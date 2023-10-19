Home » Investing Articles » How much do I need to invest in dividend stocks for a £250 monthly passive income?

How much do I need to invest in dividend stocks for a £250 monthly passive income?

Our writer explains how they’d go about investing in a diversified basket of dividend stocks to earn a substantial and reliable passive income.

Latest posts by Matthew Dumigan (see all)
Published
Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Earning passive income is an ambition shared by investors all across the globe. After all, it can significantly enhance financial freedom and stability.

The goal is to receive a consistent stream of money without requiring constant effort. And this can be achieved by investing in income-paying stocks that distribute dividends to shareholders.

But just how much would I need to invest to secure a reliable passive income of, say, £250 a month?

Achieving a high average yield

The honest answer is that it all depends. To be a little more precise, it depends on the average annual yield I could achieve on my investment portfolio. So, for the purposes of illustration, let’s assume I’ve built a portfolio comprising a diversified basket of income-paying stocks.

If I could achieve an average 4% yield, then to bring in roughly £250 a month of dividend income I’d need a portfolio worth around £75,000. However, if I netted an average 8% yield (about the same as the FTSE 100‘s average total annual gain), I’d only require a portfolio in the region of £37,500.

Perhaps something more realistic would be for me to target a 6% average yield. In this case I’d be aiming for a portfolio worth £50,000. Amassing such wealth might seem daunting at first glance, but it’s far more achievable than most people might think.

Building an investment portfolio

By investing relatively small sums of cash into a selection of high-quality shares, I could comfortably reach this milestone even after starting out with nothing.

The key would be to initially reinvest all my dividends to benefit from the power of compound returns. This is the process that enables a modest sum to be turned into a substantial fortune over time.

For example, if I invested £500 each month and achieved a 6% annualised return, I’d have a pot worth around £53,000 after nine years. At this point, I could stop reinvesting dividends and instead start taking them as income.

Navigating the challenges and uncertainty

While that all sounds straightforward, it’s important for me to note that investing to build a passive income stream doesn’t come without challenges and risks.

Above all, stock market volatility and economic downturns consistently threaten to impact my future ability to generate passive income. For instance, amid harsh business conditions, companies can cut or suspend shareholder payouts to preserve cash.

Emotional decision-making in response to such scenarios increases the likelihood of impulsive decisions. These often to go on to affect an investor’s portfolio in a harmful way. For example, emotional trading that focuses only on the short term could result in me panic-selling a stock during a downturn. In so doing, I’d likely miss out on the potential recovery in the long run.

Accordingly, to mitigate these risks and maximise my chances of earning a reliable passive income, I’d take a long-term view with an investment horizon that spans decades. That way, I’ll be well-positioned to ride out the near-term fluctuations in the stock market.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d mimic Warren Buffett’s investment strategy to target lifetime passive income

| Matthew Dumigan

Our writer takes a closer look at some of Warren Buffett's golden rules for building serious wealth over time by…

Read more »

Businesswoman analyses profitability of working company with digital virtual screen
Investing Articles

2024 stock market crash: an opportunity to buy dirt-cheap UK shares?

| Matthew Dumigan

Despite the risks and challenges posed by a stock market crash, our writer shares why they view it as an…

Read more »

Diverse group of friends cheering sport at bar together
Investing Articles

How I’d invest a £20k Stocks and Shares ISA for passive income in 2024 and beyond

| Harshil Patel

Despite higher interest rates, a Stocks and Shares ISA can be a lucrative option for long-term investors looking for income.

Read more »

Aerial view of Norwich Cathedral located in Norwich, Norfolk, UK
Investing Articles

5 UK shares Fools think the market is underestimating

| The Motley Fool Staff

The results are in - and there's a double nomination for one UK icon whose shares are not being given…

Read more »

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

Data-driven investing

| Malcolm Wheatley

You have an investment strategy of some sort. But is it succeeding — and how do you know? Even if…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

How I’d use the Warren Buffett method to invest £20,000 for a lifetime of passive income

| Stephen Wright

The annual passive income generated by Warren Buffett’s $1.3bn investment in American Express has gone from $41m to $302m. Stephen…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Market Movers

Will GLP-1 weight-loss drugs like Wegovy hurt UK stocks?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The use of weight-loss drugs like Wegovy and Ozempic could have implications for a range of industries. Could UK stocks…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Can lowering costs get Rolls-Royce shares growing again in 2024?

| Alan Oscroft

The latest management update is making me think we could be moving into the next recovery phase for Rolls-Royce shares.

Read more »