Home » Investing Articles » 2 FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 value stocks I’d buy in October!

2 FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 value stocks I’d buy in October!

These top UK shares offer excellent value following recent share price volatility. Here’s why I’d add them to my value stocks portfolio.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’m hoping to have some extra cash I can use to invest in UK shares in the next few weeks. So I’m searching the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 for the best value stocks to buy.

Here are two UK blue-chips on my radar today. I think they could provide excellent shareholder returns for years to come.

Aviva

Financial services giant Aviva (LSE:AV.) has seen its share price fall heavily this year. This is perhaps no great shock: demand for the sorts of products it sells (with the exception of general insurance policies) often slumps during tough economic times.

But as a long-term investor, I find the FTSE 100 company highly attractive at current prices. It trades on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 9.6 times. Investors can also grab an 8.3% dividend yield today.

One of the best things about Aviva is its cash-rich balance sheet. For one, it provides the financial strength for it to return tonnes of cash to its shareholders. The company raised this year’s half-year dividend 8% year on year, to 11.1p. It also repurchased £300m worth of its shares in the first half of 2023.

Aviva’s strong financial position, thanks in part to the ongoing sale of overseas assets, also gives it the means to make earnings-boosting acquisitions elsewhere. Today the company announced it was spending £460m to bring AIG’s UK protection business into its portfolio.

The FTSE business operates in a highly competitive marketplace. But it still has an excellent opportunity to grow profits (and consequently dividends) over the next decade as demand for pensions, investment services, and protection products steadily rise.

QinetiQ Group

Defence contractor QinetiQ Group (LSE:QQ.) also offers attractive value today. It trades on a forward-looking P/E ratio of 11.8 times, a decent distance below the FTSE average of 14 times.

I think this is great value given the company’s bright revenues outlook. During the 12 months to March, orders rocketed 41% to a record £1.7bn as arms spending continued to grow. As the geopolitcal landscape becomes increasingly tense I’m expecting trading to keep improving, too.

Encouragingly, QinetiQ continues to rack up new contract wins and extensions with major customers since the year’s end. Last month it inked a five-year, $224m contract to support the US Space Development Agency’s creation of a satellite network to track missiles.

The FTSE 250 company certainly expects to grow business strongly in the short-to-medium term. It hopes to grow organic revenues between 11% and 12% in the current financial year. It is also seeking to double annual revenues to around £3bn by 2027 with the aid of additional acquisitions.

The ever-changing nature of warfare is a constant long-term threat for companies like this. However, QinetiQ’s broad range of products and services helps to reduce this risk. Some of its functions include building cyber security systems, making tank sensors and unmanned submarines, and training pilots.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended QinetiQ Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing Articles

Should I rush to buy this high-yield FTSE 100 giant for its huge 10% dividend?

| Alan Oscroft

We don't see high yields quite as high as this very often. But should I invest in this one, or…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Here’s a 5%-yielding mouthwatering passive income stock to consider!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor explains why she likes the look of this passive income stock with its enticing yield as well as…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

Dear Rolls-Royce stock fans, mark the calendar for 28 November

| Ben McPoland

Our writer explains why the last Wednesday of November could hold the key for the direction in which Rolls-Royce stock…

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

This volatile market is the perfect time to load up an empty Stocks and Shares ISA

| Harvey Jones

I love buying cheap shares inside a Stocks and Shares ISA. Every time the market dips it throws up new…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

Down nearly 30%, here’s why investors should consider this FTSE 250 stock!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Our writer takes a closer look at this FTSE 250 stock and explains why she’s bullish despite the shares falling.

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

What’s wrong with the Vodafone share price?

| Harvey Jones

The Vodafone share price has jumped in recent weeks but this follows two decades of poor performance. What happens now?

Read more »

Man smiling and working on laptop
Investing Articles

Is Imperial Brands the best FTSE 100 bargain for this October?

| Royston Wild

This popular FTSE stock offers exceptional all-round value for money, at least on paper. Should I buy it to boost…

Read more »

The Troat Inn on River Cherwell in Oxford. England
Investing Articles

Enough is enough! This world-class FTSE 100 share is on sale and I’m buying

| Ben McPoland

This well-known FTSE 100 share has stalled over the last four years but still appears to offer amazing value going…

Read more »