ed Sheldon highlights two dividend stocks he likes the look of right now. He thinks they have the potential to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The Rolls-Royce share price continues to rise! Have I missed my chance?

| Charlie Keough

The Rolls-Royce share price has been on a charge. However, this Fool is wondering if he's missed his chance to…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Market Movers

Down 20% in 2023, is the Prudential share price a major investment opportunity?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Earlier in the year, the Prudential share price was near 1,400p. Today however, it’s under 900p. Is this a great…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Growth Shares

This property growth stock just hit 52-week lows. Time to buy?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith flags up an interesting FTSE 100 growth stock that looks oversold, in his opinion, following a sharp move…

Read more »

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing For Beginners

If these 3 things happen, the Lloyds share price could surge

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith outlines points linked to hedging interest rate risk and increasing dividend payments to help the Lloyds share price.

Read more »

Investing Articles

Time for me to buy more of this FTSE 100 star after Q3 results?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 oil and gas giant looks undervalued to me from several perspectives and is still 5% lower than…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Forget buy-to-let, this 11.2% dividend yield is my passive income pick!

| Dr. James Fox

We'd all love to have a passive income. Dr James Fox takes a closer look at a FTSE 100 dividend…

Read more »