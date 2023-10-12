Home » Investing Articles » At 29p, boohoo shares are my top penny stock

At 29p, boohoo shares are my top penny stock

Down 93% from its all-time high, Andrew Mackie makes the case for why investors should consider buying boohoo shares.

Latest posts by Andrew Mackie (see all)
Published
| More on:
2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Investors in boohoo (LSE: BOO) (of which I include myself) continue to have a miserable time. Another set of disappointing results earlier this month led to its share price falling heavily again. It’s now down 19%, year to date.

Hedge funds and other professional traders continue to bet against the stock. It has consistently been in the top five most-shorted stocks all year.

Despite all the negative news, I see a few chinks of lights on the horizon.

Leaner and fitter

Since Covid, costs across the business have been on the rise. Return on investment (ROI), which measures the profitability of investments, has been low.

To tackle this problem, it has identified £125m of annualised cost savings over the next two years. This is split across three buckets.

The largest savings will come from costs associated with product pricing. Since 2019, apparel prices have risen by over 20% as a result of surging raw material costs.

As deflation kicks in, it’s seen cost pressures ease, particularly from falling energy and freight costs. What is encouraging is that it has decided to reinvest some of these savings and not bring it all to the bottom line. That tells me that management still has a growth mindset.

Automation of its Sheffield distribution centre is now complete. Since opening, pick rate has jumped seven times. I also expect it to provide significant labour cost savings over the coming years.

It’s also tightly controlling overhead costs. The business is undoubtedly a lot more agile than it was pre-Covid. This in part due to its much leaner approach to inventory stock management, which is down £94m year on year.

US growth opportunity

One of the reasons why I invested in boohoo was due to the untapped US market.

When supply chain disruption hit following Covid, this severely dampened its ability to service US customers. However, this is all set to change following the opening of its US distribution centre last month.

Prior to this opening, a customer in the UK was 1.6 times more likely than a US customer to complete their purchase. Driving improvements in this conversion rate provides it with a huge opportunity.

It’s very early days with its US distribution centre and only limited brands are available at the moment. However, with an average delivery time of three days, as well as next-day shipping to the whole of the East Coast, I can see real momentum beginning to develop.

Competition

Boohoo’s customers are predominantly millennials and Gen Z. They are both fashion-conscious and price-sensitive. But the fast-fashion industry is cut-throat and margins are thin.

A couple of years ago, Chinese brand Shein was not even on its radar. Today, it is gobbling up market share and likely heading for a multi-billion dollar listing in the US. Mike Ashley, the owner of Fraser’s Group has been buying in for some time and is now its largest shareholder. Maybe a takeover is on the cards.

Regardless, when economic recovery arrives, boohoo is well placed to take advantage. Its share price might have further to fall; but as an investor willing to accept a higher level of volatility, I view its depressed share price as a generational wealth opportunity.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Andrew Mackie owns shares in boohoo. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

Should I buy this FTSE home-improvement stock as it dips?

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor breaks down this FTSE home improvement business and decides whether or not she would buy the shares.

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

I’d rush to buy these UK shares while they’re cheap

| Stephen Wright

As a group, UK shares have done well recently. But Stephen Wright thinks there are buying opportunities in two stocks…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

11% yield! This passive income FTSE 100 share might not be cheap for long

| John Fieldsend

The biggest FTSE 100 yield now stands at over 11%. Is this a no-brainer buy? Or is there danger lurking…

Read more »

Diverse group of friends cheering sport at bar together
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 stocks have never looked so good! Here’s one I like

| Sumayya Mansoor

This Fool explains why FTSE 100 stocks have never looked so good and details one popular retailer she likes the…

Read more »

Abstract bull climbing indicators on stock chart
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £10k in Tesla shares in 2017, here’s what I’d have now

| Ben McPoland

How much would this investor have now from a ten grand investment made in Tesla shares when the firm released…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

The Darktrace share price falls 5%! Is it time to buy the dip?

| Alan Oscroft

The Darktrace share price is recovering well from its big crash, as annual revenues are growing nicely. But the rise…

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £269 a month to aim for lifelong passive income

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright looks at the prospects for earning passive income by investing just 10% of the median UK household’s disposable…

Read more »

Young woman wearing a headscarf on virtual call using headphones
Investing For Beginners

After hitting 52-week lows, should I buy the dip in this UK tobacco stock?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why a large UK stock in the tobacco sector could be a smart buy when considering both…

Read more »