Home » Investing Articles » These UK stocks are my top 2 holdings! Here are what the charts say about them

These UK stocks are my top 2 holdings! Here are what the charts say about them

UK stocks still suffer from poor investor sentiment. In turn, this means there are some excellent value-investing opportunities.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

UK stocks are well represented in my portfolio. That’s created some challenges in recent years as UK equities have experienced a slower pace of growth than their international counterparts.

Created at TradingView

While the recent performance has been poor, this doesn’t reflect a downturn in earnings. As such, we can see that valuations among UK stocks are considerably below their US peers — where the stock market has surged 47.8% over five years.

So my two largest holdings are both UK stocks, and they’re both, in my view, substantially undervalued. Here they are…

Barclays

Barclays (LSE:BARC) represents around 10% of my stocks and shares portfolio. The banking giant certainly isn’t an investor favourite, with sentiment possibly still damaged from the 2008 banking crisis.

The stock currently trades at just 5.2 times earnings and has a price-to-book ratio of just 0.45 times. In turn, this infers a huge 55% discount versus the bank’s tangible net asset value.

On a P/E basis, it trades at a fraction of the index average, which is around 12 times, and substantially below the financial sector average, around 10.8 times.

The chart below shows how pronounced the discount is versus two of its peers. US-listed banks tend to trade near or above their book value. Interestingly, in 2022, Barclays’s revenue generated in the US was substantial — around a third of UK revenue.

Created at TradingView

However, Barclays is traditionally less efficient at generating returns than some of its peers. This is demonstrated by the company’s lower-than-average return on tangible equity (RoTE). The chart here compares Barclays’s RoTE with HSBC’s.

Created at TradingView

This is clearly a disadvantage, but in an improving environment, whereby interest rates in the UK moderate towards the ‘Goldilocks zone’, I’m more than confident this will improve.

Hargreaves Lansdown

Hagreaves Lansdown (LSE:HL) is my second-largest holding, also representing around 10% of my holdings.

Recent results highlighted the robust nature of the business, with net interest income soaring as interest rates reach levels unseen for decades.

Combined with the falling share price — the stock is down 56% since its Covid era peak — Hargreaves looks cheaper than ever. We can see this in this following chart.

Created at TradingView

Personally, I see this as a great opportunity to pick up more shares. Despite increased competition, market share has remained steady.

However, I’m partly of the opinion that Hargreaves may need to offer some price incentives to continue growing its market share. It’s service, data, and platform are second-to-none, but as Britons return to investing after the cost-of-living crisis, Hargreaves needs to be in pole position.

Moreover, in addition to considerable upside as highlighted by the valuation and sector growth potential, the stock offers a 5% dividend yield. I believe Hargreaves can power my way to double-digit returns over the medium term.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. James Fox has positions in Barclays Plc, HSBC Holdings, and Hargreaves Lansdown Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc, HSBC Holdings, and Hargreaves Lansdown Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

How I’d invest a £20k Stocks and Shares ISA today for steady income in 2024

| Harshil Patel

A Stocks and Shares ISA filled with a basket of well-chosen dividend investments can offer reliable and regular income. Our…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

4 undervalued growth stocks worthy of deep consideration!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox details several highly-rated growth stocks with significant potential, all of which he's been watching closely.

Read more »

Futuristic front of NIO car in Norwegian showroom
Investing Articles

If I’d put £5k in NIO shares at the start of 2023, here’s how much I’d have now

| Ben McPoland

NIO shares dropped quite sharply during September and are now trading for a little over $8. Should I start a…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

Empty Stocks & Shares ISA at 30? Here’s how I’d aim for riches

| Dr. James Fox

The Stocks & Shares ISA is an extraordinary vehicle for building wealth over the long run, allowing tax-free capital gains…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

I’d spend less than £12,000 on 434 of these UK shares for a £1,000 yearly passive income

| Christopher Ruane

A four-figure passive income each year by investing a one-off sum below £12,000? Christopher Ruane explains how he could target…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

3 reasons to consider selling Lloyds shares right now

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Despite surging profits, Lloyds shares are slowly revealing several concerning weak spots that might warrant selling in the long run.

Read more »

Stacks of coins
Investing Articles

£10k in savings? Here’s how I’d target £20k in passive income!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores a few of the principles all investors should know if they're aiming to turn their capital…

Read more »

Elevated view over city of London skyline
Investing Articles

£10K in an ISA? I’d snap up these 5 cheap shares!

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains how, if he had a spare £10K in his ISA, he would spend it on a handful…

Read more »