Home » Investing Articles » I’d buy 6,742 shares of this stock to generate £200 of monthly passive income

I’d buy 6,742 shares of this stock to generate £200 of monthly passive income

With a dividend yield of 8%, Muhammad Cheema takes a look at how Glencore shares can generate a healthy monthly passive income.

Muhammad Cheema
Latest posts by Muhammad Cheema (see all)
Published
| More on:
Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’m always looking for shares that can make me a good passive income on the side. Glencore (LSE:GLEN) shares are currently trading with an eye-catching dividend yield of 8%. So, is now the time for investors like me to take a deeper look into this stock?

Its share price has had a pretty torrid year so far, falling by over 18%.

The FTSE 100 has fallen by almost 3% in the same period.

Therefore, it might’ve seemed like a terrible investment in 2023, which is fair to say.

But for those investors, like myself, who like to generate income from their investments, this is a great opportunity.

That’s because the cost to obtain Glencore shares dividend is now 18% cheaper.

The path to passive income

At the time of writing, Glencore shares are trading at £4.45, yielding 8% in dividends.

It’s important to keep in mind that dividends aren’t guaranteed, but with an outlay of £30,036.28 on its shares, I can generate £200 of monthly passive income.

This won’t remain at this level either. For example, the interim dividend paid out was 69% higher in 2023 than in 2022. While it might not necessarily grow at this level going forward, I expect the extra £200 of monthly income to continue growing over time.

The amount of monthly income I’d make would increase further if I reinvested some or even all my dividend income back into the stock.

Short-term risks       

Glencore’s financial statements noted that China accounts for nearly half of global demand for many commodities.

This is quite a concern when China is in a bit of an economic mess right now. Therefore, demand problems could present themselves.

Over the short term, Glencore’s numbers may be negatively affected as a result.

This could ultimately affect the dividend. When the economy was shaky in 2016 and 2020, Glencore completely cut the dividend paid out, so it isn’t out of the question that it would do it again.

Why I’m confident it will continue to pay its dividend

Glencore released its third-quarter production report for 2023 earlier this week.

It revealed solid production performance in the first nine months of the year, where many key metals performed in line with expectations.

This should provide investors with reassurance that the problems expressed above are not so prevalent.

Now what?

With a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just seven, its shares are trading at very cheap levels.

This represents a great opportunity and entry point to buy its shares to build a strong and healthy monthly passive income.

Furthermore, although there are short-term concerns regarding the demand for commodities, the long-term outlook remains very optimistic.

The digital economy is continuing to expand and we are living in an increasingly greener world. This will require a lot of metal, which Glencore is in a great position to benefit from.

If I had the spare cash to do so, I’d buy Glencore shares today.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Muhammad Cheema has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Which is better value, the AstraZeneca or GSK share price?

| Alan Oscroft

The GSK share price has fallen behind in the past few years. But do Q3 earnings mean we should expect…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Is this 21% yield income stock too good to be true?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith take a look at the highest-yielding income stock in the entire FTSE 250 and questions why the yield…

Read more »

Growth Shares

Tesla stock has tanked. Should I buy?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Tesla stock has fallen nearly 30% over the last six weeks. Should Edward Sheldon buy now, or is there further…

Read more »

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Growth Shares

This tech penny stock looks super cheap at 23p

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reveals an attractive penny stock that invests in tech-focused companies with high earnings potential.

Read more »

Investing Articles

If I’d put £1,000 in GSK shares 1 year ago, here’s what I’d have today

| Dr. James Fox

GSK shares remained flat on results day despite it registering a strong third quarter. Dr James Fox explores what's next…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

3 top UK AI stocks to buy for the artificial intelligence revolution

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland highlights three London-listed stocks to buy to gain exposure to possibly the greatest mega-trend of the next few…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Dividend Shares

I’m buying dividend stocks that have been smashed by Ozempic and Wegovy

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Many high-quality dividend stocks have fallen recently due to concerns over the impact of obesity drugs. Is this a buying…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is the FTSE 100 still achievable after Aston Martin’s Q3 results?

| Dr. James Fox

Aston Martin dipped after its Q3 results as it downgraded its volume outlook for the DB12 model. Dr James Fox…

Read more »