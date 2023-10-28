Home » Investing Articles » 3 FTSE 100 stocks near 52-week lows worth consideration now  

3 FTSE 100 stocks near 52-week lows worth consideration now  

These FTSE 100 stocks have defensive, cash-generating businesses and they look cheaper now with beaten-down share prices. 

Latest posts by Kevin Godbold (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Several FTSE 100 stocks are trading within about 5% of their lowest point over the past year. 

Smaller share prices can often help investors find keener valuations.

But that isn’t always the case. Sometimes, stocks deserve to fall in price because of underperformance in the business.

An indiscriminate bear market

However, the UK stock market has been in a long bear phase. The extent of the falls isn’t obvious in the main FTSE 100 index. But below the surface, many individual names have been tumbling.

That means investor sentiment has been poor for some time. And some companies might have been unfairly marked down by the market. So it’s worth considering stocks near their 52-week lows now.

For example, cigarette and smoking products maker British American Tobacco has a share price that’s on the floor.

The industry faces regulatory risk and a declining worldwide market for cigarettes. So there are risks. But with the share price in the ballpark of 2,460p, the anticipated earnings multiple for the current year is below seven. And the dividend yield is almost 10%.

The business is a good candidate for further and deeper research because it operates in a defensive sector and has strong cash flows.

But fast-moving consumer goods provider Unilever (LSE: ULVR) is another near its lows of the past 12 months.

With the share price around 3,900p, the valuation looks quite attractive. For example, the forward-looking dividend yield for 2024 is about 4%.

A valuation cycle

Defensive, cash-generating stocks do tend to follow the ups and downs of a valuation cycle. Investors blow hot and cold towards such stocks depending on other factors in the economy and in the markets.

But the stock might have swung to a cyclical low for its valuation and that could be an opportunity.

However, there’s some risk that sales of the firm’s popular consumer brands could fall further out of favour with end-users if economic conditions remain tough. 

Nevertheless, the stock and its business are worth deeper research now.

Meanwhile, a similar set of circumstances apply to premium alcoholic drinks provider Diageo

With the share price near 3,109p, it’s near the bottom of its range for the past year. And the valuation looks lower than it has for a long time.

Robust dividends

Earnings look set to wobble a bit in 2024. But there’s no sign of that affecting shareholder dividends. City analysts expect single-digit percentage advances in the shareholder payment for 2023, 2024 and 2025.

However, the forward-looking yield is still as low as around 2.8%. So despite the weak share price, there’s still some valuation risk here and the stock could easily go lower.

There’s no guarantee investors will enjoy a good investment from these stocks just because they are near their 52-week lows. But keener valuations makes them decent candidates for further and deeper research with a view to buying and holding for the long term.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Kevin Godbold has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c., Diageo Plc, and Unilever Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Can the beaten-down Aviva share price ever reach £7 again?

| Alan Oscroft

The Aviva share price has been disappointing investors for years. But there could be a return to earnings growth on…

Read more »

Black father holding daughter in a field of cows
Investing Articles

How investing £5 a day in income stocks could unlock £5,000 annual dividends

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Income stocks can provide investors with a steady stream of cash for a more comfortable lifestyle. Zaven Boyrazian explains how…

Read more »

Investing Articles

If I’d put £1,000 in IAG shares 2 years ago, here’s what I’d have today!

| Dr. James Fox

IAG shares are trading far below their average target price. The disparity is sizeable. Dr James Fox takes a closer…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Has the NatWest share price fallen too far?

| Dr. James Fox

NatWest shares fell by the most since the Brexit vote on Friday 27 October, after the bank spooked investors with…

Read more »

The words "what's your plan for retirement" written on chalkboard on pavement somewhere in London
Retirement Articles

Worried about running out of money in retirement? The stock market could help

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Putting more money into the stock market for the long term could help people build more wealth for retirement, says…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

3 reasons to maximise a Stocks and Shares ISA right now!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Investing any amount of money up to £20k a year in a Stocks and Shares ISA could be a prudent…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

Here’s my golden rule when investing in penny stocks and 1 risky pick I like now

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland outlines his thinking on investing in penny stocks and picks out one he likes despite it dropping nearly…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

How to intelligently invest £1,000 in UK shares today

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explores how investors can find the smartest strategy to use when investing a grand in UK shares depending…

Read more »