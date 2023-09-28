Home » Investing Articles » 2023 stock market crash: a once-in-a-decade chance to buy cheap UK shares?

2023 stock market crash: a once-in-a-decade chance to buy cheap UK shares?

By being greedy when others are fearful, our writer explains why a potential stock market crash could be an ideal opportunity to buy bargain shares.

Latest posts by Matthew Dumigan (see all)
Published
Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair on paper pink background

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

All throughout history, the stock market has weathered numerous crashes and corrections. And with prominent figures such as the ‘Big Short’ investor Michal Burry predicting an imminent market correction, I could perhaps be forgiven if I was feeling a little apprehensive.

However, stock market crashes create rare buying opportunities for investors. When prices are depressed, savvy buyers can acquire assets at lower valuations. This positions them well for future gains in the long run.

With that in mind, here’s why I’m not fearful of a potential upcoming stock market crash.

Stocks on sale

First and foremost, I think it helps to picture a market crash as one giant flash sale.

Imagine walking into a store and seeing pretty much every product selling at a huge discount with price tags far lower than what you’d usually see.

During a market crash, a similar phenomenon occurs when many UK shares drop significantly. It’s almost as if the stock market itself is having a massive flash sale.

When shares become available for a fraction of their usual cost, it often presents an opportunity for investors to buy them for significantly lower than their intrinsic value.

Being greedy when others are fearful

This reflects billionaire investor Warren Buffett’s mantra of being greedy when others are fearful.

In practice, this means capitalising on negative investor sentiment during times of market fear by buying shares in high-quality companies when it seems like nobody else wants to.

In my view, this principle applies in all market conditions.

For example, even though we’re not in the middle of a market correction at the moment, I think there are several undervalued British shares that represent buying opportunities.

This includes the British bank Lloyds and oil supermajor Shell. Both are at the top of my watchlist thanks to their relatively low P/E ratios and strong fundamentals.

Underlying explanations for cheap shares

That said, it’s worth remembering that some stocks are cheap for a reason. And this also applies during a market crash.

In particular, I’m always wary of stocks that appear undervalued due to underlying structural issues that are affecting the company.

In an attempt to mitigate this risk, I seek to carefully assess the reasons behind the undervaluation or price crash.

This involves a consideration of whether these issues can be resolved or are too significant to overcome.

Seizing every opportunity

All things considered though, a stock market crash before the end of 2023 could present me with a unique and perhaps once-in-a-decade opportunity to hoover up high-quality UK shares at a considerable discount.

After all, a crash is often followed by a rebound. This means that over the long term I could realise substantial gains as the market recovers.

Nonetheless, regardless of which way the market swings in the short term, I’ll remain on the lookout for long-term buying opportunities wherever they might be.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Matthew Dumigan has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

British bank notes and coins
Investing Articles

Why I’m convinced this dividend stock is the best 8% yielder on the FTSE 100

| Matthew Dumigan

Our writer explains why this high-yield dividend stock, with a solid track record and healthy finances, is right at the…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

I’d buy 6,000 shares of this FTSE 100 stock for £100 in monthly passive income

| Paul Summers

A FTSE 100 stock offering a 9% yield is often a warning sign. But this company has been an excellent…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

At 44p, are Lloyds shares the FTSE 100’s greatest bargain?

| Matthew Dumigan

While Lloyds shares have long been plagued by volatility, our writer explores whether they could be among the best FTSE…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in Legal & General shares a year ago, here’s what I’d have today

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox believes Legal & General shares are oversold, offering more than the well-covered 8.7%, index-beating, dividend yield.

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

The simple reason the FTSE 100 will rise!

| Dr. James Fox

The FTSE 100 has been trading sideways for a while. In other words, it has delivered very little in the…

Read more »

Electric cars charging in station
Investing Articles

3 alternatives as the Tesla share price surges

| Dr. James Fox

The Tesla share price has surged 128% in 2023. So if I've missed the bull run, can I find undervalued…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d invest a £20k Stocks and Shares ISA today for passive income

| Paul Summers

Dividend investing within a Stocks and Shares ISA works best when income is consistent and rising. Our writer thinks these…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

5 dirt cheap shares to buy before the stock market recovers?

| Alan Oscroft

2023 has been tough in many ways. But this might be one of the best times for buying cheap shares…

Read more »