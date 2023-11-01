Home » Investing Articles » If I’d put £1,000 in GSK shares 1 year ago, here’s what I’d have today

If I’d put £1,000 in GSK shares 1 year ago, here’s what I’d have today

GSK shares remained flat on results day despite it registering a strong third quarter. Dr James Fox explores what’s next for the pharma giant.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: GSK plc

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

GSK (LSE:GSK) shares were largely unmoved after the company published its Q3 results on Wednesday (1 November). It was a strong quarter, but analysts had anticipated a good showing. As such, the gains were already priced in.

So, if I’d invested £1,000 in GSK shares a year ago, today I’d have £1,020 plus dividends. The stock has risen by only 2% over the period, although its worth highlighting there’s been plenty of volatility in the meantime.

Thankfully, the dividend yield currently sits around 4.1%, meaning I would have received around £40 in dividend payments.

Let’s take a closer look at GSK and explore where the stock might go next.

Q3 earnings

GSK reported a robust Q3, with a 10% increase in total sales, reaching £8.15bn. Excluding falling Covid-related sales, the year-on-year growth rate came in at 16%.

The vaccines sector performed particularly well, with a 33% increase in sales including Covid, and a 34% increase excluding it.

Part of this growth can be attributed to key products such as Shingrix, which contributed £800m in sales — up 15% — and Arexvy, which generated £700m in revenue.

Speciality medicines saw a 1% dip in sales including Covid and 17% growth without them, further highlighting long-term growth potential for the sector. HIV treatments made a significant contribution, with a reported 15% rise in sales.

Meanwhile, general medicines saw a 2% decrease in sales, which was attributed to competition in the generic market.

Litigation

GSK has settled a cluster of lawsuits in California related to the heartburn medication Zantac. However, the pharma giant isn’t out of the woods.

US-based plaintiffs claim the drug, which was widely used until 2020, contained a cancer-causing agent.

GSK says there’s no evidence for this, but having settled some cases, will likely face a long period of uncertainty until all the cases have been dealt with.

It’s widely expected that these lawsuits will cost the company billions, despite thousands of cases being dismissed by a judge so far. There are still some 75,000 cases outstanding in Delaware.

To some extent, this explains why GSK trades at a discount versus its peers. The below chart compares a selection of pharma giants by the price-to-sales ratio.

Created at TradingView

Playing the long game

Looking closely at the company, it’s clear to see that it’s in a strong position, registering double-digit EPS growth, and advancing in almost every area of its operations.

If I were to increase my holdings in GSK, I’d be playing the long game. I’ve got to accept that the very worst-case scenario regarding Zantac litigation isn’t entirely priced in.

As such, I could see more downward pressure before the share price recovers in the long run.

So, why am I so confident about a recovery for the long term?

Well, the pharma investment hypothesis is underpinned by strong prospects.

Ageing populations worldwide are driving growing healthcare needs, and pharmaceutical firms play a central role in meeting the demand.

With ongoing medical innovations and their ability to address global health challenges, pharmaceutical companies are positioned for sustained growth.

This sector’s resilience, diverse product portfolios, and the high regulatory barriers to entry make it an appealing choice for long-term investors seeking a reliable and potentially rewarding investment.

If I had the capital, I’d increase my stake.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in GSK. The Motley Fool UK has recommended GSK. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Growth Shares

This tech penny stock looks super cheap at 23p

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reveals an attractive penny stock that invests in tech-focused companies with high earnings potential.

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

3 top UK AI stocks to buy for the artificial intelligence revolution

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland highlights three London-listed stocks to buy to gain exposure to possibly the greatest mega-trend of the next few…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Dividend Shares

I’m buying dividend stocks that have been smashed by Ozempic and Wegovy

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Many high-quality dividend stocks have fallen recently due to concerns over the impact of obesity drugs. Is this a buying…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is the FTSE 100 still achievable after Aston Martin’s Q3 results?

| Dr. James Fox

Aston Martin dipped after its Q3 results as it downgraded its volume outlook for the DB12 model. Dr James Fox…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

2 cheap FTSE shares to consider for November 2023

| Kevin Godbold

There’s good value to be found in the stock market now before the economic news improves, such as these two…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

From £3.67 saved a day to £500 a month in passive income? Here’s how!

| Simon Watkins

Sizeable passive income for life can be built up from very small savings amounts made regularly, due to the magic…

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Value Shares

I bet this value investment would make Warren Buffett proud!

| Oliver Rodzianko

I have found a stellar investment in the communications industry. It’s undoubtedly my best find yet. I bet Warren Buffett…

Read more »

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

2 great dividend shares investors should consider today

| Muhammad Cheema

Coca-Cola and US Bancorp are two dividend shares that have been hit hard recently. Let’s take a deeper dive to…

Read more »