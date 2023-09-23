How to build a 7%-yielding Stocks and Shares ISA in 2023

Zaven Boyrazian explains how to structure a Stocks and Shares ISA using high-quality dividend shares to create a reliable passive income.

In my opinion, 2023 is an excellent year to own dividend-paying companies inside a Stocks and Shares ISA. With all the ongoing volatility, plenty of terrific cash-generative businesses have been sold off by short-minded fears.

So that means investors can propel a portfolio’s yield to as high as 7% without necessarily taking on excessive risk.

Investigating the opportunity

Today, the FTSE 100’s overall yield is only 3.8%. That’s actually lower than the index’s average of 4%. And yet, a closer inspection reveals some potentially exciting income opportunities. As of September, 19 companies are offering yields of 6% or higher. And looking at the FTSE 250, that figure stands at 68!

Needless to say, this is an unusually large pool of enterprises offering chunky income returns. Obviously not all of these payouts will end up being sustainable. In fact, a high yield is usually a warning sign of unreliability.

However, there are always exceptions. And finding the few that are capable of delivering on their high yields for the long term can pave the way for a powerful income ISA.

Hitting 7%

The challenge of building a high-yield income portfolio is sustainability. As previously mentioned, maintaining chunky payouts isn’t easy. And for most firms, the slightest disruption to cash flow can spell disaster.

However, this doesn’t necessarily apply to stocks that have been sold off in recent months.

With all the volatility plaguing the stock market since last year, plenty of top-notch enterprises have been left in the gutter due to short-term pessimism from investors. And since yield is inversely correlated to share price, this enables payouts to reach unusually high levels. That’s why so many companies within the FTSE 350 offer chunky dividends today.

But my search for top-notch income stocks doesn’t have to be isolated to high-yield enterprises. Portfolios can contain a blend of high- and low-yield stocks to achieve an average of 7%. This way, an ISA can be both diversified as well as less likely to experience sudden volatility, translating into lower portfolio risk.

Due diligence is still critical

While it’s easy to assume that sold-off industry leaders are no-brainer income investments today, that might not necessarily be the case.

It’s essential to investigate each income candidate to determine why investors have become so pessimistic. If everyone is seemingly worried about temporary disruptions to operations, then a buying opportunity may have emerged.

But if a fundamental problem has been revealed, the rapid sell-off may be justified. And in this scenario, investors could be well served to steer clear, regardless of the tempting yield.

Don’t forget dividends, much like capital gains, are never guaranteed. And the last thing any investor wants is to hold a collection of mediocre businesses announcing cuts to once-impressive payouts.