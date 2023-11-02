Home » Investing Articles » Investing For Beginners » How I make the stock market turn into a second income cash machine

How I make the stock market turn into a second income cash machine

Jon Smith explains how to make both dividend and growth stocks work for him in generating cash from the stock market over time.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
Young lady working from home office during coronavirus pandemic.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I remember someone saying to me years ago that the stock market creates and takes away fortunes every day. This is true and so I need to be careful to ensure that I don’t lose excessive amounts of money. Yet if I’m careful about my risk management and stick to good strategies, here’s how I can make the market work on my terms.

The strategy

To begin with, it’s key to understand what my terms are. My focus right now is on generating a second income, to take the pressure off my main job. So straight away I can discount some stocks that simply don’t fit the bill. In doing so, I can reduce my risk straight away by not getting involved in unneeded distractions.

My focus is on two segments. One is dividend stocks and the other is growth stocks. I’m going to aim to make both generate cash for me in coming years, but in different ways.

For dividend stocks, I’m aiming to buy and hold for the long term. On a quarterly or semi-annual basis, the company should pay me a dividend. I can either take this and enjoy it straight away, or reinvest it to buy more of the same stock. Then in the future my income payments should be larger.

With growth stocks, I’m still buying with the aim of holding for a long time, but I’m prepared to sell in order to turn profit into cash. For example, if I invest £1,000 that grows to be worth £3,000, I’d be happy to sell £1,000 worth of the stock to bank this as income, and leave the other £2,000 to hopefully keep growing.

The risks

I don’t want to get overconfident, as any investment has risk. For both dividend and growth shares, one big risk is if the share price falls. In some cases, it could be months or even years before it recovers. This could prevent me from being able to trim any profits from growth stocks.

Having a diversified portfolio helps to reduce this risk. Further, by owning dividend stocks, I can still aim to bank income during this period. Even if the share price is below where I bought it, I can still enjoy the cash. A smart play here is to use the dividend to buy the stock at the lower price, thus giving me a lower average buying price overall.

Another risk is that I don’t have enough cash to invest to make a meaningful difference. The strategy should work fine, but if I can only afford to invest less than £100 a month, it’s going to take a long time before the second income will add up.

The rewards

If I invest in a portfolio that generates me an average yield of 7% and I invest £500 a month, the rewards can be large.

After just five years, the income in the sixth year should amount to just over £2,800. If I kept reinvesting for a decade, I could make £6,525 in year 11.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing For Beginners

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

£250 to spare in November? 3 reasons I’d use it to start buying shares!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains why he'd be happy to start buying shares in today's market if he had a few hundred…

Read more »

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

Will the stock market crash in November?

| Harvey Jones

We live in anxious times and many fear a stock market crash. It didn't happen in September or October, so…

Read more »

Couple working from home while daughter watches video on smartphone with headphones on
Investing Articles

With a spare £300, here’s how I’d start investing this November

| Christopher Ruane

If he was a stock market novice, Christopher Ruane explains how he'd start investing in the current market with just…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

I’d copy Buffett and start hunting cheap shares to buy now!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explains how investors can apply Warren Buffett’s strategy to try to unlock superior returns in the long term…

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

1 of the best FTSE 250 shares in the UK today?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explores one FTSE 250 potentially-undervalued growth stock that looks perfectly positioned to thrive in the long run.

Read more »

Mature people enjoying time together during road trip
Investing Articles

Id stop saving and start investing in the FTSE 100, aiming to build a £1m portfolio

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The ongoing economic storm has created breathtaking buying opportunities within the FTSE 100. They might even help investors build a…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

5 things to watch on the stock market this week

| Ben McPoland

Our writer is watching a handful of things this week, each of which could have an impact on the stock…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

How to start investing in shares with just £500

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains why he'd be happy to start investing for the first time with a few hundred pounds --…

Read more »