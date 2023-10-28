Home » Investing Articles » Can the beaten-down Aviva share price ever reach £7 again?

Can the beaten-down Aviva share price ever reach £7 again?

The Aviva share price has been disappointing investors for years. But there could be a return to earnings growth on the cards.

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Aviva plc

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

If we look back far enough, we see the Aviva (LSE: AV.) share price up above £16. But those were different times, and Aviva was a different company.

As recently as 2018, though, the shares were up around 700p.

Onwards and upwards?

Aviva had already been on an efficiency drive before the 2020 stock market crash. It disposed of a lot of non-core assets, and looks like a leaner and fitter outfit.

What might it take for the Aviva share price to get back to those 700p levels?

In one way, it might actually not take much at all.

The outlook for 2023 looks tight. And though earnings per share should be positive, broker forecasts show a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 13.

Earnings growth

That’s below the long-term FTSE 100 average, but not by much.

Forecasts, though, suggest strong earnings growth in the next two years. That would drop the P/E down to 8.3 by 2025, if the share price doesn’t move.

If Aviva shares climb to 700p by then, it would put the P/E around 15.

Do I think Aviva shares will climb that high that soon? No, for a few reasons.

Forever risky?

In the past, I think investors have largely seen banks, insurers, and other financial sector stocks as low risk.

Insurers can be cyclical. But I’ve always seen financials as long-term cash cows.

But after the big banking crash, Brexit, Covid, and now worldwide inflation and high interest rates? Their safety moats don’t look so wide or so deep.

The cyclical nature of insurers alone, I’d say, suggest their P/E valuations should be lower than average.

Price v earnings

Still, let’s suppose Aviva’s earnings hit their forecasts in the next two years. And then grow at just 5% per year for the following eight years.

We could end up with a P/E of just 5.7 at today’s share price. And a rise to 700p would only take it to 10.

Is that a fair long-term valuation? If it is, the Aviva share price could indeed more than double in a decade.

And if earnings grow by more than 5% per year from 2025 onwards… well, I don’t want to speculate too much.

Future growth?

I wouldn’t buy a stock if I didn’t think I stood a good chance of doubling my money in 10 years, from total returns.

In the past 20 years, we’ve seen an average annual FTSE 100 return of 6.9%. The same over the next 10 could compound up to a 95% gain, almost doubling my money.

Right now, the forecast dividend yield from Aviva stands at 8%. If it stays like that, even if the share price doesn’t move, I could double my money a bit quicker.

Tough outlook

It’s hard to overstate the risks facing financial stocks right now. The horrible economy makes things more uncertain than I think I can ever remember. And we could still have a rocky few years.

So, I’m making no forecasts.

But as a long-term investor, I do think I stand a good chance of doubling my money in a decade with Aviva shares.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has positions in Aviva Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Black father holding daughter in a field of cows
Investing Articles

How investing £5 a day in income stocks could unlock £5,000 annual dividends

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Income stocks can provide investors with a steady stream of cash for a more comfortable lifestyle. Zaven Boyrazian explains how…

Read more »

Investing Articles

If I’d put £1,000 in IAG shares 2 years ago, here’s what I’d have today!

| Dr. James Fox

IAG shares are trading far below their average target price. The disparity is sizeable. Dr James Fox takes a closer…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Has the NatWest share price fallen too far?

| Dr. James Fox

NatWest shares fell by the most since the Brexit vote on Friday 27 October, after the bank spooked investors with…

Read more »

The words "what's your plan for retirement" written on chalkboard on pavement somewhere in London
Retirement Articles

Worried about running out of money in retirement? The stock market could help

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Putting more money into the stock market for the long term could help people build more wealth for retirement, says…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

3 reasons to maximise a Stocks and Shares ISA right now!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Investing any amount of money up to £20k a year in a Stocks and Shares ISA could be a prudent…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

Here’s my golden rule when investing in penny stocks and 1 risky pick I like now

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland outlines his thinking on investing in penny stocks and picks out one he likes despite it dropping nearly…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

How to intelligently invest £1,000 in UK shares today

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explores how investors can find the smartest strategy to use when investing a grand in UK shares depending…

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

£3 a day to earn £300 annual passive income in 3 years? Here’s how!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how some basic investing principles could hopefully help him earn a triple-figure annual passive income for just…

Read more »