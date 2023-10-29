How to invest £3,000 like Warren Buffett in 2023

Zaven Boyrazian explains how he’d take a patient and simple approach when building an investment portfolio to follow in Warren Buffett’s footsteps.

Few investors are held in such high regard as Warren Buffett. After kicking off his investment journey at the age of 11, he went on to become one of the wealthiest individuals on the planet. And all this was achieved by capitalising on buying opportunities within the stock market.

But there’s a bit more to investing beyond buying low and selling high. And luckily, Buffett has been quite generous with sharing his knowledge throughout his lifetime. With that in mind, let’s explore some of his biggest lessons.

Keep it simple

The stock market is already a vastly complex ecosystem. And yet, many investors like to pursue wildly complicated companies that are simply beyond their circle of competence.

It can be difficult to resist the urge to invest in a stock that’s making everyone else rich. This is more commonly known as the fear of missing out. And it’s arguably one of the biggest traps novice investors tend to fall into.

It’s important to realise that just because the share price is rising, doesn’t mean the underlying business is thriving. The opposite is also true. And to determine whether a hot stock truly is a rare opportunity to build wealth, investors must be able to understand and analyse the underlying business.

There are a lot of complex industries out there. And it’s not just young biotechs that can be confusing. I learned the hard way that my understanding of the fashion industry is severely lacking. And while there are plenty of high-growth opportunities within this sector, the same is true for other regions of the stock market, which I find far easier to analyse.

Focus on the long run

It’s easy to forget, but when someone becomes a shareholder, they’re now an owner of that business. And while stock prices can move up and down like a yo-yo, in the long term, they’re ultimately driven by the quality of the underlying company.

However, businesses don’t magically explode overnight. It can take years, or even decades, to rise to industry dominance. And all too often, investors panicking about short-term disruptions end up jumping early, potentially missing out on a lifetime of monumental returns.

Buffett has often said his favourite holding period is forever. And while that’s not always practical, it highlights his dedication to remaining long-term focused. And it’s also why when everyone is busy selling, he starts to pay attention. After all, if a stock is being sold off, yet the underlying company remains intact and promising, a buying opportunity may have just emerged.

Investing £3k in 2023

The best way to invest a £3,000 lump sum ultimately depends on individual circumstances. For a new portfolio, it’s likely sensible to spread it across multiple businesses to reduce risk. But for already diversified nest eggs, perhaps topping up existing undervalued positions is the wiser move.

Regardless, for those following Buffett’s school of thought, stock pickers must operate with a long-term time horizon and only invest in top-notch enterprises they completely understand.