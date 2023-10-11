Home » Investing Articles » £20k in a Stocks and Shares ISA? Here’s how I’d aim to turn it into £100k

£20k in a Stocks and Shares ISA? Here’s how I’d aim to turn it into £100k

With a regular savings plan and a solid investment strategy, turning £20k in a Stocks And Shares ISA into £100k very quickly is achievable, says Ed Sheldon.

Edward Sheldon, CFA
Latest posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA (see all)
Published
Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Having £20k in a Stocks and Shares ISA is a decent achievement. But to build up that kind of money in an investment account takes discipline.

Of course, with a solid saving and investment strategy, it’s possible to turn £20k into a much larger sum. With that in mind, here’s how I’d aim to turn £20k in an ISA into £100k.

Capitalising on the annual ISA allowance

The first thing I’d do is put a regular savings plan in place. I’d want to use as much of my annual ISA allowance (currently £20,000) as possible because they can’t be carried forward. Once it’s gone, it’s gone.

Now, one little trick I’d use here to maximise my savings, and ensure I was contributing to my ISA regularly, is a strategy known as ’paying yourself first’.

This involves putting some savings away soon after being paid (before other expenses such as rent, bills, travel, etc).

I’ve used this saving strategy for decades now, and it’s worked wonders, allowing me to build substantial amounts of money in relatively short periods.

I’ll point out that I wouldn’t stress if I couldn’t max out the full £20,000 annual allowance. Putting away that amount every year isn’t easy and not many people are able to do this consistently.

Even if I could only achieve half the allowance (£10,000), it would add up pretty quickly. Especially if my money is invested well.

Putting my money to work

This leads me on to the next part of my strategy – investing my money to grow it faster.

The beauty of a Stocks and Shares ISA is that returns can potentially be achieved well above those offered on cash savings (because there are so many great investment options).

High returns could help me get to my £100k goal sooner.

Now, when it comes to generating strong long-term investment returns, it’s hard to beat the stock market. Over the long run, it’s provided investors with returns of around 7-10% a year.

The thing is though, to achieve these kinds of returns consistently, a solid stock portfolio is required (a handful of low-growth Footsie shares isn’t going to cut it).

Ultimately, a portfolio should be well diversified and include stocks from different industries, geographic regions, and market capitalisations (large companies, small companies, etc)

So what I’d do is set about building a rock-solid portfolio – with the help of experts like The Motley Fool – that’s designed to achieve solid, steady returns over time.

I’d include blue-chip UK stocks such as Johnnie Walker owner Diageo and London Stock Exchange Group, international stocks such as Microsoft and Mastercard, and smaller companies including Rightmove and Kainos.

I’d add in some funds for extra diversification.

This kind of portfolio should provide attractive returns over time.

£100k in five years?

How long would it take to hit my £100k target?

Well, that would depend on my level of contributions and my investment returns.

However, if I was able to contribute £10,000 a year and achieve a return of 8.5% a year on my money, I’d get from £20k to £100k in a little over five years.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Diageo Plc, Kainos Group Plc, London Stock Exchange Group Plc, Mastercard, Microsoft, and Rightmove Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo Plc, Kainos Group Plc, Mastercard, Microsoft, and Rightmove Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Electric cars charging at a charging station
Investing Articles

Should I buy Tesla stock in October?

| Dylan Hood

Tesla stock is up 143% in 2023, rewarding investors who've held on throughout a volatile period. This Fool assesses whether…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Dividend Shares

How I could make £500 a month by copying Warren Buffett

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith take a look at the dividend stocks in Warren Buffett's current portfolio and figures out how much income…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

A 9% yield but down 32%, this FTSE financial stock looks cheap to me

| Simon Watkins

Recently demoted from the FTSE 100, this is still a high-quality business, with good growth prospects. It's undervalued to its…

Read more »

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 shares for a second income

| Cliff D'Arcy

In my search for ever-more second income, I now own 20 different FTSE 350 stocks. Here are two that I…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

How to find the best growth stocks in 2023

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explains what he thinks are the most important factors for identifying winning growth stocks for his portfolio today.

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

The best FTSE dividend shares to buy with £5,000 today?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explores which types of British dividend shares could be the best long-term investment for £5,000 in 2023 to…

Read more »

Burst your bubble thumbtack and balloon background
Investing Articles

Is a stock market crash just around the corner?

| Matthew Dumigan

After observing several potential triggers of a stock market crash, our writer explores whether a major sell-off could be imminent.

Read more »

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

2 US stocks I think have fallen too far

| Cliff D'Arcy

While mega-tech firms have driven the S&P 500 higher, these two US stocks have lagged far behind. But I'd happily…

Read more »