Home » Investing Articles » Should I buy Rolls-Royce shares at £2 today?

Should I buy Rolls-Royce shares at £2 today?

Rolls-Royce shares have stormed ahead in 2023, and there are profit rises on the cards for the next few years. Is it still good to buy?

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

It seems such a short time ago that Rolls-Royce Holdings (LSE: RR.) shares were well under a pound.

Right now, they’re hovering around the £2 level, at 210p at the time of writing. Did I miss the chance to buy when they were cheap? And, more importantly, should I buy now?

Look to the future

Well, first up, I clearly missed a chance to make a quick profit. If I’d bought Rolls-Royce shares a year ago, I’d have trebled my money now.

But I’m not going to beat myself up over that.

We’ll always miss chances. There are so many choices, and so many uncertainties out there. And few of us have enough cash to buy everything we want.

So we need to put aside past regrets and look to the future instead. The past, as they say, is not a good guide to the future anyway.

What to do now?

What counts now is the Rolls stock valuation, today.

Because that’s what it’s all about, with any stock — valuation. Never mind the share price chart, and forget any thoughts of timing the next big jump. Valuation is what counts.

On the valuation score, what do Rolls-Royce shares look like?

Broker forecasts do appear upbeat, and there’s a general ‘buy’ consensus out there. But most of their price targets… well, they’re around the current price, or not much more.

Valuation

Solid forecast earnings growth would drop the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to about 16.5 by 2025 — for 2023, it’s up around 30.

Is that a fair valuation? Well, I think it might be. But then, it’s a long way from being a no-brainer ‘buy me now’ valuation.

Still, billionaire investor Warren Buffett has stressed that, “It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price“.

And I do think that could apply to Rolls-Royce.

Cheaper shares

Taken in isolation, I might buy Rolls-Royce now, to hold for at least 10 years. And I think I’d probably do well enough with it.

But a stock purchase is never made in isolation.

At the moment, I see far more London Stock Exchange stocks that I rate as good value than I could possibly afford to buy. If I had the cash, I reckon I could fill the equivalent of 10 ISAs with UK shares, and still have to leave some desirable ones out.

And, dare I suggest there are even some wonderful companies at wonderful prices out there?

Will I buy?

So, to my bottom line, will I buy Rolls-Royce shares at a little over £2 today? The answer is no.

That’s not because I don’t think it’s a great company with a great future. I do think exactly that.

No, the reason I won’t buy right now is that I like the stock, but I think most of the potential is already in the share price. I hope I’ll be able to buy at a more attractive valuation in the future.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young black man looking at phone while on the London Overground
Investing Articles

One penny stock under 50p investors should consider snapping up

| Sumayya Mansoor

This Fool explains why this penny stock looks like an attractive option and could experience excellent growth in the coming…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

2 slam-dunk income stocks investors should consider buying

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor details two top income stocks that could provide consistent and stable dividends to boost any passive income stream.

Read more »

Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer
Investing Articles

Here’s why I’d buy FTSE 100 financial stocks right now, to target long-term income

| Alan Oscroft

Among FTSE 100 financial stocks, banks and insurers have taken a hammering. But that can often be the best time…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

8.7% yield! Is this dividend stock a brilliant bargain or an investor trap?

| Royston Wild

Imperial Brands shares offer one of the biggest forward dividend yields on the FTSE 100. Is now the time to…

Read more »

A senior man and his wife holding hands walking up a hill on a footpath looking away from the camera at the view. The fishing village of Polperro is behind them.
Investing Articles

UK REITs: a rare passive income value opportunity right now

| Mark Tovey

I’m eyeing up UK REITs, a sector that has taken a serious beating. Morgan Stanley says it’s a value play,…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

Buy the dip? Down 10% this year, here’s a FTSE 100 stock to consider buying

| Sumayya Mansoor

Our writer explains why this FTSE 100 stock looks more attractive than ever after its recent share price drop.

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

Is Marston’s a stock to buy for recovery alongside JD Wetherspoon?

| Kevin Godbold

The turnaround in Marston’s business is working but the stock has yet to recover. Is this an opportunity for investors…

Read more »

Union Jack flag triangular bunting hanging in a street
Investing Articles

Did Rishi Sunak just kill tobacco stocks?

| John Fieldsend

Rishi Sunak’s latest move might ruin tobacco stocks, or it might present a precious opportunity to pick up bargain basement…

Read more »