Home » Investing Articles » Should I rush to buy this high-yield FTSE 100 giant for its huge 10% dividend?

Should I rush to buy this high-yield FTSE 100 giant for its huge 10% dividend?

We don’t see high yields quite as high as this very often. But should I invest in this one, or are there hidden dangers to avoid?

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

M&G (LSE: MNG) offers a forecast dividend of 10% right now. And that’s a high yield if ever I saw one.

So should it be at the top of my wanted list? Today I’m looking at reasons to buy, and reasons why I might want to hold back.

The first plus is the big dividend itself. If it’s maintained, a 10% dividend yield could turn every £1,000 I invest today into £6,700 in 20 years. That’s if I bought new shares with the cash each year.

No-brainer?

But then, if it was a no-brainer to just buy every stock with a high yield, that’s what everyone would have already done. And that would have pushed the share price up and the yield down.

As it is, the M&G share price is down 9% since the company was spun off from Prudential in 2019.

No guarantee

There’s no guarantee over dividends. And if the big City investors are turning their noses up at M&G shares, that can surely only mean one thing. They don’t have high confidence that they’ll get the cash.

Looking at forecasts, I could understand that. Analysts expect earnings per share to fall short of the dividend this year. And, in fact, not cover it until as far out as 2025.

They do expect M&G to maintain the dividend. But any squeeze, and we might see that change pretty quickly.

Tunnel, light

Back to the plus points, and I see the latest decision by the Bank of England (BoE) to hold interest rates as one. And the small drop in inflation in August as another.

On their own, they don’t make a huge difference. But they are two glints of light in the tunnel that’s casting darkness on the whole savings and investment business.

Companies like M&G suffer when fewer people have the cash to invest with them. But does any long-term investor think that’s going to go on forever? I don’t.

There’s likely to be a time lag, though. And it could still take a fair time for inflation to get back to BoE targets. And for interest rates to return to normal.

Safer options

It might be better to go for safer dividends. There’s a forecast 8.5% yield at British American Tobacco, for example. And that should be covered around 1.5 times by earnings this year.

It’s a lower yield, but it looks like it’s in a lot less danger this year. And the stock is on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of under eight, which I’d say adds a bit more safety.

Going for dividends with better cover by earnings can mean less risk. And it could actually make more money in the long term.

Verdict?

So, what’s my verdict?

Even with the risk, I do like the look of M&G’s high yield. And it’s on my want list for my next buy. I’d only buy it in line with my diversification strategy, though, which I think is essential to help manage risk.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c., M&g Plc, and Prudential Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 value stocks I’d buy in October!

| Royston Wild

These top UK shares offer excellent value following recent share price volatility. Here's why I'd add them to my value…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Here’s a 5%-yielding mouthwatering passive income stock to consider!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor explains why she likes the look of this passive income stock with its enticing yield as well as…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

Dear Rolls-Royce stock fans, mark the calendar for 28 November

| Ben McPoland

Our writer explains why the last Wednesday of November could hold the key for the direction in which Rolls-Royce stock…

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

This volatile market is the perfect time to load up an empty Stocks and Shares ISA

| Harvey Jones

I love buying cheap shares inside a Stocks and Shares ISA. Every time the market dips it throws up new…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

Down nearly 30%, here’s why investors should consider this FTSE 250 stock!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Our writer takes a closer look at this FTSE 250 stock and explains why she’s bullish despite the shares falling.

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

What’s wrong with the Vodafone share price?

| Harvey Jones

The Vodafone share price has jumped in recent weeks but this follows two decades of poor performance. What happens now?

Read more »

Man smiling and working on laptop
Investing Articles

Is Imperial Brands the best FTSE 100 bargain for this October?

| Royston Wild

This popular FTSE stock offers exceptional all-round value for money, at least on paper. Should I buy it to boost…

Read more »

The Troat Inn on River Cherwell in Oxford. England
Investing Articles

Enough is enough! This world-class FTSE 100 share is on sale and I’m buying

| Ben McPoland

This well-known FTSE 100 share has stalled over the last four years but still appears to offer amazing value going…

Read more »