Here’s how I’d turn a Stocks & Shares ISA into a reliable source of income

Investors in the UK can take advantage of the Stocks & Shares ISA investment wrapper to generate a consistent source of tax-free income.

Dr. James Fox
Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work

Image source: Getty Images

Fewer than 5% of Britons have a Stocks and Shares ISA. That’s just one in 20 of us. And I believe that’s a shame. Why? Because investing in stocks, especially through a tax-free wrapper, provides us with the opportunity to grow our wealth over the long term.

While it’s not a perfect comparison — as more than 5% of Britons invest, not all of use an ISA — it’s worth noting that some 61% of Americans invest in the stock market.

In Britain, we tend have more of our net worth — sometimes all of it — invested in the homes we live in. This doesn’t tend to be the most efficient use of capital.

However, we are getting slightly better at investing, as the below charts demonstrate. Hopefully, this is a trajectory that will be enhanced as economic conditions normalise and the cost-of-living crisis passes.

Source: UK Government: Amounts subscribed to Adult ISA during the financial year

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Why we invest

I invest in stocks and shares to grow my wealth and achieve long-term financial goals. By participating in the stock market, I can potentially earn returns that outpace inflation. And they offer the opportunity for significant capital appreciation over time.

Additionally, investing in shares provides me with ownership in companies. This allows me to benefit from their profits and share in their success. These dividends can either act as a form of passive income, or can be reinvested.

Through share price appreciation and dividends, I’m aiming for total returns that outpace what I could achieve by leaving my money in a savings account, or investing in property.

Risks

There’s nothing risky about the Stocks and Shares ISA, it’s simply a wrapper to shield our money from taxation. If we’re investing, we might as well use it.

However, we need to be aware that investing can be risky. I’m well aware that the value of my investments can fluctuate, potentially resulting in losses. Market volatility, economic downturns, and unforeseen events can impact the performance of my portfolio.

To mitigate these risks, I need to conduct thorough research, diversify my investments, and be prepared for both short-term fluctuations and the long-term growth potential of my chosen assets.

Investing for income

When my goal is to invest for passive income, I must focus on creating a portfolio of sufficient size that can produce the desired income stream. This process often requires patience and a long-term perspective.

Over time, as I consistently add to my investments and compound my earnings, I can gradually build a portfolio that generates the passive income I aim for. This approach acknowledges that generating substantial passive income is an achievable goal but one that may take time and persistence.

For example, let’s say I’m aiming to generate £12,000 a year in passive income. I’m going to need a portfolio worth £200,000 — based on current dividend yields. Once I’ve reached £200,000, I may wish to reconfigure my portfolio to put more emphasis on high-yielding dividend stocks.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

