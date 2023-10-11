Home » Investing Articles » A 9% yield but down 32%, this FTSE financial stock looks cheap to me

A 9% yield but down 32%, this FTSE financial stock looks cheap to me

Recently demoted from the FTSE 100, this is still a high-quality business, with good growth prospects. It’s undervalued to its peers and has a 9% yield.

Simon Watkins
Latest posts by Simon Watkins (see all)
Published
| More on:
Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

FTSE investment manager abrdn‘s (LSE: ABDN) share price is 32% lower than its 20 July high this year for a perfectly understandable reason. The end of August saw it demoted from the top-tier FTSE 100 index to the second-tier FTSE 250.

Such a demotion means it is automatically dropped from funds tracking the FTSE 100. Other funds that only invest in the most-regulated, highest-credit-rated stocks cut their investments in such firms as well.

Although I rarely invest in non-FTSE 100 firms for the same reasons, I do look at recently relegated stocks. The basic reason is that they still have much about them that belongs in the top tier. And so it is with abrdn, I think.

Is the fundamental business sound?

The H1 results had good bits in them, as far as I am concerned. Net operating revenue rose 4% in H1 compared to the same period last year. And adjusted operating profit also increased – by 10% (to £127m) on last year.

Recent efforts at diversification also appear to be starting to pay off. This included last March’s acquisition of interactive investor, which accounted for the net operating revenue increase in H1.

Promising as well, I think, is the planned acquisition of the healthcare funds of Tekla Capital Management. US healthcare expenditure per capita has grown at a compound annual rate of 6% since the 1980s.

The risk of the company being demoted to the FTSE 250 is now largely priced in, I think. But another risk is that the cost-of-living crisis acts as a deterrent to new client business.

Undervalued on key metrics

abrdn currently trades at a price-to-book ratio (P/B) of just 0.5. This is lower than all but one of its peers — Petershill Partners at 0.4. Ashmore Group is at 1.4, Man Group at 2.2, and Hargreaves Lansdown at 5.1.

So, the company is undervalued on this metric compared to the peer group average of 2.3.

The same conclusion applies to its valuation on a price-to-sales ratio (P/S) basis as well.

abrdn’s P/S is the lowest of all its peers this time – bar none — at just 0.6. Man Group’s is 2.4, Hargreaves Lansdown’s 5, Ashmore Group’s 6.5, and Petershill Partners’ 10.1. The peer group average is 6.

Big passive income source

In 2022, it paid a total dividend of 14.6p per share. Based on the current share price of £1.61, this gives a yield of 9%. Its interim dividend this year is 7.3p and is the same as last year’s, so this suggests to me that the same total dividend will apply this year as well.

So, a £10,000 investment now would yield a further £900 this year. Over 10 years, provided the rate stayed the same, this would add £9,000 to the initial investment.  This is over and above share price gains or losses and tax obligations incurred, of course.

I already hold several stocks in the financial sector, so buying more would unbalance it in my portfolio. If I did not hold them, though, I would seriously consider buying abrdn shares.

Not only do they offer an excellent yield, but they are also undervalued on two separate metrics to their peer group. This suggests to me that the share price may rise closer to these higher-valued stocks over time.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Hargreaves Lansdown Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

£20k in a Stocks and Shares ISA? Here’s how I’d aim to turn it into £100k

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

With a regular savings plan and a solid investment strategy, turning £20k in a Stocks And Shares ISA into £100k…

Read more »

Electric cars charging at a charging station
Investing Articles

Should I buy Tesla stock in October?

| Dylan Hood

Tesla stock is up 143% in 2023, rewarding investors who've held on throughout a volatile period. This Fool assesses whether…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Dividend Shares

How I could make £500 a month by copying Warren Buffett

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith take a look at the dividend stocks in Warren Buffett's current portfolio and figures out how much income…

Read more »

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 shares for a second income

| Cliff D'Arcy

In my search for ever-more second income, I now own 20 different FTSE 350 stocks. Here are two that I…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

How to find the best growth stocks in 2023

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explains what he thinks are the most important factors for identifying winning growth stocks for his portfolio today.

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

The best FTSE dividend shares to buy with £5,000 today?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explores which types of British dividend shares could be the best long-term investment for £5,000 in 2023 to…

Read more »

Burst your bubble thumbtack and balloon background
Investing Articles

Is a stock market crash just around the corner?

| Matthew Dumigan

After observing several potential triggers of a stock market crash, our writer explores whether a major sell-off could be imminent.

Read more »

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

2 US stocks I think have fallen too far

| Cliff D'Arcy

While mega-tech firms have driven the S&P 500 higher, these two US stocks have lagged far behind. But I'd happily…

Read more »