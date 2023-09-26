Home » Investing Articles » Which is the better buy today, Lloyds or Barclays shares?

Which is the better buy today, Lloyds or Barclays shares?

Both Lloyds and Barclays shares have been disappointing over the past five years. But which would I buy right now for a brighter future?

Latest posts by Cliff D'Arcy (see all)
Published
| More on:
pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The FTSE 100 index includes five major banks. Barclays (LSE: BARC) shares are in there, as is Lloyds Banking Group (LSE: LLOY) stock. But shares in British banks have been a damp squib for years.

For the record, my wife and I own shares in both Barclays and Lloyds in our family portfolio. We bought Lloyds in June 2022 for 43.5p a share, followed by Barclays at 154.5p each in July 2022.

Battle of the giants

Earlier today, I wondered whether, had I to buy one of these two bank stocks today, I’d choose Barclays or Lloyds. As comedian Harry Hill exclaimed on TV Burp, “Which is better? There’s only one way to find out: FIGHT!”

1. Blue Eagle

Barclays — known as the Blue Eagle bank — is one of the UK’s Big Four. As well as being a clearing bank, it has an investment-banking arm, which is something that Lloyds lacks. Barclays employs around 85,000 staff to service around 48m customers.

Currently, the shares trade at 159.32p, valuing the group at £24.4bn. This is 19.9% below the 52-week high of 198.86p, reached on 12 March. Although the shares are up 1.1% over one year, they’re down 7.3% over five years.

That said, the above figures exclude cash dividends, which tend to be generous from UK banks. Right now, Barclays offer a cash yield of 4.8% a year — less than I could earn from top savings accounts. However, this payout is covered a tidy 4.5 times by earnings, which is a huge margin of safety.

2. Black Horse

With 26m customers and around 60,000 employees, Lloyds is also one of the UK’s largest financial firms. Through brands such as Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland and Birmingham Midshires, it’s the UK’s largest mortgage lender.

As I write, the share price stands at 44.68p, valuing the group at £28.4bn. This is 17.8% below its 52-week high of 54.33p, hit on 9 February. Lloyds stock is unchanged over one year, but has dived by 24.6% over five years.

Long-standing shareholders know how frustrating owning Lloyds has been. But what drew me to buy the stock was its decent dividend yield. Currently, this stands at 5.6% a year, well ahead of the FTSE 100’s yearly cash yield of 4%. Also, this is covered 2.9 times by earnings, which is a solid margin of safety.

My pick

One thing I’d say is that buying bank stocks today could be a leap of faith. Thanks to rising interest rates, high inflation and steep energy bills, UK household incomes have taken a hefty knock.

As a result, analysts expect bank earnings to decline in 2023-24, driven lower by rising bad debts and loan losses. Also, slowing loan growth and falling house prices are hurting the housing market. And deposit migration is trimming banks’ net interest margins.

Thus, while bank shares may look cheap, valuations reflect concerns about lower earnings and cash flow. Even so, I would gladly buy more Barclays shares today, largely because of its exposure to growth outside of the UK.

Also, I prefer the Blue Eagle to the Black Horse for its more diversified income stream, including its Wall Street revenues. Then again, I absolutely wouldn’t sell either share — for now, at least!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Cliff D’Arcy has an economic interest in Barclays and Lloyds Banking Group shares. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays and Lloyds Banking Group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services, such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool, we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

Should I buy Aviva shares at £4 today?

| Ben McPoland

Aviva shares have struggled over the last few years. But should I invest now that there's some lip-smacking passive income…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

Buy the dip? Here’s a FTSE 100 stock to consider

| Sumayya Mansoor

Our writer looks at why this FTSE 100 stock has been on a downward trajectory in recent years but could…

Read more »

British union jack flag and Parliament house at city of Westminster in the background
Investing Articles

If I’d put £10k in BAE Systems shares at the start of 2023, here’s how much I’d have now

| Ben McPoland

After an incredibly strong performance in 2022, BAE Systems shares have extended their FTSE 100 winning streak Into this year.

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Growth Shares

Why the ASOS share price rose today despite the poor results

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why the ASOS share price didn't fall despite lower customer demand shown in the latest trading update…

Read more »

Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background
Investing Articles

Down 15%, this unloved FTSE monopoly looks a major bargain to me

| Simon Watkins

An electricity sector monopoly with excellent 2023 results, a high yield, and undervalued to its peers, this FTSE firm looks…

Read more »

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Investing Articles

Will the stock market crash before the end of 2023?

| Matthew Dumigan

To assess the prospects of a stock market crash before the end of the year, our writer considers a range…

Read more »

Ice cube tray filled with ice cubes and three loose ice cubes against dark wood.
Investing Articles

Just released: our latest lower-risk, high-yield stock recommendation [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Ice ideas will usually offer a steadier flow of income and is likely to be a slower-moving but more stable…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

Is now the time to buy FTSE 100 companies?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

With concerns about the UK economy still elevated, many people may be understandably worried about investing in the FTSE 100…

Read more »