Home » Investing Articles » Down 17% in October, I’d buy this cheap FTSE 100 share now!

Down 17% in October, I’d buy this cheap FTSE 100 share now!

The FTSE 100 fell nearly 4% in October, dragging it into loss for this calendar year. But this popular stock has done far, far worse.

Latest posts by Cliff D'Arcy (see all)
Published
| More on:
Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

So far, 2023 hasn’t been a sparkling year for the UK’s blue-chip FTSE 100 index. As I write, it has lost 1.2% of its value since 30 December 2022.

Down goes the Footsie

That said, the index hit an all-time high of 8,047.06 points on 16 February, shortly before a US banking crisis sent stocks tumbling around the globe. Since this peak, the Footsie has lost 8.5% of its value — not helped by a 3.8% fall in October.

Of course, some firms’ shares have performed worse than others over the last month. Indeed, 14 FTSE 100 shares lost 10% or more in October. Notably, three of the worst performers were bank stocks, one of which I discuss below.

Barclays takes a beating

For the record, my wife and I bought Barclays (LSE: BARC) shares for our family portfolio in July 2022 for 154.5p each. Currently, they trade at 129.84p, which means we’re sitting on a paper loss of 16% to date. Meh.

Right now, the Blue Eagle bank’s stock hovers just above its 52-week high of 128.12p, hit on Monday, 30 October. This is a far cry from its 2023 high of 198.86p, reached on 8 March.

Here’s how this widely held stock has performed over six different timescales:

Five days-3.0%
One month-16.7%
Six months-16.3%
Year to date-18.1%
One year-13.7%
Five years-26.1%

Over all periods ranging from five days to five years, this share has underperformed the wider index. However, the above figures exclude cash dividends, which are increasingly generous from Barclays.

Drawn by dividends

If I didn’t already own the stock, I’d be tempted to buy big today, simply because this share looks far too cheap to me. Indeed, with the bank’s valuation under £19.6bn, I’d gladly buy the whole bank if I had the necessary billions.

Indeed, Barclays shares look compelling value to me right now. They trade on a lowly earnings multiple below 3.9, for a whopping earnings yield of 25.8%. This means that their market-beating cash yield of 5.9% a year is covered a hefty 4.4 times by trailing earnings.

Of course, future dividend payouts aren’t guaranteed, so they can be cut or cancelled at any time. But the bank has been steadily lifting its cash distributions. After a 1p payout in Covid-battered 2020, the dividend rose to 6p in 2021 and then 7.25p for 2022.

What’s more, the interim dividend for 2023 was 2.7p, a 20% increase over 2022’s 2.25p. I’m expecting a similar rise for the full-year dividend, taking the total payout for 2023 to 8.7p. This means the stock offers a potential forward dividend yield of 6.7% a year. Nice.

Tough times to come?

Then again, with the UK economy weakening, now’s hardly a great time to be a big bank. Rising interest rates, stubborn inflation and sky-high energy bills are hammering disposable incomes. Hence, I fully expect banks’ bad debts and loan losses to hit their earnings in 2023-24.

Nevertheless, we won’t be selling our stake in this FTSE 100 ‘fallen angel’ at anywhere near current prices. And while we wait for the Barclays share price to recover, we will happily this bank’s big dividends!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Cliff D’Arcy has an economic interest in Barclays shares. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services, such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool, we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise
Investing Articles

How I’m aiming to beat inflation in 2024 with these high-yield FTSE 100 dividend shares

| Mark David Hartley

One Fool UK contributor is considering dividend shares from two British pension companies to beat inflation in 2024.

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

Is the Hikma Pharmaceuticals share price becoming cheap?

| Dr. James Fox

The Hikma Pharmaceuticals share price dipped after a trading update on Thursday 2 November. Dr James Fox explores whether this…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Growth Shares

If I’d invested £1,000 in ASOS shares a year ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith acknowledges the steep fall in ASOS shares over the past year, but shares both sides of the argument…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

Here’s how much I’d need to invest to make £450 a month in passive income

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains a couple of different ways he could build a passive income portfolio, along with the specific numbers…

Read more »

a couple embrace in front of their new home
Investing Articles

Up 33%! But is the party over for Howden Joinery shares?

| Christopher Ruane

The latest trading update from Howden Joinery has given our writer food for thought. Has it changed his thoughts on…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

A 9.9% yield but down 14%! This FTSE hidden gem looks a bargain to me

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE investment manager has high growth potential, is undervalued to its peers, and pays a stunning 9.9% yield.

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

This penny stock yields over 8%. Here’s why I like it!

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains why he owns this UK penny stock that's recently achieved record full-year sales and offers a high…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

At 40p, I’m buying Lloyds shares in November

| Charlie Keough

Recent times have been bleak for Lloyds shares. However, at their current price, this Fool senses a bargain. Here he…

Read more »