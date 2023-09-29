Home » Investing Articles » Here’s how I’d use the Warren Buffett method to target lifetime passive income

Here’s how I’d use the Warren Buffett method to target lifetime passive income

Warren Buffett follows the age-old value investing approach. And I say it’s still the best way for long-term investors to build wealth.

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Since he took control at investment firm Berkshire Hathaway in 1965, Warren Buffett has achieved an average annual return of 20%.

That’s staggering. If I manage 20% one year, I’m happy. But 20% a year could provide a very nice income indeed.

The big question, though, is how does he do it? Oh, and if he can do it, can we learn how to do something similar ourselves?

Buffett has his famous rule number one, but I’ll hold that for a moment.

Quality counts

Before then, the key part of Buffett’s strategy is to buy good quality companies when he believes the stock is trading at less than its intrinsic value.

He doesn’t look for the next big thing, or go for risky growth opportunities. Or think about multi-baggers and how to get rich quick. No, he just buys quality, and holds for a long time.

Buffett sums up his ideal stock purchase by saying, “It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price“.

Defensive stocks

Buffett looks for companies with good defensive positions too.

He once said: “If you gave me $100 billion and said take away the soft drink leadership of Coca-Cola in the world, I’d give it back to you and say it can’t be done“.

He did, though, invest heavily in Coca-Cola stock, and he’s done very well out of it.

UK safety

Which UK stocks might have defensive moats?

I’d think of National Grid here, with its monopoly on energy distribution. And big pharma firms like GSK have such massive capital invested that it would be very hard for newcomers to muscle in.

I’m sure others can think of more.

What you know

Another thing strikes me about Coca-Cola in addition to its defensive qualities. It’s easy to understand. It makes popular soft drinks and sells them.

Sure, the company excels in marketing and all manner of other things. But the business itself is not a complex one.

And that’s another key rule, to buy what you know.

Hard to understand?

Thinking of some new high-tech thingy that everyone’s getting excited about? Do we understand its technology enough to assess the likely profitability?

If not, it might be one to pass. That’s why I’d probably avoid, say, any new artificial intelligence (AI) stock. I know nothing at all about the tech.

Returns

I reckon following these approaches gives me my best chance of retiring with a decent passive income stream.

Now, I’m sure I won’t match that 20% per year, or even come close.

But, over the past 20 years, the FTSE 100 averaged 6.9% per year. I reckon that should be enough to build up a decent income pot over the long term.

And, who knows, I might even manage the 9.6% average annual Stocks and Shares ISA return of the past decade, if I’m lucky.

Rule number 1

Oh, I’m near the end and I still haven’t got to Warren Buffett‘s rule number one. It’s simply “Never lose money.” If we follow the rest of his long-term approach, I reckon we can greatly reduce the chances of that.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended GSK. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Looking for a second income? Here’s a dirt-cheap 15% yielding stock to consider buying

| Sumayya Mansoor

Creating a second income through dividend-paying stocks is possible! Our writer explains how this stock could be ideal with its…

Read more »

Illustration of flames over a black background
Investing Articles

Should investors buy Aston Martin shares after they just raced 13% higher?

| Ben McPoland

Our writer looks at why Aston Martin shares have surged today and considers whether they might warrant a place in…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £100 a month to aim for a passive income for £48,605 a year for life

| Harvey Jones

It's possible to generate a five-figure passive income by investing as little as £100 a month. The key is to…

Read more »

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

So many FTSE 100 stocks are overlooked! Here’s one to consider buying

| Sumayya Mansoor

Our writer explains how it’s easy to focus on well-known FTSE 100 stocks but there are other hidden gems on…

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

This new ETF wins as day traders lose!

| Cliff D'Arcy

ETFs -- exchange-traded funds -- are booming, with over $10trn invested today. But this newly launched ETF is unlike any…

Read more »

Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 shares whose dividends keep growing

| John Fieldsend

A recent study shows that an increasing dividend is a sign a stock could beat the average handsomely. Here are…

Read more »

Two white male workmen working on site at an oil rig
Investing Articles

Will Shell CEO’s robust messaging fuel gains at FTSE 100 energy giant?

| Gaurav Sharma

Shell’s boss is determined to keep its oil and gas production stable until 2030. This approach may merit me buying…

Read more »

Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.
Investing Articles

If I’d put £1,000 into Rolls-Royce shares 2 years ago, here’s what I’d have

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane reflects on how he missed out by not owning Rolls-Royce shares in the past two years -- and…

Read more »