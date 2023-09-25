Home » Investing Articles » Is Imperial Brands the best FTSE 100 bargain for this October?

Is Imperial Brands the best FTSE 100 bargain for this October?

This popular FTSE stock offers exceptional all-round value for money, at least on paper. Should I buy it to boost my passive income today?

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Man smiling and working on laptop

Image source: Getty images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’m searching for the best FTSE 100 bargains to snap up next month. And Imperial Brands (LSE:IMB) looks, at least based on current City projections, like one of the greatest value stocks money can buy.

Not only does it trade on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio well below the FTSE average of 14 times, its dividend yield for the current financial year also smashes the UK blue-chip average of 3.8%.

But how do Imperial Brands shares stack up against the opposition? And should I buy the company for my portfolio in October?

P/E ratio

Chart showing IMB's forward P/E ratio versus its rivals.
Created With TradingView

The first port of call is to check out the tobacco titan’s P/E ratio against its competitors. As the chart above shows, Imperial Brands scores very highly.

Its earnings multiple for this year narrowly beats that of FTSE 100 rival British American Tobacco. However, the gap between it and overseas-listed competitors Philip Morris International, Japan Tobacco International, and China National Tobacco Corporation (CNTC) is actually quite large.

In fact, the latter’s P/E ratio in the mid-20s is miles ahead of Imperial Brands’ 7.1 times.

Dividend yield

As the chart below indicates, Imperial Brands also offers the best dividend yields among the world’s Top Five tobacco manufacturers. Once again it offers much better value that CNTC, too.

Chart showing IMB's forward P/E ratio versus its rivals.
Created With TradingView

P/B ratio

The final thing to consider is the firm’s price-to-book (P/B) ratio versus those of its rivals. This metric divides a company’s share price by its book value per share, which is defined as total assets less any liabilities.

Chart showing IMB's forward P/B ratio versus its rivals.
Created With TradingView

As the chart shows, Imperial Brands doesn’t offer market-leading value for money here. With a figure above one, the company also trades at a premium to the value of its assets. This is higher than British American Tobacco’s reading of just 0.8 too.

That said, its ratio is far better than that of Philip Morris’ negative reading. This is on account of the US manufacturer’s gigantic debt pile.

Should I buy Imperial Brands shares?

Based on the the charts above, a case can be made that Imperial Brands offers solid value for money. As mentioned at the top of the piece, it also offers more attractive P/E ratios and dividend yields than most FTSE 100 shares.

This doesn’t mean I’ll buy the firm’s shares for my portfolio, however. Its share price has crumbled since the mid-2010s as lawmakers have stepped up plans to stub out the habit for good. Bans and restrictions on the sale, advertising, and use of cigarettes and other tobaccos can be found around the globe.

And the fight against Big Tobacco continues to intensify. This is why analysts at Citigroup think that the US, Australia, and parts of Europe will become completely smoke-free by 2050.

Imperial Brands will point to its huge investment in e-cigarettes and oral products as reasons to be optimistic. But laws surrounding the governance of these next-gen technologies are also being rapidly tightened in a further threat to the industry’s long-term health.

On balance, I’d much rather buy other cheap FTSE 100 shares right now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Citigroup is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c. and Imperial Brands Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

 

More on Investing Articles

The Troat Inn on River Cherwell in Oxford. England
Investing Articles

Enough is enough! This world-class FTSE 100 share is on sale and I’m buying

| Ben McPoland

This well-known FTSE 100 share has stalled over the last four years but still appears to offer amazing value going…

Read more »

Young black man looking at phone while on the London Overground
Investing Articles

A cheap FTSE 100 stock I’ll be avoiding in October!

| Royston Wild

The Tesco share price has picked up some solid momentum since August. Should I consider buying this cut-price FTSE 100…

Read more »

Affectionate Asian senior mother and daughter using smartphone together at home, smiling joyfully
Investing Articles

8% dividend yield! Is the Aviva share price the FTSE 100’s best bargain?

| Alan Oscroft

The Aviva share price remains low, and the latest acquisition news hasn't moved it. But just look at the size…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Dividend Shares

If I invest in the entire stock market, how much passive income could I make?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith looks at the potential yield from buying an entire index for income, but explains why being selective in…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

1 exciting 47p penny stock I’m buying in October

| Ben McPoland

The company behind this penny stock is set to grow rapidly over the next two years. But with the shares…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Dividend Shares

Here are the latest 2023/2024 dividend forecasts for Lloyds, Barclays, and HSBC

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The most recent dividend forecasts for a trio of UK banks suggest there's some substantial income on offer from them…

Read more »

estate agent welcoming a couple to house viewing
Investing Articles

Is this dividend stock the best 8%-yielder on the FTSE 100?

| Andrew Mackie

A number of stocks in the FTSE 100 offer market-beating dividend returns but this Fool believes investors should consider this…

Read more »

Two white male workmen working on site at an oil rig
Investing Articles

Three reasons why I may buy more of this troubled FTSE 100 oil giant

| Simon Watkins

Short-term management troubles aside, this FTSE 100 giant appears undervalued, recently increased its dividends, and works in a bullish operating…

Read more »