How to start building a passive income with just £500

Zaven Boyrazian explains how to kick off a winning passive income portfolio for the long run with just £500 starting capital in 2023.

One of the easiest ways to start building a passive income today is through investments. At least, that’s what I think. There are numerous instruments for investors to pick, from high-yield savings accounts to bonds. But while the recent interest rate hikes have made these lower-risk options more attractive, stocks remain my top pick.

Here’s how to take an initial £500 and start earning a second income stream practically overnight.

Leveraging the power of dividend shares

Stocks come in various shapes and sizes. And for the more mature industry leaders, it’s far more common to see mediocre growth paired with more generous dividend policies. Companies with limited opportunities to invest in projects that can deliver meaningful returns often just return excess earnings back to shareholders. And these payments can become the foundation of a chunky passive income.

On average, dividend-paying enterprises offer a yield of around 4%. Given that some savings accounts today offer as much as 5% with instant access, that doesn’t sound like a terrific deal. After all, a savings account is practically risk-free, while the same can’t be said about the stock market.

There’s no denying that investing in shares carries more risk. Dividends can get cut, and stock prices don’t always go up. However, this comes paired with far greater potential returns.

With inflation cooling, the Bank of England is unlikely to raise interest rates much higher than their current level. Or rather, that’s what current analyst consensus indicates. As such, savings rates may have hit their peak. But such limitations don’t exist for dividends.

Shareholder payouts are ultimately driven by earnings. And as corporations steadily adapt to the new economic landscape, profitability for many firms is on track to rise, potentially pushing the yields even higher.

In other words, a 4% yield today could be significantly larger in the long run. In fact, that’s precisely how billionaire investor Warren Buffett collects a more than 54% yield on his original investment in Coca-Cola today.

Picking income stocks

Today, there are over 2,000 companies listed on the London Stock Exchange. And while not all of these offer dividends, that still gives investors an impressive amount of choice. Fortunately, the FTSE 350 has proven to be a common home for some of the most reliable income stocks.

In fact, 58 of these stocks have been rewarding shareholders for at least a decade of consecutive dividend hikes. That’s why if I were starting an income portfolio today, I’d start investigating these companies first when searching for the best place to invest my £500.

It may also be worth splitting my capital into two businesses instead of just one. Even this small amount of diversification can have a significant impact on reducing portfolio risk. And by letting any dividends received automatically reinvest, a snowball effect will emerge in the long run.

