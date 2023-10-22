Home » Investing Articles » A FTSE 100 stock with near-7% dividend yields! Should I buy it today?

A FTSE 100 stock with near-7% dividend yields! Should I buy it today?

The dividend yields on Land Securities shares smash the broader average of 3.8% for FTSE 100 stocks. Is the company now a slam-dunk buy?

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Those looking for sector-beating dividend yields may be tempted by Land Securities Group (LSE:LAND) shares. For the next two financial years (to March 2024 and 2025), this FTSE 100 property stock’s yields sit at 6.8% and 6.9%, respectively.

Times were especially tough for office and retail space providers after the Covid-19 outbreak. Lockdowns reduced demand for their properties and rent arrears soared, causing profits to reverse and debts to balloon.

But these businesses have been on a steady (albeit bumpy) recovery since the depths of the pandemic. LandSec’s EPRA earnings (which uses rules laid out by the European Public Real Estate Association) rose 11% in the 12 months to March, to £393m.

The post-coronavirus restoration has continued up until the present day too. In late September, the FTSE firm said that “customer demand for [our] best-in-class office space in London has remained strong”.

The growing storm

LandSec reinstated dividends in fiscal 2022 as the market improved and self-help measures kicked in. And City analysts expect them to keep growing over the next two fiscal years.

But I believe LandSec could be a dangerous stock to buy for dividends in the current economic climate. The retail sector is under significant pressure as inflation batters consumer spending power.

Meanwhile, economists don’t believe consumer price growth will fall below the Bank of England’s (BoE’s) 2% target any time soon (the OECD reckons UK inflation will average 2.9% next year, the highest among any G7 nation).

Inflation could surpass these expectations too if a war in the Middle East drives up oil prices and disrupts supply chains. This would put even more pressure on the BoE to raise interest rates, hitting shopper spending still further.

Retailers are also in danger as business rates are on the cusp of shooting higher. Real estate research firm Altus Group predicts business rates could soar to £1.95bn from next April.

On the plus side, LandSec’s London office estate could benefit from the steady unravelling of flexible working models. But this boost is likely to be overshadowed by the impact of Britain’s struggling economy on office space demand.

Fragile forecasts

The City expects payouts to continue rising steadily over the medium term. However, predicted annual rewards are covered just 1.3 times by anticipated earnings through the period, making these estimates look pretty weak.

Both figures are well below the widely regarded minimum security benchmark of 2 times. What’s more, the company’s weak balance sheet means it has little wiggle room to grow dividends as predicted if profits disappoint.

Net debt fell to £3.3bn as of March from £4.2bn a year earlier. This reflected the sale of £1.4bn worth of office space in the prior 12 months. But Land Securities net debt to EBITDA ratio still stood at an unhealthy 7 times.

LandSec’s sinking share price has driven dividend yields to eye-popping levels. But I believe the risks of adding it to my investment portfolio are too high. I’d rather buy other FTSE 100 stocks for passive income today.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Land Securities Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Burst your bubble thumbtack and balloon background
Investing Articles

Is this 9.3%-yielding income stock a value trap?

| James Beard

I'm keen to learn more about a FTSE 100 income stock that offers a near double-digit yield. Could it be…

Read more »

Young black woman in a wheelchair working online from home
Investing Articles

6.5% yields! Here’s the dividend forecast for Hargreaves Lansdown shares through to 2025

| Royston Wild

This FTSE 100 stock offers dividend yields far above the average for UK blue-chip shares. Is it currently too cheap…

Read more »

Diverse group of friends cheering sport at bar together
Investing Articles

Forget cash, gold and bonds! I’d rather buy red hot LSE dividend stocks

| Harvey Jones

Yields on FTSE 100 dividend stocks have shot up again and I think they look far more tempting than almost…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

Are these 3 of the best stocks to buy as markets fall?

| Harvey Jones

Stock markets sagged last week and I'm wondering which are the best shares for me to buy to take advantage.…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Down 15% in a month, this FTSE 100 share pays 11.6% a year!

| Cliff D'Arcy

While the FTSE 100 is down under 4% in a month, this Footsie stock has dived by 15%. This has…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

The BT share price is crashing! Is now finally time to buy?

| Tom Rodgers

With the BT share price around £1, and a hefty 6.5% yield on offer, is there a bargain buy here?…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

This is my number one SIPP holding

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains why this share holds a key position in his SIPP and considers both the risks and opportunities…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

These FTSE 100 shares have crashed to 52-week lows. Can I resist buying them?

| Paul Summers

The share prices of some of our biggest companies are really struggling. But should these FTSE 100 stocks now be…

Read more »