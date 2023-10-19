Here’s how I’d mimic Warren Buffett’s investment strategy to target lifetime passive income

Our writer takes a closer look at some of Warren Buffett’s golden rules for building serious wealth over time by investing in the stock market.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Warren Buffett’s strategy has become legendary in the world of investing. After all, there aren’t many people who’ve made billions in the stock market.

In my eyes, the amazing thing is how straightforward he has made it look, by following a few simple rules built on decades of wisdom and success.

And so with that in mind, here’s how I’d emulate the Oracle of Omaha’s strategy in seeking to build serious wealth over the long term.

Value investing

At the core of Buffett’s philosophy is value investing. This approach involves finding companies with strong fundamentals that appear undervalued by the market.

Accordingly, I should be on the lookout for stocks trading below their intrinsic value. But how can I go about identifying these?

Well, I can employ a variety of financial metrics that consider earnings, cash flow, and balance sheet among others. For example, by assessing a company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, I can quickly determine whether its shares could be overvalued or undervalued.

If a company’s stock is undervalued, then it may be a good buy for my portfolio, based on the current price. If it’s overvalued, then I’ll need to evaluate whether the company’s growth prospects justify the stock price.

At the moment, businesses such as Legal & General and Barclays look undervalued to me. Both of them have relatively low P/E ratios (5.70 and 4.98, respectively), but strong fundamentals. In fact, I reckon if Buffett was a UK investor, he’d likely keep a close eye on them.

What’s more, both are dividend-paying stocks with attractive yields. This is crucial if I’m to succeed in building a passive income stream that can last a lifetime.

Companies you know

Another of Buffett’s key principles is investing in businesses you understand and of which you have some knowledge. This also applies more broadly to the industry in which the company operates.

The underlying logic is that having this understanding will make it a lot easier to judge the potential of a company and its products or services.

For me to put this into practice, I’d do well to employ a rigorous, fact-based, and systematic approach to investing that goes beyond mere gut feeling and short-term speculation.

That said, even after in-depth analysis, investing is never without its risks. After all, the stock market is inherently unpredictable and no amount of research can prevent unexpected economic downturns or global crises.

These unforeseen circumstances can cause the value of investments to plummet, potentially eroding years of hard-earned savings.

Buy and hold

But that’s precisely why Buffett believes in investing for the long term. So much so that he often says his favourite holding period is forever.

By avoiding short-term trading and focusing on the long-term growth potential of my investments, I’ll be well-placed to ride out temporary stock market fluctuations.

Furthermore, in holding stocks for the long run, I’ll benefit from the power of compound returns. This means that my investments will have the opportunity to grow exponentially over the years, just like Buffett’s did.