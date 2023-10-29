Home » Investing Articles » Should Rolls-Royce shares be on my November shopping list?

Should Rolls-Royce shares be on my November shopping list?

After a very good run for Rolls-Royce shares, our writer explains why he thinks the price could still be cheap. But will he invest?

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Aeronautical engineer Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR) has been on a tear lately. Its shares are up around 170% over the past year. But that still leaves them 30% below where they stood five years ago.

Given the apparently strongly improving business performance and a share price that is still a long way beneath historical highs, should some Rolls-Royce shares be on my shopping list for November?

The business performance is improving

Let me start with that business performance. The company announced a job-cutting drive this month that foresees several thousand roles being axed, alongside efforts to save costs through organisational redesign.

That comes on top of the half-year results in August. They showed some clear grounds for optimism about where the business is going. Revenues jumped 34% year-on-year, while an interim pre-tax loss of £1.8bn last time around was turned into a £1.4bn pre-tax profit in the first six months of this year.

Underlying revenue growth was strongest in the key civil aerospace division. But the power systems and defence businesses also recorded double-digit percentage growth compared to the prior year period.

During the summer, the company lifted its full-year underlying profit guidance to £1.2bn-£1.4bn.

Inconsistent earnings track record – and ongoing risks

So far, so good. It definitely seems as if the engineer has strong tailwinds, for now. But I think that has already been largely reflected in the impressive rise seen over the past year in Rolls-Royce shares.

Massive dilution during the pandemic, when more shares were issued to help raise funds, means that even getting back to old profit levels will not equate to the same earnings per share. Basic earnings per share were 14.7p in the first half. Back in 2017 (allowing for a subsequent restatement), they were over four times as much for the equivalent period.

Then again, the following year’s interim results saw the company crash to a big loss. Even before the pandemic hurt demand for engine sales and servicing, Rolls-Royce had a poor track record when it came to consistently turning a profit.

The industry in which it operates has high fixed costs. The latest cost-cutting moves could help. But I see an ongoing risk that when the next unexpected downturn hits the aviation industry, profitability at aeronautical engineering firms including Rolls-Royce could slump.

But what about the share price?

It is those long-term risks that put me off the idea of buying Rolls-Royce shares at the current price.

Looking at the first half earnings and improving business performance, the valuation looks cheap. After all, Rolls-Royce has a storied brand, large customer base and operates in an industry with high barriers to entry.

But the basic economics of that industry also concern me. Sudden drops in civil aviation passenger numbers can hurt profitability badly – and there is a risk this will happen again. So from a long-term perspective, I do not see Rolls-Royce shares as a bargain and have no plans to invest.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

I’d buy 11,000 shares of this FTSE 100 financial stock to aim for £1,000 a month second income

| Alan Oscroft

What's the secret to earning a second income to help fund our retirement? For me, it's all about buying good…

Read more »

British union jack flag and Parliament house at city of Westminster in the background
Investing Articles

Stock market side hustle! How I’m building passive income in 2024 from cheap UK shares

| Ben McPoland

Our writer explains how dirt-cheap UK shares have opened up an unbelievable opportunity to build a portfolio of dividend stocks.

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

I’d aim for a million by buying just 10 shares

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane sets out his thinking on why, to aim for a million, he’d make fewer, not more, stock market…

Read more »

Windmills for electric power production.
Investing Articles

I’d buy 13,700 shares of this £1 renewable energy stock for £1k a year in passive income

| Ben McPoland

This green energy stock looks great value to me after its recent share price fall. Its high yield could provide…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

2 top FTSE 250 stocks I’ve been buying in my Stocks and Shares ISA

| Ben McPoland

Here are two very different investments listed on the mid-cap index that this writer has recently added to his Stocks…

Read more »

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing Articles

With inflation at 6.7%, here are 2 FTSE dividend stocks I’d buy today

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

UK inflation is proving stubborn, but can these two dividend stocks help investors stay ahead in the current financial climate?…

Read more »

Google office headquarters
Retirement Articles

If I could only buy 3 stocks for my SIPP, I’d pick these winners

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

These three companies have substantial growth potential and Edward Sheldon believes they could help him grow his SIPP over the…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Should investors be preparing for a stock market crash?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

A-list investors are warning of a looming stock market crash. How can investors prepare for the worst? And is there…

Read more »