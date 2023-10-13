Home » Investing Articles » How to think as an investor

How to think as an investor

Most investors could do better if they acted more like historians and psychologists and less like meteorologists. Meteorologists try to …

Latest posts by Morgan Housel (see all)
Published
Light bulb with growing tree.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Most investors could do better if they acted more like historians and psychologists and less like meteorologists.

Meteorologists try to forecast exactly what’s going to happen next, particularly over the short run. Weather predictions are technical, precise, and always changing.

Historians and psychologists look for broad trends of what people tend to do over time.

What do people like?

How do they behave?

How are they flawed?

How can you overcome those flaws?

How do all those things apply to you?

What matters most over time as an investor are not the short-term technical details. It’s mastering the long-term behaviours that define how people think about risk, greed, fear, and opportunity that separates the successful from the frustrated.

Finance is overwhelmingly taught as a math-based field, where you put data into a formula and the formula tells you what to do, and it’s assumed that you’ll just do it.

This is true in personal finance, where you’re told to have a six-month emergency fund and save 10% of your salary.

It’s true in investing, where we know the exact historical correlations between interest rates and valuations.

And it’s true in corporate finance, where CFOs can measure the precise cost of capital.

It’s not that any of these things are bad or wrong. It’s that knowing what to do tells you nothing about what happens in your head when you try to do it.

Think more broadly, less technically.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett has earned billions in passive income. Here’s how!

| Christopher Ruane

By learning from the investing habits of billionaire Warren Buffett, Christopher Ruane hopes to try and boost his own passive…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

I’d build a second income with shares of this banking giant

| Muhammad Cheema

Lloyds shares currently provide a dividend yield of 6.4%. This presents a potentially great opportunity for me to generate a…

Read more »

Aerial shot showing an aircraft shadow flying over an idyllic beach
Investing Articles

As the easyJet share price falls, is it a no-brainer buy?

| Alan Oscroft

The easyJet share price has been volatile, affected by so many things. Even a good trading update has just sent…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

Here’s the 2-year dividend forecast for Vodafone!

| James Beard

As a shareholder in the telecoms giant, I've a keen interest in the dividend forecast for Vodafone. Unfortunately, some analysts…

Read more »

Mature black couple enjoying shopping together in UK high street
Investing Articles

Here’s my once-in-a-decade chance to quickly build passive income of £12k a year

| Harvey Jones

The FTSE 100 is packed full of stocks offering ultra-high passive income. I may not get another chance like this…

Read more »

Female Doctor In White Coat Having Meeting With Woman Patient In Office
Investing Articles

Weight loss drug Ozempic may now smash these FTSE 100 stocks

| Harvey Jones

The new breed of weight loss treatments may be a big win for the pharmaceutical sector but other FTSE 100…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

How I’d use FTSE 100 shares to turn an empty ISA into a bumper passive income stream

| Matthew Dumigan

With monthly contributions and by reinvesting dividends, our writer shares how they'd aim to turn an empty ISA into a…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Are Rolls-Royce shares about to become a horror show for investors?

| Royston Wild

Rolls-Royce has been one of the UK's best-performing shares of the past year. But could it be about to become…

Read more »