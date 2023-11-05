Home » Investing Articles » A 3-step plan to generate a second income of £500 a month

A 3-step plan to generate a second income of £500 a month

Edward Sheldon outlines how an investor could build enough capital to generate a significant second income when starting from scratch.

Edward Sheldon, CFA
Published
Mature couple in a discussion while eating a meal in a restaurant.

Image source: Getty Images

Right now, second incomes are a hot topic. In the current financial environment, everyone is looking to generate a bit of extra money on the side.

The good news is that generating a second income has never been easier. With that in mind, here’s a simple three-step investment plan to create £500 a month.

Step 1. Setting up the right account

The first step in my plan involves opening a Stocks and Shares ISA. This is a type of investment account in which all gains and income are tax-free.

The tax-free feature is key. If I was to generate £10k in income within this type of account, I wouldn’t have to pay a penny of Income Tax on it.

Step 2. Building up capital

The next step involves building up a large lump sum, in order to generate the second income. That £500 a month equates to £6,000 a year.

How much capital would be required to create that much income consistently?Well, it would depend on the rate of interest/yield that was achievable.

But let’s assume that in the future, it’s possible to achieve a yield of 6% (more on this in step three).

In this scenario, an investor would need to build up £100,000 to generate an income of £6,000 a year (£100,000 x 0.06 = £6,000).

Now, building up this amount of capital may sound like a daunting task. However, with a regular savings plan and a decent investment strategy, a £100k goal is very achievable, even starting from scratch.

For example, I calculate that if an investor puts £1,000 a month into an ISA and achieves a return of 8.5% a year on their money by investing in diversified portfolio of shares (The Motley Fool could be a good source of investment ideas here), they could build £100k in a little over six years.

Of course, picking the right stocks, they might be able to get to £100k much faster.

For example, having invested in Tesla five years ago, they would have made almost 10 times their money.

Step 3. Investing in income-generating assets

The final step in my plan involves investing the capital in a mix of income-generating assets to secure the second income.

Now, if I was looking to generate a yield of 6%, I’d take a multi-pronged approach. I’d have some money in high-interest cash savings products (eg Cash ISAs) and bonds.

And then I’d have some money in dividend stocks. These pay out of a proportion of company earnings to shareholders in cash on a regular basis.

And they often have very attractive yields. For example, HSBC shares currently offer a yield of around 8%.

I reckon a 6% yield should be very achievable with this combination of dividend stocks, bonds, and savings accounts.

