Home » Investing Articles » £0 in an ISA? Here’s how I’d aim to turn it into a second income of £500 per month

£0 in an ISA? Here’s how I’d aim to turn it into a second income of £500 per month

Our writer shares how they would invest in high-yield income stocks in an attempt to turn an empty ISA into a reliable passive income stream.

Latest posts by Matthew Dumigan (see all)
Published
| More on:
British bank notes and coins

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Earning a substantial second income by investing in the stock market is a goal shared by investors around the world. But what about achieving it after starting with an empty ISA?

While the prospect of building a reliable passive income from scratch might seem daunting, it’s entirely possible for me to achieve. That’s as long as I’m willing to embrace a long-term investment horizon and implement an appropriate strategy.

The merits of investing inside an ISA

ISAs offer a remarkable opportunity for wealth growth. First and foremost, they provide a tax-efficient environment where any capital gains and income generated from investments are shielded from taxation. This enables investors like me to maximise returns in the long run.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

In addition, ISAs offer a wide range of investment options ranging from stocks and bonds to mutual funds. Consequently, there are plenty of ways investors can diversify their portfolio and manage risk effectively.

Targeting high-yield income stocks

But to work towards achieving a second income worth £500 a month, I’d focus on buying stocks inside my ISA. Specifically, I’d look to construct a portfolio consisting of a diversified basket of dividend shares.

By targeting high-yield stocks, my aim is to receive passive income in the form of dividend payments. Furthermore, by reinvesting all my dividend income at the beginning of my journey, I’d benefit from the miracle of compound returns.

This will enable me to grow my portfolio exponentially over the years, thereby enabling me to earn substantial dividend income further down the line.

To illustrate, let’s say I manage to achieve an average yield of 7%, which I could work towards at the moment by investing in companies such as Legal & General (8.9% yield), Aviva (7.6% yield), and Rio Tinto (8.2% yield).

After investing £600 a month for nine years, I’d have an ISA worth around £88,000. From here, assuming I could still manage that 7% average yield, my ISA would be capable of generating a tax-free second income amounting to £6,160 each year. This translates into just over £500 per month in dividend income.

The importance of a long-term investment horizon

I’ve made all of that seem rather straightforward, but it’s contingent on a lot of things going right. For starters, dividends are never guaranteed by any company.

All it takes is an unexpected economic downturn for earnings to take a hit. When this happens, companies have less cash to pay out to shareholders, causing them to cut or even suspend dividends.

Inevitably, this would harm my path to achieving a reliable and substantial passive income stream. Nonetheless, I can go a long way towards mitigating these risks by embracing a long-term investment horizon.

Doing so will help me ride out market fluctuations and avoid making impulsive decisions during downturns. After all, by holding onto my investments even during stock market crashes, I’ll have the potential to recover losses and benefit from the market’s natural upward trajectory in the long run.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Matthew Dumigan has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

How many Imperial Brands shares would I need for £1k a year in passive income?

| Ben McPoland

This Fool wonders whether the generous passive income on offer from Imperial Brands shares right now is really worth the…

Read more »

Trader on video call from his home office
Investing Articles

Investors should consider this share in the event of a stock market crash

| Muhammad Cheema

During times of economic instability, a stock market crash is always possible. Muhammad Cheema discusses one share he thinks will…

Read more »

The words "what's your plan for retirement" written on chalkboard on pavement somewhere in London
Investing Articles

Second income of £10k a year for just £3 a day? Here’s my plan

| Harvey Jones

Dividend-paying FTSE 100 shares are a brilliant way of generating a second income for my retirement. But there's no time…

Read more »

Senior woman potting plant in garden at home
Investing Articles

Investing a £20k ISA in these 5 dividend shares would give me £1,500 income in year 1

| Harvey Jones

I think today's a brilliant time to load up on dividend shares as stock prices fall and yields go through…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

No savings? I’d follow Warren Buffett’s method to target lifetime passive income

| Matthew Dumigan

By investing in undervalued companies and holding for the long term, our writer shares how they'd follow Warren Buffett's method…

Read more »

Young black man looking at phone while on the London Overground
Investing Articles

One penny stock under 50p investors should consider snapping up

| Sumayya Mansoor

This Fool explains why this penny stock looks like an attractive option and could experience excellent growth in the coming…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

Should I buy Rolls-Royce shares at £2 today?

| Alan Oscroft

Rolls-Royce shares have stormed ahead in 2023, and there are profit rises on the cards for the next few years.…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

2 slam-dunk income stocks investors should consider buying

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor details two top income stocks that could provide consistent and stable dividends to boost any passive income stream.

Read more »