Home » Investing Articles » Can lowering costs get Rolls-Royce shares growing again in 2024?

Can lowering costs get Rolls-Royce shares growing again in 2024?

The latest management update is making me think we could be moving into the next recovery phase for Rolls-Royce shares.

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Rolls-Royce plc

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

What should a company do when it’s built up big debts during a time of crisis? It needs to lift revenues and cut costs.

So will doing exactly that give Rolls-Royce Holdings‘ (LSE: RR.) shares a fresh boost? I think it might.

On 17 October, the aero engine maker revealed its latest restructuring plans. Unfortunately, they include the loss of 2,000-2,500 jobs, out of a global workforce of about 42,000. But, in the circumstances, I think it could have been a lot worse.

Turnaround plans

It’s all part of CEO Tufan Erginbilgic’s plans to “build a high-performing, competitive, resilient and growing Rolls-Royce.”

The firm will also combine some management areas, as a way to “remove duplication and deliver cost efficiencies.”

When I see a big FTSE 100 company taking costs, debt and financial efficiency seriously, it’s like a breath of fresh air.

Tackling debt

I shake my head when I see a big business building a huge debt pile without really seeming to care too much. And when I see big-spending dividends at the same time, it makes me twitch.

I’m thinking about Vodafone and BT Group in particular here. Both were a lot more resilient in the face of the pandemic slump, so they have that going for them. And it might not be fair to compare such different businesses.

Still, at the last count, Vodafone reported net debt of £33.7bn. BT’s looks a fair bit lower, at £18.9bn, but that doesn’t include its chronic pension deficit.

These make Rolls-Royce’s net debt of £2.8bn, as of June, look like small change.

Good management?

What was it Peter Drucker, one of the pioneers of modern management theory, said? It was…

Management is doing things right; leadership is doing the right things.

Peter Drucker

So I have to ask, are Rolls-Royce’s leaders doing the right things? Since the depths of the recent crisis, they do seem to have been focused on tackling the firm’s debt.

I think that’s exactly the right thing to be doing, and it gives me confidence in how they might manage my money should I ever buy Rolls-Royce shares.

The right way?

But to think about the first part of that quote, are they going about it the right way?

Well, redundancies cut costs, at least in the short term. And that’s good for debt management.

But they don’t exactly help build a positive working environment. The planned job cutting is probably a necessary evil. But I’d like to see it completed as soon as possible and the fears of further cuts recede.

Still, since the dark days of 2020, I do think the Rolls-Royce management approach has been top quality. And, so far, it’s built a much quicker recovery than I’d expected.

Time to buy?

At the moment, it looks to me like there’s a fair bit of optimism already built into the valuation of Rolls-Royce shares. A forecast price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio for the full year of 30 doesn’t look like a screaming buy to me.

Still, I think 2024 could indeed be a year of further progress, and I’m watching for any short-term price dips.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

9% yield FTSE 100 shares for my SIPP!

| Tom Rodgers

This FTSE 100 mega-compounder has increased dividend payouts to investors for 23 years! Tom Rodgers asks - is now time…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing For Beginners

2 hard-as-nails value stocks to help me ride out a choppy stock market

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs over two value stocks that he believes could help to support an existing portfolio with one eye…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

6.4%+ yields! 3 exceptional FTSE 250 dividend shares I’d buy right now

| Royston Wild

I'm hoping to add these high-yield FTSE 250 shares to my portfolio when I next have cash to invest. They…

Read more »

2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise
Investing Articles

2 high-yield second income ideas for 2024

| Ben McPoland

Our writer has two dividend stocks on his shopping list right now. He thinks both can provide a nice second…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

No savings? I’d buy these 2 stocks to start earning passive income today

| Charlie Keough

Here, this Fool targets a FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 stock he think's investors should consider when looking to generate…

Read more »

estate agent welcoming a couple to house viewing
Investing Articles

Are Barratt Developments shares a falling knife?

| Andrew Mackie

After another disappointing trading update, Andrew Mackie assesses whether Barratt Developments' shares are a buy for his ISA portfolio.

Read more »

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

Why FTSE 100 stock Whitbread might just have started the next bull market

| Kevin Godbold

Here’s why results from FTSE 100 stock Whitbread have fired me up to look for other share opportunities for a…

Read more »

Modern suburban family houses with car on driveway
Investing Articles

UK housing shares: be greedy when others are fearful

| Michael Que

There is widespread fear about UK housing shares as property values fall, but it's likely a correction. Here is my…

Read more »