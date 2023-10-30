Home » Investing Articles » 5 things to watch on the stock market this week

5 things to watch on the stock market this week

Our writer is watching a handful of things this week, each of which could have an impact on the stock market one way or another.

Ben McPoland
Latest posts by Ben McPoland (see all)
Published
Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

It’s been just over eight months since the FTSE 100 passed 8,000 points for the first time. Now the index looks like it might dip below 7,000 points before reaching that height again. Here are five things I’ll be watching on the stock market this week.

Base rate decision

All eyes will be on the Bank of England (BoE) on Thursday (2 November) when policymakers meet to decide on interest rates. With UK inflation still the highest in the G7 at 6.7%, the central bank is expected to hold rates steady at a 15-year high of 5.25%.

But there are fears that the impact of its 14 rate hikes between December 2021 and August 2023 have yet to be fully felt. Consequently, fears of a recession are growing… again.

To be honest, I’m surprised there hasn’t been one already. The UK economy is like a boxer on the ropes who just refuses to go down!

Anyway, the BoE is expected to signal that high borrowing costs are here to stay for a good while longer.

Markets aren’t anticipating a cut in the base rate before September 2024. Any revision to that timeline could have a big effect on stocks.

Data to digest

Before that, today (30 October) will bring consumer credit and mortgage lending figures from the BoE.

Last time, it was revealed that UK mortgage approvals rose in June and consumer credit grew at its fastest pace for five years. This defied analysts’ predictions at the time.

We’ll also see Eurozone Q3 GDP figures on Tuesday, with Germany’s economy expected to contract.

Footsie earnings

Moving on to stocks, some big hitters on the FTSE 100 are due to report earnings.

Today, mining giant Glencore is giving a quarterly production update, while BT Group provides its H1 update on Thursday.

Oil giants BP and Shell report on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively. Both stocks have outperformed again in 2023 due to elevated oil prices. And both can send the Footsie one way or the other due to their size.

Thursday will be the turn of Howden Joinery, which is releasing its first quarterly trading statement since re-entering the FTSE 100 in September.

Big Pharma

Next, there’s a flurry of Q3 reports due from Big Pharma, notably Amgen, Pfizer (both Tuesday), GSK (Wednesday), and Eli Lilly (Thursday).

Meanwhile, shares of mRNA pioneer Moderna (reporting Thursday) are down 60% this year as its Covid-related revenue continues to tail off. Pfizer is in a similar situation, but it has other products to take up the slack (unlike Moderna).

Novo Nordisk is also set to update the market on Thursday, with investors fascinated by its weight-loss drugs Wegovy and Ozempic.

The firm’s share price has more than doubled since Wegovy was approved in the US in June 2021. Novo is now Europe’s largest listed company.

I’ll be interested to see if McDonald’s comments on the potential long-term threat of appetite-suppressing anti-obesity drugs. The $186bn fast-food giant is due to release Q3 earnings today.

Luxury goods

Finally, luxury carmakers Aston Martin (Wednesday) and Ferrari (Thursday) are also slated to bring investors up to date.

Are the ultra-wealthy cutting back on sports cars? I suspect not, but we’ll have to wait to hear what these firms say.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has positions in Ferrari, Glencore Plc, Howden Joinery Group Plc, McDonald's, and Moderna. The Motley Fool UK has recommended GSK, Howden Joinery Group Plc, and Novo Nordisk. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

The surging BAE share price looks unstoppable! Should I buy?

| Charlie Carman

The BAE share price has staged a relentless rise since Russia invaded Ukraine. Will the defence stock keep climbing as…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Stock markets are struggling but I’m buying beaten-down shares to retire early

| Paul Summers

Dreams of early retirement look dashed as stock markets head lower. But this is just the time to go shopping,…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

How to start investing in shares with just £500

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains why he'd be happy to start investing for the first time with a few hundred pounds --…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

I’d buy 11,000 shares of this FTSE 100 financial stock to aim for £1,000 a month second income

| Alan Oscroft

What's the secret to earning a second income to help fund our retirement? For me, it's all about buying good…

Read more »

British union jack flag and Parliament house at city of Westminster in the background
Investing Articles

Stock market side hustle! How I’m building passive income in 2024 from cheap UK shares

| Ben McPoland

Our writer explains how dirt-cheap UK shares have opened up an unbelievable opportunity to build a portfolio of dividend stocks.

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

I’d aim for a million by buying just 10 shares

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane sets out his thinking on why, to aim for a million, he’d make fewer, not more, stock market…

Read more »

Windmills for electric power production.
Investing Articles

I’d buy 13,700 shares of this £1 renewable energy stock for £1k a year in passive income

| Ben McPoland

This green energy stock looks great value to me after its recent share price fall. Its high yield could provide…

Read more »

Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.
Investing Articles

Should Rolls-Royce shares be on my November shopping list?

| Christopher Ruane

After a very good run for Rolls-Royce shares, our writer explains why he thinks the price could still be cheap.…

Read more »